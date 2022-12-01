Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Union Station packed for 'StART at the Station' art festival Sunday
WORCESTER, Mass. — Union Station was packed Sunday, and while there were a few commuters mixed in, most people were looking to get their hands on some art. The transportation hub in Worcester was the host for “StART at the Station.” It’s an arts and crafts festival inside the main hall.
worcestermag.com
Permanent Ink: Finding space for diversity in the tattoo industry
Joubicks grew up in Central Mass., drawing as a form of escapism and dreaming of working in a tattoo shop. She was working the front desk at another shop when her former boss offered her a tattoo apprenticeship, and although she enjoyed the work itself, she started making plans to move to a shop that she felt cared more about gender equality and clients’ comfort.
MassLive.com
Condominium sells in Worcester for $342,500
Richard Stevenson and Deborah Bier bought the property at 44 Elm Street, Worcester, from Guillermo Talero on Nov. 10, 2022, for $342,500 which represents a price per square foot of $262. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. These nearby units have also recently been purchased:. In...
Beloved Boston restaurant reopening in new location
BOSTON — A beloved Boston restaurant recently announced that it will reopening in a new location next year. In a Facebook post, Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks announced that a new location is planned for the area of 775 Beacon Street near the Fenway Center Bower Garage. “This space...
White Christmas celebration in North Brookfield
And over in West Brookfield all day Sunday, they was the annual White Christmas celebration.
worcestermag.com
Worcesteria: Watching downtown Worcester come alive at night
It wasn’t until I hit traffic near the DCU Center Saturday night that it sunk in how much was happening downtown. I knew Chelsea Handler and Sebastian Maniscalco were at the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts and the DCU Center, respectively, as well as the Petty Larceny Band playing over at Off the Rails. I also knew there was a lot happening at my destination, the Jean McDonough Arts Center.
Firefighters bring gift of joy and light to Hudson woman
HUDSON – On Saturday, firefighters turned out to bring some holiday cheer to a family grieving the loss of a young husband. Marlborough and Hudson firefighters decorated the home of Meredith Colacchio. Her husband Matt, a Marlboro DPW employee, died of cancer at the age of 32 in July. He and Meredith had recently purchased their first home. "I'm really excited to see what they come up with," said Meredith Colacchio. She remembered her husband as someone who was friends "with just about anyone he came into contact with." "It's great to see that he hasn't been forgotten," she said. Colacchio said she didn't...
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
Detached house sells in Holden for $775,000
Donath Emusu and Cecilia Emusu acquired the property at 66 Lexington Circle, Holden, from Kenneth E Wage on Nov. 10, 2022, for $775,000 which works out to $175 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.8-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
whdh.com
North Shore Animal Hospital closes its doors
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - The North Shore Animal Hospital has closed its doors, pointing to facilities issues in recent months for the reason that it was forced to close. “Thank you for your patience as our team works through our hospital closure. We would like to apologize to our clients for the short notice you have been given regarding our closure and be as transparent as possible,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “There are several factors that led to this difficult decision. Over the past 6 months we’ve dealt with numerous facilities issues, including two recent sewage backups into our basement. Issues like these have hindered not only our ability to provide a safe and clean environment for our employees, but also our ability to recruit veterinarians during a time of unprecedented staff shortages in our field.”
Festival of Lights officially kicks off holiday season in downtown Worcester
WORCESTER — The sights and sounds of the holiday season filled Worcester Common Friday afternoon and evening for the Festival of Lights. The annual event was highlighted by the lighting of the holiday tree and various illuminated sculptures, including creations from the New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill, as well as performances by "The Voice" competitors Cara Brindisi of Worcester, and Kara McKee of Rhode Island. ...
worcestermag.com
You too can be 'Saved by the 90s' at Off The Rails
If you were at a party in the 1990s, you probably didn't listen to a number by Nirvana followed immediately by a song from the Spice Girls, with everyone knowing all the words to both. "At the time they did not go together," said Alex Rossiter. At the "Saved By...
huntnewsnu.com
N.U.in students to be housed in hotels upon return to Boston in spring
Over 50% of current N.U.in students will be housed in hotels upon their return to Boston for the spring 2023 semester, according to an October 26th webinar hosted by Northeastern University Housing, which current N.U.in students attended. Due to Northeastern’s housing shortage, N.U.in students were first housed in hotels in...
8 $100K lottery tickets sold in Massachusetts last week
BOSTON — There were eight $100,000 lottery tickets sold in Massachusetts last week. Two of the eight winning tickets were sold at Skelley’s State Line in Haverhill on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winners were as follows:. Millions -- $100,000 -- Convenience Station in Haverhill.
hot969boston.com
Legendary North End Restaurant Closing Their Doors
Sad news for lovers of Italian cuisine, a longtime North End restaurant announced plans to close at the end of this year. Ristorante Fiore, a long time staple of Hanover Street an Italian restaurant with a traditional dining room and roof deck, made the announcement by posting on social media on Wednesday.
nbcboston.com
The Good Life in Downtown Boston Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A dining, drinking, and entertainment spot in downtown Boston is getting ready to shut down. According to a tweet from @FortPointer, The Good Life on Kingston Street is closing its doors, with a Facebook post from the place saying the following:. …this...
whdh.com
Marblehead man wins $25,000 a year for life prize on ticket sold at local Stop & Shop
BOSTON (WHDH) - Humberto Bernabe of Marblehead is the winner of a $25,000 a year for life prize in the multi-state Lucky for Life game after the first five numbers on his ticket matched those selected in the drawing that took place Tuesday, Nov. 22. Bernabe, whose winning numbers were...
A simple change before bed can save your life in a fire
Half of all fires happen at night, and in 2021, 80% of fire related deaths occurred in the home, according to Mass.gov.
Fatal southern Vermont fires claim 2 lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro
Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the Friday night blaze at McNeill’s, a landmark Brattleboro pub that has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Another fire earlier that day killed a woman in Readsboro, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Fatal southern Vermont fires claim 2 lives in Brattleboro, Readsboro.
Comments / 1