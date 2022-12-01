ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biden celebrates giant TSMC semiconductor project

President Joe Biden flies Tuesday to Arizona to celebrate the mammoth expansion of a Taiwanese semiconductor plant, citing the project as proof the United States is finally breaking dangerous dependency on foreign manufacturers for the vital component. The plant expansion -- coming on top of other significant microchip manufacturing projects dotted around the country -- is part of an overall plan by the Biden administration to shift the center of gravity in the increasingly strategic, global industry.

