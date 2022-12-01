ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I get mail maybe twice a week and consistently don’t have bills delivered. More than once I’ve received “notice of termination of services” letters. I suspect my mailman is throwing our mail by the side of the road.

PennLive.com

Fleet Feet to open another store in central Pa.

Fleet Feet is expanding to the East Shore. The athletic shoe and apparel retailer that has a store on the West Shore, plans to open a store at the High Pointe Commons shopping center in Swatara Township. The new High Pointe Commons Fleet Feet franchise is co-owned by Fred and...
WITF

How has Lancaster Airport become the third busiest airport in Pennsylvania?

The third busiest airport in Pennsylvania is probably not the one you think. More than 97,000 planes departed and arrived from Lancaster Airport last year – almost 40,000 more than at Harrisburg International Airport and just about 11,000 fewer than at Pittsburgh International Airport. On The Spark Monday, Lancaster...
975thefanatic.com

3 Pennsylvania Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’

I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
local21news.com

Community outraged over Dover mail-issue

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The worker shortage is still affecting many workplaces and the local post office is no exception. The people of Dover, Pennsylvania say they have not received their mail in almost two weeks and they are at a loss of what to do. “The old...
PhillyBite

What State is Hershey Park In?

- Located in Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark is the largest theme park in the state. It is 95 miles west of Philadelphia and 15 miles east of Harrisburg. It features more than 70 rides and attractions. It is open Friday through Sunday. It is also home to the ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park.
PennLive.com

Pa. city No. 1 best to spot Santa. Another is No. 5

It’s common knowledge that Santa streams across the sky on Christmas Eve with toys in tow. Turns out, there are a few primo locations for seeing old Claus’s nighttime ride. Two cities in Pennsylvania are among these locations, one of which was crowned the best. LISTEN: Pennsylvania small...
PennLive.com

Mission Autism Clinics to open another location in central Pa.

An autism therapy clinic is opening this week in Susquehanna Township. Mission Autism Clinics Harrisburg will open on Friday at 2550 Interstate Drive, Suite 201. “Applied Behavior Analysis, our therapy of choice, is a proven and results-driven method that helps your child develop the tools to improve communication skills and work through other behavioral challenges,” the company said in a news release.
WGAL

Fruitville Pike now open in Lancaster County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After being closed for emergency repairs last week, a stretch of Fruitville Pike is back open in Lancaster County. The road had been closed in both directions between Fairland Road and Route 772/Temperance Hill Road. Penn Township's Public Works Director posted the following update on...
PennLive.com

Tree removal to start this week on I-81 in Cumberland County: PennDOT

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that tree removal operations are scheduled to begin next week along Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro and Hampden townships, Cumberland County. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday. The contractor is expected to work weekdays from approximately 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m for...
PennLive.com

Goodwill should reconsider closing its store in Newport | PennLive letters

Before Goodwill Industries closes its Newport, Perry County store on Dec. 23, it would be well advised to reread its mission statement. According to its website, “Goodwill works to enhance the dignity and quality of life of individuals and families by strengthening communities, eliminating barriers to opportunity, and helping people in need reach their full potential through learning and the power of work.”
WGAL

Tree falls on truck in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A tree fell on a tractor-trailer in Lancaster on Monday morning. The incident shut down East Orange Street between North Broad and North Reservoir streets for a couple hours. Crews have since cleared the scene and the road is now open. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
WGAL

Heavy delays expected on Route 30 in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There are expected to be delays this week on Route 30 in Lancaster County. PennDOT says work is planned for Tuesday through Thursday on Route 30 at the Centerville Road Interchange Improvement Project in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County. This work will require daytime...
abc27.com

Humane Society of Harrisburg holds ‘Adopt-a-thon’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area held its adopt-a-thon on Saturday. All applications submitted during the event received reduced adoption rates. The shelter said they are currently operating at capacity and these events allow them to help more animals in need. “It’s been a crazy...
PennLive.com

CBD store opens in Cumberland County

A CBD retailer has opened in East Pennsboro Township. Your CBD Store-Camp Hill has opened at Camp Hill Commons at 63 Erford Road. Your CBD Store, offers a variety of CBD infused products that do not require a prescription or medical card to buy. The store only sells products manufactured by Sunmed. Products include oil tinctures, water solubles, cosmetics, gummies, and pet products. Sunmed also has a weight loss line as well.
abc27.com

New WellSpan Health Center coming to Franklin County

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health announced on Dec. 5, 2022, that a groundbreaking ceremony is being held to celebrate the construction of a new WellSpan Health Center in Fayetteville. The construction of the new health center will expand medical coverage for people in Franklin County. According to Senior...
PennLive.com

Missing woman may be in Harrisburg area: police

State police need help with finding a Dauphin County woman who was reported missing over the weekend. According to police, 37-year-old Nichole Elizabeth McCartney was first reported missing on Saturday, with her family saying she hadn’t been seen since 8 a.m. Friday in Upper Paxton Township. McCartney is not...
