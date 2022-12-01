ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Robert Saleh's New York Jets (7-4) look to keep the momentum going when they visit Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings (9-2).

The Jets look to maintain their Mike White magic after their backup quarterback impressed in a Week 12 win. But can they notch a tough win on the road against a Vikings team that consistently finds ways to secure victory? For Minnesota, Jefferson has emerged as perhaps the top wide receiver in the NFL and will be a tough matchup for the New York secondary. The game will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Jets vs. Vikings Week 13 game:

Jets at Vikings odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Vikings 24, Jets 22

This is a fascinating test for White and the Jets, who get the chance to prove whether they can be a consistent play moving forward. Still, I’m not fully sold on New York being able to play spoiler, though I do think this defense presents several matchup problems for Minnesota — in particular upfront.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WfjuR_0jTYdXId00
Mike White threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns in the Jets' 31-10 win over the Bears. Vincent Carchietta, USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Vikings 31, Jets 17

Backup Jets quarterback White has the faith of his teammates unlike Zach Wilson, but it won’t be enough for New York to pull off an upset on the road. The Vikings will have a tough test early but have too much offensive firepower in Jefferson and Dalvin Cook.

Lance Pugmire: Vikings 27, Jets 17

White’s legitimacy is held to a higher standard this week on the road as New York seeks to maintain its surprising place in the standings against the NFC North leader.

Jarrett Bell: Vikings 28, Jets 24

Nate Davis: Vikings 27, Jets 23

Tyler Dragon: Vikings 28, Jets 21

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

