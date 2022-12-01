ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday events, music and even dog videos on tap in and around Bloomington this week

By Carol Kugler
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 5 days ago

The hustle and bustle of the holidays doesn't always mean shopping, although there's plenty of that happening locally this coming week with an annual bazaar and the monthly Gallery Walk. Holiday singing, lighting events and more will give other ways to celebrate. Bloomington also boasts plenty of music, from classical to powerhouse vocals of 6 Foot Blonde and country by local fav Hank Ruff. If you're more into dogs, there's a video festival at IU Cinema. If you want something outdoors, try holiday events at Spring Mill State Park near Mitchell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mKklx_0jTYcDiI00

Light Up the Night at IU on Thursday

The annual "lighting" of the candles on the east and west towers of the Biddle Hotel, part of the Indiana Memorial Union , will happen Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. The Singing Hoosiers will perform and gingerbread cookies will be given out by Sugar and Spice.

6 Foot Blonde at The Bluebird

Friday night 6 Foot Blonde will perform at The Bluebird, 216 N. Walnut St. The music begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 for the 21-plus event. For more, go to thebluebird.ws .

Holiday giving in Bloomington: Rural church packs 1,400 shoeboxes with gifts for kids around the world

Friday noon concert at Trinity church

Another Friday concert will be noon to 1 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church , 111 S. Grant St. Listen to the music of J.S. Bach, G.F. Handel and contemporary composer Jack Bussert at the free concert. For more information, call 812-336-4466.

Art Fair and Bazaar on Friday and Saturday

The Bloomington Unitarian Universalist Church will have its annual Art Fair and Bazaar 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at 2120 N. Fee Lane. It's free admission to browse booths of more than 30 juried artists and crafts people. Find books, jewelry, hand-knit hats and scarves, baked goods, including cookies, soups and desserts for sale.

Holiday events at Spring Mill State Park

If you don't mind braving the outdoors, head to Spring Mill State Park near Mitchell. Enjoy drive-through holiday lights in the campground on Friday and Saturday from 6 to 9:45 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. If you'd like to take a stroll, then head over to the Pioneer Village for Holiday in the Village, with villagers decorating for the holidays and sharing traditional pioneer treats of wassail and cookies. It's 5-9 p.m. both days. It's suggested visitors bring a flashlight to help them navigate to and from the village.

Walk through galleries in downtown Bloomington

The monthly Bloomington Gallery Walk featuring a number of galleries in and around downtown Bloomington will be 5-8 p.m. Friday. For more on participating galleries, go to https://www.gallerywalkbloomington.com/ . Some of the galleries will have special artwork for sale and on display just in time for holiday shopping.

Santa's coming to town: Where to see Santa in Bloomington, Ellettsville this holiday season

Christmas with the Ponies on Saturday

From 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday People and Animal Learning Services (PALS), 7644 W. Elwren Road, will feature Christmas with the Ponies. For $5 per person, you can meet the horses and Santa, make an ornament, take family photos with a holiday horse and watch musical and equestrian performances.

Hank Ruff plays country at The Bluebird

On Saturday, Hank Ruff will perform at The Bluebird, 216 N. Walnut St. Doors open at 8 for the 9 p.m. show. Admission is $10 for people 21 and older.

Watch more than an hour of dog videos

Dog Video Fest 2022 will be Saturday at IU Cinema , 1213 E. Seventh St. Thousands of dog videos have been put together for 75 minutes of touching, funny and surprising moments captured on film. It's free but ticketed; go to https://bit.ly/3ue42ct for tickets and more information. The film supports the Monroe County Humane Association and animal therapy team members will greet people; pet supply donations are encouraged.

Looking for good food in Bloomington? On the Menu: Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1; soup sale now at Hive, Lennie's

Tour Wylie House decorated for the holidays

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday through Dec. 10, you can tour the Wylie House decorated for the holidays as part of Garlands and Greenery at the Wylie House. The tours are free at 307 E. Second St. and will showcase how holidays were generally celebrated in 19th-century Bloomington.

