Police surveillance camera in Bridgeport draws mixed reactions
BRIDGEPORT — Police surveillance equipment sits on Baldwin Plaza, just outside the Main Street courthouse, which has been met with mixed reactions by business owners in the neighborhood with some saying it makes the area safer while others say it creates a bad perception. The surveillance unit's solar panel...
Opinion: Remembering a true son of Bridgeport
Reading “Central-Harding: A Thanksgiving Rivalry” (Nov. 20) caused me to reflect on my dad, John Soboeiro, who we lost more than 22 years ago. He played in that game four times (1951-1954), was an assistant football coach under Ed Reilly at Central, and then ran the game for many years in his role as athletics director at Central. Just as the Central-Harding rivalry exemplifies many of the qualities of Bridgeport — the neighborhoods, the ethnic groups, immigration, working-class values — my dad was also a living example of many of Bridgeport’s qualities. I would like to think he personified Bridgeport.
13 ways to donate toys (and money) in Connecticut this holiday season
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Many families in Connecticut cannot afford to give their children gifts to celebrate the winter holidays. Multiple organizations and businesses throughout the Nutmeg State are hosting toy drives and donation centers to help as many children as possible receive a gift this holiday season.
Two rescued from house fire in Hartford's Northeast neighborhood, chief says
HARTFORD — Two people were rescued from a burning house in Hartford's Northeast neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to Hartford fire officials. District Chief Mario Oquendo Jr. said firefighters responded to a 2½-story home in the 100 block of Vine Street around noon Monday for a report of a house fire. He said a second alarm was called around 1:30 p.m.,, meaning another team of firefighters and equipment was brought in.
Enfield man killed in 7-vehicle crash that closed section of I-84 in West Hartford, police say
WEST HARTFORD — One person was killed in a crash involving seven vehicles on Interstate 84 Monday morning, state police said. Gary Michael Carter, 58, of Enfield, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police. He would have turned 59 Tuesday. Five other people involved in the...
Five Fairfield restaurants fail inspections in October, November
FAIRFIELD — Five restaurants in town failed their health inspections in October and November, but all have since passed a follow-up inspection, according to the health department. A business fails its health inspection when it scores below an 80 or has a four-point violation. During October and November, Billy's...
Recruitment, retention key to Shelton FD's volunteer success
SHELTON — With many volunteer fire departments in the state struggling to increase or even maintain membership, Shelton continues to buck the trend. The Shelton Fire Department — with four companies — stands at 244 volunteers, more than enough to handle a growing population and more complex developments, particularly downtown, according to Assistant Fire Chief Mike Plavcan, also the department’s head of retention and recruitment.
I-84 East re-opened in Danbury after tractor trailer crash
DANBURY — A portion of Interstate 84 east closed this Sunday after a tractor trailer overturned and spilled a load onto the highway, according to fire and state officials. Danbury firefighters, along with emergency medical technicians and state police, responded to the crash soon after 2:30 p.m., officials said on Facebook.
Trumbull Center zone change clears way for new proposal
TRUMBULL — A plan to renovate the long-languishing Trumbull center shopping plaza on White Plains Road has moved one step closer to reality, with the approval of an amendment that would allow mixed-use developments on properties meeting specific criteria in town. On Nov. 30, the Trumbull Planning and Zoning...
Monroe officials OK excavation for Route 25 development
MONROE — The town zoning board has approved a plan to start ground-leveling work for a future building and parking area along a section of Route 25, despite a push from a couple of neighbors to postpone a decision. Porco Construction requested a permit to excavate and fill the...
Cheers, Toy Story star coming to CT as Scrooge in ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Sacred Heart University
Long before he was the neighborhood know-it-all on “Cheers,” before he was helping rebels escape Echo Base in “The Empire Strikes Back” and longer still before he starred as anthropomorphic piggy bank Hamm in Toy Story (and more than 20 other Pixar films), John Ratzenberger was a kid from Bridgeport working his craft on stage at Sacred Heart University.
