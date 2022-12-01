ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) play host to Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (4-8) in a game with massive NFC South ramifications.

The Buccaneers still lead the division after both they and the Falcons suffered losses in Week 12, which also kept the Saints alive, should they make a run. A head-to-head victory over Tampa Bay would be huge for their chances of making the playoffs. But will facing Brady at home be too much to handle? The game is scheduled to kick off Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Saints vs. Buccaneers Week 13 game:

Saints at Buccaneers odds, moneyline and over/under

FLU GAME: More adversity for the Bills as a flu bug is sweeping through locker room

WEEK 13 NFL POWER RANKINGS: How far have once mighty Rams, Packers fallen?

NFL WEEK 12 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Eagles' dominant o-line powers near-record rushing game

NFL Week 13 odds, predictions and picks

Bills vs. Patriots | Jets vs. Vikings | Broncos vs. Ravens | Commanders vs. Giants | Packers vs. Bears | Titans vs. Eagles | Steelers vs. Falcons | Browns vs. Texans | Jaguars vs. Lions | Seahawks vs. Rams | Dolphins vs. 49ers | Chargers vs. Raiders | Chiefs vs. Bengals | Colts vs. Cowboys | Saints vs. Buccaneers

Lorenzo Reyes: Buccaneers 17, Saints 10

Both these squads are simply too unreliable right now, but I don’t see Brady and the Bucs dropping their second in a row in a key divisional game against a weaker Saints squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHP5r_0jTYeGZj00
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has thrown for 2,805 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Buccaneers 24, Saints 17

The Saints have been a thorn in Brady’s side ever since he joined the Buccaneers. But not this week. Brady and the Bucs will use their overtime loss to the Browns last week, and their history with the Saints as fuel to beat New Orleans in Monday Night Football.

Lance Pugmire: Buccaneers 20, Saints 13

It’s been a real slog for Brady, and New Orleans has served as a nagging recent foe. But the old guy opens his final December with a needed division triumph.

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Recapping Week 13 of 2022 NFL season: QB Mike White moves Jets into playoff field

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Aaron Judge supports Mike Evans, Tom Brady at Buccaneers game

Let’s not read too much into this, Yankees fans, OK? Free agent outfielder Aaron Judge took in Monday’s Buccaneers-Saints matchup in Tampa Bay along with wife Samantha Bracksieck, repping a Bucs jersey as he milled around with players on the sidelines and in the tunnel. The 2022 American League MVP wore a Mike Evans in support of both the wideout, who donned a Judge jersey after the Bucs’ Oct. 9 win against the Falcons, days after Judge set the AL home run record. Previous 1 of 3 Next “Shoutout my boy Aaron Judge,” Evans said when asked about the jersey during that October presser. “MVP!” The hulking outfielder...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints vs. Buccaneers: 6 key matchups to watch

Games at Raymond James Stadium between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are often exciting ones. Or at least interesting. The Week 13 matchup looks like it can shake out to be another in the series. The Saints have one four straight in Tampa and will look to keep their 2022 playoff hopes alive with a fifth in a row. Here are the six matchups that will be most important in making that happen.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade

Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, live stream, TV channel, time, odds how to watch MNF

The New Orleans Saints will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 of Monday Night Football from Raymond James Stadium. The Saints will look to bounce back after a 13-0 loss to the 49ers last week to drop them to 4-6 on the season, while the Bucs are also coming off a loss last game to the Browns in a 23-17 overtime game. Tom Brady and the Bucs will be looking for a big game tonight as they continue to lead the AFC South and a win would bring them to 6-6 on the season.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hip) questionable in Week 13

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is listed as questionable for Week 13's contest against the New Orleans Saints. After three full practices, Fournette appears closer to a return on Monday night versus a Saints' defense allowing 18.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs. Expect Rachaad White to see more work if Fournette is unable to suit up in Week 13.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

699K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy