Pa. city No. 1 best to spot Santa. Another is No. 5

It’s common knowledge that Santa streams across the sky on Christmas Eve with toys in tow. Turns out, there are a few primo locations for seeing old Claus’s nighttime ride. Two cities in Pennsylvania are among these locations, one of which was crowned the best. LISTEN: Pennsylvania small...
Five things you may not know about Gov. Tom Wolf

Tom Wolf has been Pennsylvania’s governor for eight years. By now, people have come to know a little bit about the man. He hails from Mount Wolf, York County. He drives a Jeep. He used to own a successful cabinet business, making him wealthy enough that he chose to donate all of his gubernatorial pay – more than $1.5 million in total – to charity.
After big battles, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf leaves office with few regrets, no grudges

As Gov. Tom Wolf prepares to leave office, there is one thing that drove him into the governorship that awaits him when he gets home: his beloved 2006 Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep, a stick shift, of course, that Wolf’s daughters joke he bought during his midlife crisis, starred in his first gubernatorial campaign ad in 2014 and helped him become a household name.
Wolf orders flags to half mast to honor York County fire chief

When you look up and see state flags at half mast this weekend, think of Troy Dettinger. Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags on public buildings in York County to fly at half-staff to honor Dettinger, the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 chief of Dover, Pennsylvania. Dettinger...
Parents of gunman settle suit over Pa. police barracks ambush

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The parents of a gunman who killed a Pennsylvania state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago in an ambush of a police barracks have settled a lawsuit that accused them of partial responsibility for the attack. Tiffany Dickson, widow of Cpl. Bryon Dickson...
