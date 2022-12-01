'We all family': Created 2 Play drumline uses music to enrich Augusta area kids

In a modest strip mall off Jefferson Davis Highway practices a premier, up-and-coming youth drumline that has played in competitions across the nation and for one former U.S. president.

It may have just been a practice, but the kids are worked everyday like it's the real thing. Coach Jermal Harris used his drum sticks to beat out the rhythm along whatever was nearby, and his wife Cristina Harris sat at one of the many tables in the audience area serving as an extra set of eyes and ears for what they needed to fix. The couple was not afraid to call someone out if need be.

"Back drums first, these drums second, middle drum last," Christina Harris said after they had to stop due to some mistakes. "I done learned, he done learned the part, she done learned the part," she said.

"It's not funny when it's you," Jermal Harris said of some laughing students. "Again!"

As they beat their drums and clashed their cymbals, the kids practiced again and again until they got it right. The players ranged in age and experience, from young children to older teens, but each of them are held to the same standard.

"If they're not doing good, if they aren't playing beats clean, we tell them," Jermal Harris said. "That's just the way we do things because the world is gonna tell them, so why not learn it here at home first before the world tells you and beats you up on it."

Getting physical to learn

At one point, one of the boys dropped his drum stick to the floor beside the stage, and after retrieving it, started doing several push ups. Christina Harris explained that if a player drops anything during a music competition, it's an automatic loss for the team. This is not the only physical challenge with which they are presented.

When speaking with one of the dancers, she said they are currently on five laps. At first this seemed like some kind of confusing band term, but she meant it literally. After practice, all of the kids went out into the parking lot and ran from a street light and back, then repeated it. The businesses had closed and only parked parents were in the parking lot, so there was plenty of space to run. Jermal Harris said they do this to keep the kids fit for parades, explaining that their next one is in New Orleans and stretches up to 8 miles.

Drums are just the trick

As Christina Harris put it, the drums are really just "the trick" for what their real mission is. She and her husband started Created 2 Play in 2019 as a way to instill discipline and tackle some behavior issues in the area.

"The kids in the area was going kinda crazy. They were doing things that they didn't have no business doing," Jermal Harris said. "I wanted to take it upon myself to talk to the kids, to reach out. . . . I wanted to be more of an influence and try to help them out to see what was really the issue and why they act like this."

Kids wanted to learn how Harris does what he does musically, and Harris wanted to tackle a problem, and thus Created 2 Play was born with Jermal Harris running the music side and Christina Harris running the business side. They built it from the ground up, finding instruments where they could and using whatever resources were available.

"We started pulling wood from the under the bed . . . we nailed the wood to the walls, put little thumb tacks in it to allow them to read the music," Jermal Harris said. "We just did anything we can. We didn't even have drums. God just said, 'Do it.'"

Making a lot with a little

This grassroots drum line has come a long way in the last three years. They have won multiple awards at competitions across the U.S. and playing for some big names like Sen. Raphael Warnock, gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Former President Barack Obama.

Shuniah Gates and Amoni Hodge, both 13-year-old dancers with the drumline, agreed that the Harrises can be tough, but that they have made something special here.

"We supposed to have each other's backs like we all family," Gates said. "I learned that you can be anything you wanna be here."

The Harrises' family-by-blood feel similarly as many of them, like their son Jeremiah Harris, 9, who plays in the drum line.

On Monday, BEC Plex rehearsed with Created 2 Play. The venue didn't have any events going on, but that evening it was alive with music.

"He's a great teacher. I think he should get an award," he said of his father. "He's teaching us positive things so later on in life, we can be positive."

The Harrises are proud of what they have achieved so far, and intend to continue growing. They would like to someday have their own music school that teaches a variety of artistic mediums. But for now, they feel blessed to have achieved what they set out to do: turning these kids into kind and respectful "lights" in the community.

"Even though you see so many disrespectful kids, you know you have your lights," Jermal Harris said. "One thing about lights: In darkness, they make everything shine."