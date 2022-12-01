ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald-Times

There's room at the inn, but no money to pay, for unhoused families as Christmas nears

By Laura Lane, The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3bG1_0jTYbuBy00

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct inaccurate information. New Hope for Families Executive Director Emily Pike said while the shelter is full, her program has funds to put local families in motel rooms if they can't find any other place to stay. New Hope is not turning away families in need, but would not be able to put the Reed family in a motel because they are not considered local to Bloomington.

It was noon on Tuesday and Katie Norris had about run out of options. She stood outside her Hotels for Homeless office taking long pulls off a Marlboro in one hand and the straw extending from a McDonald's Coke in the other.

She gave up soft drinks a while ago, but it had already been a long and difficult day. "This tastes soooo good," she said.

During the previous 24 hours, Norris had been trying to find temporary housing to accommodate four families with children her program had been paying to house at a Bloomington motel.

"This is the first time in three years we have put unhoused children outside," she said.

The discount rate is $74 a night for a room with two beds. But because of a $2,500 unpaid bill, the families had to leave this week.

Others are reading: Officials clear out 2 Bloomington-area homeless camps, hire firm for cleanup

One moved on to New Hope for Families' shelter , which expanded this year, is full and has a waiting list.

A young couple with an infant and 3-year-old went to stay with friends who risk losing their Section 8 housing by allowing them to live there.

A single mother with three children under the age of 11 was trying to find someone who would let them stay a few days.

Then there's the Reed family, Nathaniel, Alicia and their four kids, who range in age from 7 to 13. They are on waiting lists at eight family shelters around the area, all of them full.

"Every one of these families was sleeping outside," Norris said. "They were referred to me by DCS (the state's Department of Child Services) and other agencies when they had no other options."

'We'll figure out something'

The Reeds packed all their belongings into their 2004 Chevrolet Equinox Tuesday and drove away from the motel at check-out time. For two weeks, this had been home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Buwk4_0jTYbuBy00

With no place to go, they called Norris and arrived at the south-side Bloomington office for the motel room program and a nearby shelter for men called Robin & Trisha's House .

Three of their children are temporarily housed with godparents. Twelve-year-old Kylen has some special needs and has stayed with his mom and dad during most of their weeks without a place to call home.

Norris sent the parents to McDonald's with cash to get some lunch to bring back; they hadn't eaten that day. Kylen ordered two McDouble hamburgers and a large order of fries; he handed a few over to Norris as they all dined in her office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nepaD_0jTYbuBy00

She had posted the plight of the unhoused families on social media, asking for financial support to keep them in a motel and off the streets. But unlike in the past, the response was minimal. There was no flood of offers to help.

People didn't step up like in the past. Norris didn't have an explanation, but it's making her work harder.

"I have no idea what's happening, but I have faith we can work this all out," Norris said. "This family will not lose their vehicle or their child, and they will not sleep outside tonight. We'll figure out something."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RUP35_0jTYbuBy00

In the early morning hours Tuesday, she posted a bleak update on the Hotels for Homeless (H4H) Facebook page.

"I am broken, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. In 10 hours I will watch 6 children be put on the streets in my home town and I couldn't save them. If anyone cares to attempt to restore my faith in humanity and this community, give it your best shot."

When she left her office two hours later on Tuesday afternoon to pick up her son at school, a man who overheard her talking with the Reeds handed them a $100 bill for another night under a roof. One more night.

'Then it all fell apart'

The Reed family was living in Florida when their landlord sold the house they rented. They moved from there to Medora, and Nathaniel Reed worked independently as a roofer.

"Then it all fell apart overnight," 35-year-old Alicia Reed said.

Her husband was making decent money until a debilitating back injury kept him out of work for months, depleting the money they had been saving to buy a house. "I worked my ass off until that happened, every day," the 30-year-old said. "Saving for the future."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJ2A7_0jTYbuBy00

He put off back surgery because they had no insurance, but finally had the spinal operation five weeks ago. He walks with a cane and has applied for Social Security disability. It may be months before he hears back.

They lived in a tent in the Hoosier National Forest after the operation until they exceeded the 14-day camping limit and had to leave.

They couldn't continue living outside with Kylen and risked losing him to foster care if they didn't find somewhere to stay. "We had no place, nothing, and they were going to take him," Alicia Reed said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uU758_0jTYbuBy00

"I texted Katie and she called me right back. She said, 'You guys have a place to go.' She rescued us."

They moved into a motel room, thankful for the amenities. The four unhoused families staying there looked out for one another. Since the Reeds have a car, which is on the verge of being repossessed, they provided transportation and ran errands.

With the motel days behind them, the Reeds need a stable place to stay until Dec. 15 when they will move into a home. They've been approved for a three-bedroom Section 8 townhouse in Bloomington.

Kylen is looking forward to starting classes at Highland Park Elementary in 2023. A new year. A new start.

His mom said not knowing day to day where they will sleep and what they will eat is hard. She worries about and misses her daughter, Heaven, and sons, Nathen and Ethan.

Two more weeks, she said. Just two more weeks.

"This is the longest we have ever been without our other kids," she said. "It's tearing our lives apart."

She said the stigma of being homeless stings. "I have never been disrespected as much as I have since I've been homeless," she said. "I never realized how nasty and mean people can be. To treat other people like we're nothing."

Editor's note: Bloomington's Hotels for Homeless initiative is raising money to pay for a motel room on Christmas Eve for every person in Bloomington experiencing homelessness. To find out more or to donate, go to: https://www.h4Hbloomington.org .

Contact H-T reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5967.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: There's room at the inn, but no money to pay, for unhoused families as Christmas nears

Comments / 13

Holly Leahy Vincent
4d ago

People aren't rushing to help anymore because the economy is so bad, middle class families that were comfortable 2 years ago are struggling now themselves. It's a sad situation and I hate it that anyone is going through this but this is the reality of astronomical inflation and poor policies from the government.

Reply(1)
7
SumOneInTexas
4d ago

God, Universe, Creator, Protector,Please 🙏 look after the weary and down trodden and bless them with more than they need. Please bless us all with the want and need to help each other and to be a blessing to all living things. Thank you.

Reply
2
Related
FOX59

Wendy’s launches Indiana-exclusive item, the ‘Hoosier Biscuit Bowl’

INDIANA — Popular fast-food chain Wendy’s has announced a new menu item that is exclusive to Hoosiers. Aptly named the Hoosier Biscuit Bowl, the new breakfast item will only be sold at participating Indiana locations. “Whether on the court or at the breakfast table, a Hoosier is always a winner thanks to Wendy’s new Hoosier […]
103GBF

Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall

Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
Jake Wells

Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month

Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
cbs4indy.com

Searchers return to former Baumeister property in bone search

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Investigators say Herbert Baumeister would pick his victims up at a downtown Indianapolis bar, take them home to his Westfield estate, strangle them in his swimming pool or during sex and deposit their bodies in the woods behind his house. Detectives first suspected Baumeister in the...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you want to try a new restaurant next time you want to go out with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
shelbycountypost.com

Santa officially welcomes holiday season with downtown parade

Dodging raindrops and dealing with 20 mile-per-hour wind gusts, Santa and Mrs. Clause made it to downtown Shelbyville Friday to close out the city’s annual Holiday Parade. Santa carefully dismounted from the back of a vintage Shelbyville Fire Department fire truck and returned to his traditional house now residing on the southwest quadrant of the Public Square.
WISH-TV

Franciscan, IU Health tighten visitor restrictions at central Indiana hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health and IU Health introduced new visitor restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of the flu and other respiratory illnesses while protecting patients and staff members. The number of flu cases in Marion County increased during the last week of November, Franciscan Health...
korncountry.com

North Vernon’s Brick Street Restaurant gets grant

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs recently announced that 10 properties will be awarded $728,671 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Eligible properties for this grant program...
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
WHAS 11

Police: Indiana woman stabbed, strangled by son

BATESVILLE, Ind. — Police said a woman had to be flown to an Indianapolis hospital after she was allegedly stabbed and strangled by her son at her apartment in Batesville on Thursday. One of Heather Mulcahy's family members asked police to check on her at her home in the...
Current Publishing

Zionsville resident raises awareness of pancreatic cancer

After losing her husband Jeff Ledman to pancreatic cancer two years ago, Sarah Ledman has been committed to raising awareness about the disease. “Due to Jeff’s quick diagnosis and knowing that heredity plays a factor, it is extremely important to raise awareness,” said Ledman, who lives in Zionsville. “I have two little girls, Hannah (2 years old) and Madeline (1), who I am concerned about being diagnosed with this awful disease in the future. It is important to learn more about pancreatic cancer to be able to diagnose it early and increase the survival rate. The current five-year survival rate is just 11 percent.”
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Noah’s Animal Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Tom Dock, director of communications with Noah’s Animal Hospitals.
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
wbiw.com

Obituary: Kimberly “Kim” Marie Nickless

Kimberly Marie “Kim” Nickless, 53, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022,. at Core Nursing and Rehabilitation. Born on March 4, 1969, in Danville, Indiana, she was the daughter of Ronald and Betty (Guthrie) Artman. She married Bruce “Monty” Nickless on December 7, 1991, and he survives.
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy