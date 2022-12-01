Read full article on original website
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
'Political pawns': Livid railway workers warn Biden's union agreement will 'definitely' impact next election
The third-largest rail union in America, as well as railroad workers, are looking ahead after President Biden signed into law a measure to avert a rail strike.
Biden celebrates giant TSMC semiconductor project
President Joe Biden flies Tuesday to Arizona to celebrate the mammoth expansion of a Taiwanese semiconductor plant, citing the project as proof the United States is finally breaking dangerous dependency on foreign manufacturers for the vital component. The plant expansion -- coming on top of other significant microchip manufacturing projects dotted around the country -- is part of an overall plan by the Biden administration to shift the center of gravity in the increasingly strategic, global industry.
