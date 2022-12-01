ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEKU

3 tribes dealing with the toll of climate change get $75 million to relocate

By Jaclyn Diaz
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JUtHN_0jTYbDg500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HMjQo_0jTYbDg500

Three Tribal communities in Alaska and Washington that have been severely impacted by the effects of climate change on their homes are getting $75 million from the Biden administration to help relocate to higher ground.

The Quinault Indian Nation, located on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington; the Newtok Village, located on the Ninglick River in Alaska; and the Native Village of Napakiak, located on Alaska's Kuskokwim River will each receive $25 million, the Interior Department announced on Wednesday.

In addition to those funds, FEMA is also awarding approximately $17.7 million to help these three communities buy, demolish and build new infrastructure.

These three tribes are just part of a growing number of communities in the U.S. that are facing a ticking clock as the effects of climate change pose serious risk to their homes. These tribes are already well into the expensive process of moving elsewhere, often leaving areas their families have called home for centuries. Funding has been a major obstacle in getting this done.

The full cost of moving the Quinault Indian Nation's two villages about a mile uphill from its spot at the junction of the Quinault River and the Pacific Ocean is around $100 million, said Guy Capoeman, president of The Quinault Indian Nation.

The tribe has more than 3,000 members, "and over half of them live in these villages," Capoeman told NPR. "Getting them up up on the hill is critical for us."

The new funds will go towards moving the community's most critical buildings. Down the line, Quinault's plan is to develop new homes and a school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2xG3_0jTYbDg500

Every bit of funding helps in this massive endeavor, Capoeman said.

The community started their process more than 12 years ago, even before Capoeman became the nation's president, he said.

"I just picked it up as I came on board and worked with our council, our lobbyist and other people and getting the message out that this is a need. We're here at ground zero of the very climate change everybody's talking about," he said.

The tribe is extremely vulnerable to rising sea levels, flooding, potential tsunamis and other storm surges. Capoeman noted the community is also at particular risk of a potentially big earthquake as the village sits right along the Cascadia subduction zone. That fault line runs for hundreds of miles off the coast of the Pacific Northwest and has been building up pressure for years.

Earlier this year, the Newtok Village experienced a typhoon that knocked out 40 feet of land between the village and the Ninglick River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0yaR_0jTYbDg500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q38zr_0jTYbDg500

The village is suffering from serious coastal erosion from storms, just like the one earlier this year, and degrading permafrost, according to the Interior Department.

"At the current rate of erosion of approximately 70 feet per year, the river is expected to threaten structures within two years and the village's critical infrastructure within four years," the department said.

Napakiak is dealing with such serious erosion that its school, fuel farm, water supply well, airport, homes and other critical infrastructure are at risk.

"The ongoing erosion is estimated to be 25-50 feet per year. Most of the current critical infrastructure is expected to be destroyed by 2030," the Interior Department said in a news release.

The village has already established a 50-year, $200 million plan for managing relocation. Alaska Public Media reported last year that, in the next 10 years, "Napakiak will have to build the new school and move 38 homes, the store, the multi-purpose building, the water plant, and other structures."

In addition to the three tribes receiving $25 million, eight additional communities will also receive $5 million, the Interior Department said.

Those include:

  • Native Village of Point Lay (in Alaska)
  • Huslia Village (in Alaska)
  • Native Village of Fort Yukon (in Alaska)
  • Native Village of Nelson Lagoon (in Alaska)
  • Havasupai Tribe (in Arizona)
  • Yurok Tribe (in California)
  • Chitimacha Tribe (in Louisiana)
  • Passamaquoddy Indian Tribe (in Maine)

Undergoing such a transformative move upends many of these communities' ties to tradition, Capoeman said. For example, the Quinault have lived by the water for centuries in order to fish and gather clams.

"We've lived off the land and resources for thousands and thousands of years. We can see the changes. These tides that are coming in are not normal," he said. "To take ourselves away from that is not traditional, but we have to save ourselves. We realize that it's the key to our very own survival at this point."

Comments / 4

Related
TheDailyBeast

The White House Admits It: We Might Need to Block the Sun to Stop Climate Change

We’re entering the final days of COP27, the UN’s annual climate summit, and it’s safe to say that this year’s edition was disappointing—to say the least. It was widely panned by climate experts and activists and drew intense criticism for being sponsored by the likes of Coca-Cola, the world's leading plastic polluter.Moreover, like so many climate summits in the past, little action has actually taken place in terms of concrete climate action and policy. In fact, the argument could be made that the biggest decisions to fight climate change weren’t decided at COP27, but rather at the G20 summit between...
electrek.co

Alaska oil and gas lease sale is on because Joe Manchin insisted

The US Interior Department today announced that an oil and gas lease sale for Alaska’s Cook Inlet will take place on December 30 – a concession made to Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) so that he’d vote for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Oil and...
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned

California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
Daily Beast

31 Kids Found Working Graveyard Shifts on Meat Plant ‘Kill Floors,’ Feds Say

In a complaint filed Wednesday that reads straight out the Great Depression, the feds requested a temporary injunction on a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 in “dangerous” overnight shifts at food processing plants. Packers Sanitation Services, known as PSSI, is...
The Weather Channel

Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History

All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. T​he start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
The Hill

Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers

Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Upworthy

What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States Following the Blood Moon

Earthquakes are shaking up the states.(egon69/iStock) A series of earthquakes have recently struck the United States. As all faultlines are interconnected, the activity is presumed to be related to the recent volcanic activity at Mt. Edgecumbe. A similar event happened earlier this year when a string of earthquakes rocked the United States following more volcanic activity.
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
151K+
Followers
15K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy