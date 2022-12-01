Read full article on original website
Previewing the Los Angeles Rams
Teams winning back-to-back Super Bowls is a rare thing, and while not everyone picked the Los Angeles Rams to repeat as champions after winning the Super Bowl last season, most would have still picked them to make the playoffs. Instead, they won't come even close, as the Rams are currently...
Week 14: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) will look to win back-to-back games against Los Angeles based teams this week. Following their dominating win on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders will need to turn their attention quickly to their Week 14 matchup, the Los Angeles Rams (3-9). In a...
Patriots Provided Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Welcome’ Moment
Patrick Mahomes' NFL career has been so uncannily successful that even games in which he had no impact have left a lasting mark upon him. That's what the lauded Kansas City Chiefs quarterback claimed in an interview on the "New Heights" podcast as he works through another successful season under center in the Midwest. In his five years with the Chiefs, Mahomes has made countless gridiron memories and highlights, including some against the New England Patriots ... in both winning and losing efforts.
Fantasy Football Daily Notes: Lamar Jackson 'week-to-week,' Joe Mixon near return, Mike White to start
Tuesday morning's fantasy news wrap: Lamar Jackson is "week-to-week" but not yet ruled out, Joe Mixon is near clearing concussion protocol, and the Jets will go with Mike White's hot hand at quarterback in Week 14, plus more injury news and notes.
Tom Brady, Bucs Beat Saints on MNF; Falcons Fall in NFC South Standings
DEC 5 BRADY, BUCS WIN MNF Despite trailing by 13 points with three minutes to go, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16 on Monday Night Football. The win pushes the Bucs to a 6-6 record, putting them 1.5 games ahead of the Atlanta...
Germaine Pratt Aka ‘Playoff P’ Continues to Step Up in Big Moments For Bengals
When a guy in uniform makes game changing plays and contributes in undeniable ways to help his team earn wins, the fans take notice. They usually show that a player has earned their attention by attaching nicknames to their favorite players. We saw it here in Cincinnati with Joe Burrow...
Should Houston Texans Bench Kyle Allen, Go Back To Davis Mills?
HOUSTON -- Kyle Allen hasn't provided the spark the Houston Texans were hoping for offensively. After switching to Allen as the starting quarterback and the replacement for Davis Mills, the Texans look like they need to go back to Mills based on how mightily Allen has struggled in the past two games. The Texans travel to play the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.
Look: Ja’Marr Chase Responds to Chiefs Twitter Beef Following 27-24 Win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday, and Ja'Marr Chase was ready with a quick chirp on Twitter after the game. Chase posted a team-high 97 yards receiving in his first game back from a hip injury. Check out what he had to say about...
The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show: Saints vs Bucs | Week 13
Saints News Network Reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan discuss the New Orleans Saints' Week 13 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watch the Pre-Game Show Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow Our Hosts on Twitter:...
Giants-Commanders Week 15 Game Flexed to SNF
The New York Giants' Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders could have playoff implications regarding the final few Wild Card spots. As such, the league announced that game has been flexed from its original 1 p.m. on December 18 to the Sunday Night Football time slot starting at 8:20 p.m.
No backs, no defense? No problem for Geno Smith. He, DK Metcalf rally Seahawks past Rams
Starter Kenneth Walker was out injured. Fellow running back DeeJay Dallas limped off. The defense was still mostly sick. It was Geno Smith or bust for the Seahawks trying to get back into NFC playoff position Sunday at the fallen Los Angeles Rams. He didn’t bust. “That’s how I...
Jalen Hurts Cooking as Eagles Overcome Sloppiness to Lead Titans
PHILADELPHIA – Despite a sloppy first half in which the Eagles committed five false start penalties, the offense moved the ball well enough to grab the first-half lead, 21-10, against the Tennessee Titans at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Jalen Hurts was on target for two long touchdowns throws...
Texans TE Brevin Jordan: ‘It Hurts For Sure’
HOUSTON — Quarterback Davis Mills isn't the only second-year prospect who has struggled with the Houston Texans this season. There were high expectations for Brevin Jordan following an impressive rookie campaign. There was a belief that Jordan would take a significant leap in his second year and would become the Texans' No. 1 tight end.
What Effort to Rush Justin Fields Back Says About Future
Over the course of the last five weeks, it's been made clear by coach Matt Eberflus what he thinks about Justin Fields' performances and future. Fields' improvement as a runner on designed plays or scrambles requires no special training or analytical talent to spot. Asked again about the improvement Fields...
Geno Smith does what he hadn’t done in 8 years, in the clutch. Now Seahawks all believe
“Yeah, I’ve been struggling, man. I woke up today hurting and just kept fighting, kept going, kept going, kept going,” the Seahawks quarterback said Sunday evening. So this — his comeback win to beat the fallen Los Angeles Rams on Sunday — this was the Geno Smith Flu Game, in the tradition of Michael Jordan’s legendary night to win the 1997 NBA title a generation ago.
