kiow.com
Childcare Funding Part of a Modernization Program
Area cities are coping with two large issues, affordable housing and childcare. At the Forest City YMCA, there is a waiting list. Private daycare programs are also at capacity. Along with it comes the cost for childcare which in some cases is steadily increasing. Iowa Congresswoman, Ashley Hinson, a Republican...
kiow.com
Winnebago Board to Discuss EMS Services
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday to first hear from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders. He will present to the board on two different fronts. The first will be the current state of secondary roads and any current or pending projects. The second will be to get new snow equipment for the road department.
kiow.com
Wright County to Discuss Social Media Policies
The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am in the Wright County Courthouse. The meetings are open to the public or can be viewed online at https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09 or by calling in at (312) 626-6799. The meeting ID is 465 435 965. After county business is...
Six families still living at unlicensed inn, despite city and state violations
For the third time in two months, the state of Iowa has refused to issue a hotel license to a Charles City inn plagued by health and fire-safety violations. The Hartwood Inn, however, continues to remain in business, and the owner says there are six families living there now. The Iowa Department of Inspections and […] The post Six families still living at unlicensed inn, despite city and state violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiow.com
Silent Night in Algona Coming to Forest City
The history of the World War II includes northern Iowa. In Algona, there was a prisoner of war camp whose story runs deep into the fabric of the area. Movie producers wanted to capture this in a movie which will be shown in Algona and in Forest City at the Forest Theater.
kiow.com
Gary E. Thorson
Gary E. Thorson, 82, of Garner died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in Miller with Rose Visser officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.
Family and Iowa community say goodbye to 4 boys killed in tragic fire
The community gathered to mourn the deaths of the children and support the McLuer family. Twelve-year-old John Mikal, 10-year-old Odin-Thor, six-year-old Drako-Ragnar, and three-year-old Phenix-Moon Ivar died in the fire on November 16th.
kiow.com
Garhald E. Maass
Gerhald E. Maass, 89, of Buffalo Center, died Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Titonka Care Center. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Dell Lutheran Church in Frost, MN with Pastor Joe Ocker officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m....
Memorial services Wednesday for 4 Iowa brothers who died in fire
MASON CITY, Iowa — Memorial services are being held Wednesday for four brothers who died in a house fire in Mason City earlier this month. The McLuer family will say goodbye to 12-year-old John Jr., 10-year-old Odin, six-year-old Drako, and three-year-old Phenix. The four died when they were trapped inside their home when it caught […]
KAAL-TV
$5K reward being offered for information of missing northeast Iowa man
(ABC 6 News) – Crime Stoppers of North Central Iowa in Mason City announced on Tuesday they are offering $5,000 for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing northeast Iowa man. Jonathan Henry Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton, Iowa on the evening...
KIMT
Fort Dodge man sentenced for meth in Hancock County
GARNER, Iowa – Getting caught with narcotics in Hancock County is sending a Fort Dodge man to prison. Gary Dale Thompson, 60, was arrested in August 2021 in Britt. Court documents state he was pulled over just before 10:30 pm on August 9, 2021, and was found in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine.
kqradio.com
Webster City man sent to federal prison after a wiretap investigation.
A 44 year old Webster City man was sentenced this week after a federal wiretap caught him arranging to acquire methamphetamine over the phone. Gabriel Allen Pelz was sentenced November 29 to more than 15 years in federal prison in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Pelz pleaded guility on May 18 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of use of a communication facility to commit a felony drug crime. According to federal court authorities, Pelz ordered a pound of ice methamphetamine from a man he met in state prison. The man is identified as Andrew Surprenant. Surprenant had previously admitted he was involved with a Mexico based drug trafficking organization. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison on October 21. Pelz met Surprenant while they were both incarcerated in state prison. Pelz was released from state custody a year ago in December,2021.The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that last January, Pelz contacted Surprenant and arranged to acquire a pound of ice methamphetamine. At the time law enforcement was monitoring a wiretap on Surprenant’s residence and watched Pelz arrived there. After Pelz left , he was stopped by officers who recovered a pound of ice methamphetamine from him. He later admitted that he got the ice methamphetamine from Surprenant and intended to distribute it in the Webster City area. Pelz was sentenced to 188 months in prison which is slightly more than 15 and a half years. He will also served a six year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Pelz is being held in the United State Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison facility. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force,which is a program of the U.S.Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several area law enforcement agencies.
KIMT
Osage man sentenced for punching and choking a woman
OSAGE, Iowa – Punching and choking a woman results in suspended sentences for a Mitchell County man. Bradly John Peck, 42 of Osage, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Law enforcement says Peck violated a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July 2, punching her in the face and choking her unconscious.
KCCI.com
Former owner of Iowa funeral home avoids prison time
EMMETSBURG, Iowa — The former owner of a shuttered Emmetsburg funeral home will stay out of prison. Andrew Joyce pleaded guilty to misusing thousands of dollars meant to pre-pay for funeral services. Investigators say Joyce spent the money on operational expenses and for his own personal gain. By law,...
KAAL-TV
Austin man to be tried for rape
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man is scheduled to be tried for rape in January of 2023. Spencer Glen Merchant, 22, appeared in Mower County Court Monday on one charge of felony 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct–nonconsensual penetration. Merchant was arrested on the charge Nov. 11, after a...
More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake
WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
kiow.com
Adam Urness wins for the first time at GHV, committed to building the GHV program
There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the GHV girls’ basketball team last March. Following the end of the season, the Cardinals lost their head coach, and just over 60 percent of the team scoring due to graduation. The program needed a leader, which is just what the GHV school board found in Adam Urness.
