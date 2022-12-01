GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges for the death of a 21-year-old woman after he was accused of hitting her car as she was pulling out of a Cook Out. On Nov. 27 around 1:50 a.m., 21-year-old Gabriella Desiree Marie Portillo was pulling out of the Cook Out on West Gate City Boulevard when Jeffery Bernard Ellerbe hit her on the driver's side.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO