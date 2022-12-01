Read full article on original website
Gas prices; governor’s memories; Farm Show milkshakes: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Lot to lots: Plans for the Beltway Towne Center, in Cumberland County at the former Park Inn by Radisson, have been submitted to Hampden Township for review. The center is to be anchored by a warehouse club along with about a dozen smaller units.
Pa. city No. 1 best to spot Santa. Another is No. 5
It’s common knowledge that Santa streams across the sky on Christmas Eve with toys in tow. Turns out, there are a few primo locations for seeing old Claus’s nighttime ride. Two cities in Pennsylvania are among these locations, one of which was crowned the best. LISTEN: Pennsylvania small...
Five things you may not know about Gov. Tom Wolf
Tom Wolf has been Pennsylvania’s governor for eight years. By now, people have come to know a little bit about the man. He hails from Mount Wolf, York County. He drives a Jeep. He used to own a successful cabinet business, making him wealthy enough that he chose to donate all of his gubernatorial pay – more than $1.5 million in total – to charity.
After big battles, Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf leaves office with few regrets, no grudges
As Gov. Tom Wolf prepares to leave office, there is one thing that drove him into the governorship that awaits him when he gets home: his beloved 2006 Jeep Wrangler. The Jeep, a stick shift, of course, that Wolf’s daughters joke he bought during his midlife crisis, starred in his first gubernatorial campaign ad in 2014 and helped him become a household name.
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
Wolf orders flags to half mast to honor York County fire chief
When you look up and see state flags at half mast this weekend, think of Troy Dettinger. Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags on public buildings in York County to fly at half-staff to honor Dettinger, the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 chief of Dover, Pennsylvania. Dettinger...
Capitol Christmas Tree ceremony returns: Watch the lighting of the 20-foot tree
After a short hiatus, the Pa. Capitol Christmas tree lighting returned for a special holiday ceremony inside the Rotunda on Monday. The Rotunda tree stands at 20-feet tall, decorated with over 900 LED lights and more than 400 different ornaments created by senior center members throughout the commonwealth. Several other...
Warehouses, an indoor ‘adventure park’, and other new businesses opening in central Pa.
A developer that just completed construction of a 1.1-million-square-foot warehouse is building an adjacent 700,000-square-foot warehouse along Route 230 in Londonderry Township. UPS just opened one of its largest facilities, a 775,000-square-foot location in Lower Swatara Township.
Powerball $89 million jackpot (12/05/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
Someone won the big Powerball drawing from Saturday night. So tonight, Monday, Dec. 5 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — the lottery has reset and you’ll have another chance to win millions! Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long...
Parents of gunman settle suit over Pa. police barracks ambush
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The parents of a gunman who killed a Pennsylvania state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago in an ambush of a police barracks have settled a lawsuit that accused them of partial responsibility for the attack. Tiffany Dickson, widow of Cpl. Bryon Dickson...
Snow expected in parts of Pa. as temps dip overnight and through Sunday, NWS says
If you are reading this Saturday evening, it might be worth breaking out an extra blanket before calling it a night because the National Weather Service in State College says it is about to get chilly. And parts of the state are expected to see snow, too. If you are...
Overcast central Pa. skies to drop rain all day Tuesday, forecasters say
Central Pennsylvania is in for a mostly overcast and wet week, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said clouds will cover the sky through the weekend, and could drop rain at least three days. Rain is likely all day Tuesday and into early Wednesday, forecasters said. There’s a chance of...
Pennsylvania has a favorite Taylor Swift album. Can you guess which?
A new study has found each state’s favorite Taylor Swift album. SIMILAR STORIES: Want to see Taylor Swift in Pa.? A chocolate shop is giving away 2 ‘golden’ concert tickets. Pennstakes.com reviewed recent search interest in Taylor Swift’s discography over a 90-day period as the basis for...
Pennsylvania high school football Week 15 rankings
PennLive will publish updated state football rankings every Tuesday through the PIAA Championships at Cumberland Valley High School on Dec. 8-10. Teams are listed with district, record, and previous ranking. CLASS 6A.
Man was fatally hit in parking lot after fight about woman: police
A fight between two men in an Old Bridge, New Jersey, parking lot last week ended with one man running over the other multiple times and killing him after a dispute involving a woman, authorities said. Details about the Nov. 29 altercation in the parking lot of medical offices on...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Monday’s $89 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Monday’s winning lottery numbers:. 35-45-47-54-55,...
Detroit school threats, charges have ‘spiked exponentially’ since Oxford shooting
DETROIT — A massive increase in threats against Metro Detroit schools in the wake of the Oxford High School shooting has led to an explosion in criminal charges being brought against the alleged perpetrators and prompted two local prosecutors to change how they handle threats cases. Especially in Oakland...
