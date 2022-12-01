Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
CNET
Overwatch 2 Season 2 Guide: Ramattra, New Game Mode and More
Overwatch 2 season 2 is upon us, and it's bringing us some amazing new skins and a brand-new tank hero with connections to a longtime fan-favorite character. The form-changing omnic Ramattra is Overwatch 2's newest hero, packing powerful punches and an awesome Poseidon skin. Players can also look forward to the new Shambali Monastery escort map, as well as a new game mode based on the season's mythological theme.
CNET
Inflation Hits Gaming: Microsoft Will Charge $70 for Its Biggest Titles in 2023
Microsoft is planning to raise prices for games made by its studios to $70 next year, the company said in a comment, following other game makers who have made similar moves citing increasing development costs. All told, as a result, the moves are likely to contribute to further worldwide inflation.
