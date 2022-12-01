Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) look to keep things going against Jonathan Taylor and a downtrodden Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) team.

It's a favorable home matchup for the Cowboys, who face off against coach Jeff Saturday's Colts in primetime. Does Indianapolis have enough firepower to keep pace with a Cowboys' offense that boasts weapons like CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Colts vs. Cowboys Week 13 game:

Colts at Cowboys odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Cowboys (-10)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-500); Colts (+400)

Over/under: 44

More odds, injury info for Colts vs. Cowboys

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys 33, Colts 20

Saturday’s inexperience is starting to show and if the Colts continue to turn the ball over, there’s no chance they win this game. Dallas’ pass rush should overwhelm Indy’s O-line and with a bit of an added rest following the Thanksgiving game, I love the Cowboys here.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates making a first down against the New York Giants. Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Cowboys 31, Colts 14

The Cowboys are too loaded on both sides, compared to the Colts. Dallas takes care of business in a blowout on Sunday Night Football.

Lance Pugmire: Cowboys 30, Colts 13

Moving into a top-three position in the NFL power rankings, Dallas is positioned to rout a team on short rest that revealed glaring holes on defense and the offensive line in Monday night’s loss.

Jarrett Bell: Cowboys 31, Colts 17

Nate Davis: Cowboys 27, Colts 13

Tyler Dragon: Cowboys 30, Colts 18

