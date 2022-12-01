ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) look to keep things going against Jonathan Taylor and a downtrodden Indianapolis Colts (4-7-1) team.

It's a favorable home matchup for the Cowboys, who face off against coach Jeff Saturday's Colts in primetime. Does Indianapolis have enough firepower to keep pace with a Cowboys' offense that boasts weapons like CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Colts vs. Cowboys Week 13 game:

Colts at Cowboys odds, moneyline and over/under

RECORD-BREAKER: Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day win over Giants is most-watched NFL regular-season game ever

WEEK 13 NFL POWER RANKINGS: How far have once mighty Rams, Packers fallen?

NFL WEEK 12 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Eagles' dominant o-line powers near-record rushing game

NFL Week 13 odds, predictions and picks

Bills vs. Patriots | Jets vs. Vikings | Broncos vs. Ravens | Commanders vs. Giants | Packers vs. Bears | Titans vs. Eagles | Steelers vs. Falcons | Browns vs. Texans | Jaguars vs. Lions | Seahawks vs. Rams | Dolphins vs. 49ers | Chargers vs. Raiders | Chiefs vs. Bengals | Colts vs. Cowboys | Saints vs. Buccaneers

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys 33, Colts 20

Saturday’s inexperience is starting to show and if the Colts continue to turn the ball over, there’s no chance they win this game. Dallas’ pass rush should overwhelm Indy’s O-line and with a bit of an added rest following the Thanksgiving game, I love the Cowboys here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bFUhf_0jTYdTlj00
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb celebrates making a first down against the New York Giants. Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Cowboys 31, Colts 14

The Cowboys are too loaded on both sides, compared to the Colts. Dallas takes care of business in a blowout on Sunday Night Football.

Lance Pugmire: Cowboys 30, Colts 13

Moving into a top-three position in the NFL power rankings, Dallas is positioned to rout a team on short rest that revealed glaring holes on defense and the offensive line in Monday night’s loss.

Jarrett Bell: Cowboys 31, Colts 17

Nate Davis: Cowboys 27, Colts 13

Tyler Dragon: Cowboys 30, Colts 18

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Recapping Week 13 of 2022 NFL season: QB Mike White moves Jets into playoff field

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

Comments / 5

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys

Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
Yardbarker

Cris Collinsworth begged Colts to do one thing during 'Sunday Night Football'

Cris Collinsworth served as the analyst for the Week 13 “Sunday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, and he spent some time begging for Indianapolis to do one thing. The Colts went three-and-out to begin the second half. After forcing a Cowboys punt, the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs. Vikings final score prediction

Week 13 may be a non-conference matchup for the New York Jets, but it sure isn’t a game that’s not important for the Jets. With a chance to distance themselves from the New England Patriots in the AFC East, which will boost their playoff chances, the Jets head to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings. Can the Jets steal a win in the dome up north?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from Colts' 54-19 loss to the Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts played the Dallas Cowboys tough for three quarters until it became completely unraveled in the fourth quarter. After making it a 21-19 game with 3:43 left in the third quarter, the Cowboys took over the game and never looked back. Their offense responded with a touchdown on the following drive. Which was followed up by a Mo Alie-Cox fumble that was returned for a touchdown by former Colt, Malik Hooker.
FOX Sports

Cowboys score 33 points in 4th quarter, rout Colts 54-19

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas safety Malik Hooker had no idea what he was starting with a fumble return for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter against his former team. The 38-yard TD return was part of a 33-point fourth quarter that turned a close game into the Cowboys' 54-19 rout of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

699K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy