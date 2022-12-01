ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Augusta Chronicle

'We all family': Created 2 Play drumline uses music to enrich Augusta area kids

By Miguel Legoas, Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
The Augusta Chronicle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05D9jm_0jTYdIIy00

In a modest strip mall off Jefferson Davis Highway practices a premier, up-and-coming youth drumline that has played in competitions across the nation and for one former U.S. president.

It may have just been a practice, but the kids are worked everyday like it's the real thing. Coach Jermal Harris used his drum sticks to beat out the rhythm along whatever was nearby, and his wife Cristina Harris sat at one of the many tables in the audience area serving as an extra set of eyes and ears for what they needed to fix. The couple was not afraid to call someone out if need be.

"Back drums first, these drums second, middle drum last," Christina Harris said after they had to stop due to some mistakes. "I done learned, he done learned the part, she done learned the part," she said.

Christmas Events:Craving Christmas cheer? Augustans can catch Santa, shop, see shows and more celebrations

'Best in Snow':Disney+ featuring Augusta couples in new snow carving competition show

"It's not funny when it's you," Jermal Harris said of some laughing students. "Again!"

As they beat their drums and clashed their cymbals, the kids practiced again and again until they got it right. The players ranged in age and experience, from young children to older teens, but each of them are held to the same standard.

"If they're not doing good, if they aren't playing beats clean, we tell them," Jermal Harris said. "That's just the way we do things because the world is gonna tell them, so why not learn it here at home first before the world tells you and beats you up on it."

Getting physical to learn

At one point, one of the boys dropped his drum stick to the floor beside the stage, and after retrieving it, started doing several push ups. Christina Harris explained that if a player drops anything during a music competition, it's an automatic loss for the team. This is not the only physical challenge with which they are presented.

When speaking with one of the dancers, she said they are currently on five laps. At first this seemed like some kind of confusing band term, but she meant it literally. After practice, all of the kids went out into the parking lot and ran from a street light and back, then repeated it. The businesses had closed and only parked parents were in the parking lot, so there was plenty of space to run. Jermal Harris said they do this to keep the kids fit for parades, explaining that their next one is in New Orleans and stretches up to 8 miles.

Augusta:Bell Auditorium to close for 10 months during renovations. Here's what to know

Local Music StarAfter wowing Obama, Aretha and the Olympics, Damien Sneed comes back home to Augusta

Drums are just the trick

As Christina Harris put it, the drums are really just "the trick" for what their real mission is. She and her husband started Created 2 Play in 2019 as a way to instill discipline and tackle some behavior issues in the area.

"The kids in the area was going kinda crazy. They were doing things that they didn't have no business doing," Jermal Harris said. "I wanted to take it upon myself to talk to the kids, to reach out. . . . I wanted to be more of an influence and try to help them out to see what was really the issue and why they act like this."

Kids wanted to learn how Harris does what he does musically, and Harris wanted to tackle a problem, and thus Created 2 Play was born with Jermal Harris running the music side and Christina Harris running the business side. They built it from the ground up, finding instruments where they could and using whatever resources were available.

"We started pulling wood from the under the bed . . . we nailed the wood to the walls, put little thumb tacks in it to allow them to read the music," Jermal Harris said. "We just did anything we can. We didn't even have drums. God just said, 'Do it.'"

Making a lot with a little

This grassroots drum line has come a long way in the last three years. They have won multiple awards at competitions across the U.S. and playing for some big names like Sen. Raphael Warnock, gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Former President Barack Obama.

'I work for you':Sen. Raphael Warnock promises voters at Augusta Tech rally

Shuniah Gates and Amoni Hodge, both 13-year-old dancers with the drumline, agreed that the Harrises can be tough, but that they have made something special here.

"We supposed to have each other's backs like we all family," Gates said. "I learned that you can be anything you wanna be here."

The Harrises' family-by-blood feel similarly as many of them, like their son Jeremiah Harris, 9, who plays in the drum line.

On Monday, BEC Plex rehearsed with Created 2 Play. The venue didn't have any events going on, but that evening it was alive with music.

"He's a great teacher. I think he should get an award," he said of his father. "He's teaching us positive things so later on in life, we can be positive."

The Harrises are proud of what they have achieved so far, and intend to continue growing. They would like to someday have their own music school that teaches a variety of artistic mediums. But for now, they feel blessed to have achieved what they set out to do: turning these kids into kind and respectful "lights" in the community.

"Even though you see so many disrespectful kids, you know you have your lights," Jermal Harris said. "One thing about lights: In darkness, they make everything shine."

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Jill Scott coming to the Bell Auditorium February 2023

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Legendary R&B singer, Jill Scott, is coming back to the Garden City. The “Golden” singer will grace the stage at the Bell Auditorium, Tuesday, February 28th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9that 10:00 a.m. AECTix.com or the SRP Box Office at the James Brown Arena.
WJBF

Giving Your Best: Deborah Lovett

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Deborah Lovett is a retired teacher who started an Angel Tree program years ago in her school, to make sure no kids were left out on Christmas morning. Friends say she never meets a stranger and she prays for everyone. Vonetta Parham met Deborah when they worked at the same school. “She […]
WJBF

Comedian Wanda Sykes coming to the Miller Theater January 28th

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Comedian Wanda Sykes is coming to Miller Theater, Saturday, January 28th. Wanda Sykes is an Emmy winning stand up comic, writer, actress and producer who has been entertaining audiences for over twenty years. She has ranked among Entertainment Weekly’s “25 Funniest People in America” and her peers have called her “one of […]
wfxg.com

Bloc Burnaz hosts clothing drive at Golden Harvest's Masters Table

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Multiple biker groups including Augusta's Bloc Burnaz joined Golden Harvest Saturday to make a difference. They hosted the 7th Annual Clothing Drive at The Master's Table. The event began at 10 a.m. "Give to those in need. Those who are out on the streets are suffering."...
WRDW-TV

Polo community mourns player killed in Aiken County crash

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The polo community is mourning one of its own who died in a single-car crash over the weekend in Aiken County. Professional polo player Delmer Walton, 39, of Blackville, died at the scene of a crash that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Surrey Race Road near Kittery Street just southwest of Salley.
WRDW-TV

Lawsuit fights bridge renaming, Confederate monuments’ removal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Sons of Confederate Veterans filed a lawsuit over Augusta’s plans to rename the Jefferson Davis Memorial Bridge and possibly remove Confederate monuments. Commonly known as the Fifth Street Bridge, the span – now converted for pedestrian use – had also been designated in honor...
WJBF

Scholarship taps Richmond County students for HIV, AIDS & mental health education ideas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – High school students in the Richmond County School System have a chance to be creative for some cash. The Sandra E. Wimberly Education is Prevention Virtual Essay Scholarship is available now. Students in grades 9-12 across the district can apply by obtaining an application from the school counselor. The scholarship, offered […]
WJBF.com

Roommates of slain Idaho students break their silence | NewsNation Prime

For the very first time, the two roommates who were also in the house at the time of the Idaho college murders have broken their silence. NewsNation's Alex Caprariello reports. Read more here: https://trib.al/fJhVL97 #Idaho #College #Killings. Roommates of slain Idaho students break their silence …. For the very first...
WJBF

MISSING: RCSO searching for 18 y.o. last seen in Atlanta

AUGUSTA/ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate missing teenager. 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on November 30th, at 12:30 AM getting on a Southeastern Stages bus bound for Atlanta. Javon arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus […]
WJBF

Downtown Augusta businesses participate in Christmas window decoration competition

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Local businesses are bringing Holiday joy with Christmas window decorations, it’s part of a contest with the downtown development authority. NIKITA: It’s the 4th annual Downtown Augusta Decorations Crawl, and businesses are making spirits bright for passers-by who see their festive  window decorations. “It’s a great way to get there visibility […]
wfxg.com

On The Run-Off Tour stops in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - As candidates make final stops, local groups are encouraging voters to cast their ballots by Tuesday. The "On The Run-Off Tour" stopped in Augusta today at the Southgate Shopping Center. Local voting and civil rights groups met to build excitement and boost voter turnout. The ACLU...
WRDW-TV

Family mourning 4-year-old killed in Aiken County crash

The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters. Thieves at a local Walmart managed to get away with nearly $6,400 in merchandise and gift cards by confusing a cashier, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
WRDW-TV

Will Augusta be getting a Whataburger anytime soon? We asked

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Whataburger opened the first in a wave of Atlanta-area locations this week, some Augusta residents got hungry. Once known for tin-roof A-frame buildings, the chain has a loyal following – one perhaps rivaling the West Coast’s In-N-Out Burger. Whataburger said the store that...
WJBF.com

Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills

A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen attacking their 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Woodland Hills. KTLA's John Fenoglio reports on Dec. 2, 2022. Coyote attacks toddler in Woodland Hills. A family is speaking out about the terrifying moment a coyote is seen...
WRDW-TV

Can you help deputies find this missing 18-year-old?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. Javon Bradley, 18, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Nov. 30 getting on a Southeastern Stages bus bound for Atlanta, according to deputies. He arrived in Atlanta at 2:45...
WRDW-TV

N. Augusta pair busted by Va. town fed up with scammers

HILLSVILLE, Va. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of men from North Augusta were arrested in Virginia, where they were claiming to be driveway sealers, according to police. An investigator with the Hillsville Police Department confirmed they were members of the North Augusta community known as Irish travelers. Investigator Alan Gravley said...
WRDW-TV

Summerville, other Augusta neighborhoods look at splitting off into separate city

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Summerville residents and people in surrounding neighborhoods will get together to consider whether they should become a separate city. We spoke with a local attorney who lives there. Residents say lower taxes and an increase in public safety are just a few reasons why taxpayers in the Summerville, Forest Hills, and surrounding neighborhoods are pitching a plan for a new city within a city.
The Augusta Chronicle

The Augusta Chronicle

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Augusta, GA from The Augusta Chronicle.

 http://augustachronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy