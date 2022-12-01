Read full article on original website
Tone Cook
5d ago
May Allah have mercy on his soul.. Ameen. He was one who changed his life around in order to give back and show a better way 😓
Nicole Rodriguez
5d ago
RIH my cuzzo! Our family and police will seek justice one way or another.
Leivada Shoffner
5d ago
my condolence to the family and friends stay strong God bless you sorry for your loss for Unnecessary reasons
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PAMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Related
WGAL
Company displays message outside station for fallen firefighter; Pa. flags at half staff
DOVER, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all commonwealth flags in York County to fly at half-staff in honor of a firefighter who died in the line of duty last month. Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company of Dover passed away last Wednesday. Monday,...
Driver ID’d in central Pa. crash that killed her, 2 babies: officials
A woman who died in a Franklin County crash this weekend has been identified, and police now say at least two babies who were passengers have died. 59-year-old Mary Gordon was driving a 2018 Dodge Journey SUV just before 2 a.m. Sunday, when she crashed into a tree in the 5900 block of Little Cove Road in Warren Township, according to the York County Coroner’s office.
WGAL
Police looking for missing woman in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing woman who is believed to be in the Harrisburg area. Police said Nicole McCartney, 37, was last seen by relatives Friday at 8 a.m. McCartney is believed to be in the Harrisburg area.
Update: Police find missing York County man
FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fairview Township Police Department was searching for an 86-year-old man who police said might have been at special risk of harm or injury or confused. Police were looking for James Garrison, who they say is a 5-foot-10 white man with white hair and blue eyes. Garrison had last been […]
Annual Perry County light show to benefit family facing cancer diagnosis
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The annual Kolak Christmas Light Show supporting a Perry County family in need is back for it's 11th year. This year's recipient Adam Williams was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, a rare form of liver cancer, in June of 2020. "It has a very short life expectancy,"...
WGAL
Police investigation in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
Illegal late-night parties in Harrisburg cause problems for police, safety issues for neighborhoods
Not everyone in Harrisburg wants the party to end when the clock strikes 2 a.m. and bars stop serving booze. After-hours parties, mostly illegal gatherings held in unlicensed homes, warehouses and restaurants, sometimes with booze sales, strippers, dance music and cover charges, give party-goers a chance to let loose into the early morning hours.
Amish Family Hospitalized, Horse Killed Following Horse-Buggy Crash: Pennsylvania State Police
An Amish woman was airlifted with "serious head injuries," two other family members have been hospitalized, and a horse has been killed following a serious crash involving a horse-and-buggy in central Pennsylvania on Sunday, Dec. 4, Pennsylvania state police say. 31-year-old Stephanie M. Horne of Newville, rear-ended the buggy with...
WGAL
Police release statement about Lancaster County incident Monday night
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County responded to a call in East Lampeter Township on Monday. It happened along the first block of Highland Drive around 8:35 p.m. Initially police did not comment on what was going on. Tuesday morning, The East Lampeter Township Police Department...
abc27.com
Police searching for Cumberland County hit-and-run suspect
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Camp Hill Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 5. According to police, the hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of N 21st Street and Cumberland Boulevard. The suspect was observed fleeing from the scene of the accident on foot.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man with gunshot wound arrives at hospital following shooting in Reading
READING, Pa. - Reading Police say one person was injured during a shooting Monday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of the 400 block of Locust St. The Department Criminal Investigations Division reports a 26-year-old man arrived at Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Through...
Missing York County man found
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A search was underway throughout Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania for a missing man considered to be in danger. Police in York County issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for 76-year-old Steven Morgan. Police say Morgan has been found at approximately 5:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon and have canceled the Missing Endangered Person […]
Driver of souped-up Dodge Challenger eludes officers across Dauphin County until surprise crash ending
Officers arrested a 21-year-old man after a high-speed chase Saturday night that spanned about 11 miles across Dauphin County and ended with the suspect smashing into a Penbrook police SUV, according to police. The pursuit started with an officer in Steelton and later involved officers from at least three additional...
Pa. police detective charged in domestic violence incident
A Cambria County detective has been arraigned on simple assault and harassment charges over the weekend, according to a report from WJAC. Citing a police affidavit, the news outlet said Richland Police were dispatched to the home of Kristy Freoni, chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, early Sunday morning for a report of a physical domestic disturbance.
2 injured after weekend shootings in Harrisburg: police
Three shootings in Harrisburg this weekend injured two men and damaged property, police said. The first shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Friday on the 1900 block of Walnut Street, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. A man of unspecified age was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Another shooting took place...
iheart.com
Arrest Made in Shooting Death of 17YO who Reportedly Stole Suspect's Bike
>Arrest Made in Shooting Death of 17YO who Reportedly Stole Suspect's Dirt Bike. (Dauphin County, PA) -- Harrisburg Police say a local man has been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old boy who the man believed had stolen a dirt-bike motorcycle from him. Miguel Sliger-Rivera, who is 36, was arrested Thursday for the murder of 17-year-old Tyandre Warren. The teen was found shot to death November 26th in the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets in Harrisburg. During the investigation, police determined that Warren had a dirt bike that had been stolen from Sliger-Rivera the day before. Police additionally served a search warrant on the suspect's home and found drug gear and handguns.
abc27.com
Jury selection scheduled for 2018 York County homicide case
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Jury selection is set to begin on Monday, Dec. 5 in the case of Tyree Bowie. Bowie, a York County man, is accused of killing a toddler he was left babysitting in 2018. Bowie is charged with homicide and child endangerment in the death...
Police called to scene of shooting in Harrisburg
A shooting took place Sunday afternoon in Harrisburg. Dispatchers confirmed the shooting took place on the 500 block of Woodbine Street. They also said the incident was reported at 2:48 p.m. No other details were available. As of 4:20 p.m., police vehicles remained parked in the vicinity as officers conducted...
Mother’s Subs in Harrisburg has been a family tradition since the 1970s: Best Eats
Back in 1973 when Mother’s Sub shops opened, dining out options were limited, especially in and around Harrisburg. Mother’s Submarine Specialties filled the void. Mother’s also had different beers, wine and lots of music at the Harrisburg East Mall in Swatara Township.
Passenger killed when car crashes into tree along central Pa. road
A 41-year-old man was killed in an overnight crash this weekend, the Lancaster County coroner said. Chad Rapp, of Columbia, was a passenger in a Ford SUV that crashed into a tree around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Prospect Road, West Hempfield Township, according to the coroner’s office. Authorities said...
