ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 2

ChasandVal
5d ago

they need to do something to follow the crime and get ahead of the problem as we are a total mess crime wise in Greensboro

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

North Carolina man who shot his father in the head is denied parole

YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – A Yadkin County man serving a life sentence for first-degree murder because he shot his father in the head has been denied parole again. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been announcing it was releasing some inmates convicted of crimes that occurred before October 1994, […]
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive

WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
WHITSETT, NC
WXII 12

Fire at Greensboro Family Dollar store

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Family Dollar is facing around $16,000 worth of losses after a fire from Sunday morning. Greensboro's Fire Department told WXII it happened around 9:30 a.m. on East Cone Boulevard. No one was injured. While there was structural damage, most of the fire was on items...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Wrong Way Crash Closes 421 in Winston-Salem for Several Hours, Injures Five

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sunday at roughly 2:00 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were dispatched to a crash on north bound US 421 near Peters Creek Parkway. Upon arrival, first responders found two vehicles on the highway that were involved in a head on collision. Both drivers, Kristen Blakemore and Peter Bosch, were pinned inside. They were each successfully removed by the Winston-Salem Fire Department, and taken to a hospital by Forsyth County EMS.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigating crash with serious injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch Sunday morning headlines above. Greensboro police said all northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road are closed due to a crash involving serious injuries. All traffic is being diverted onto Randleman Road. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy