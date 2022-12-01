ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Longtime divisional rivals do battle when Christian Watson and the Green Bay Packers (4-8) travel to Chicago to face Matt Eberflus' Bears (3-9) in an NFC North showdown.

The status of both quarterbacks — Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields — is unclear for this game, so it could be a battle of backups. Former first-round pick Jordan Love impressed in limited duty in a Week 12 loss. Which team comes away with a win in the Windy City? The game will kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. from Soldier Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Packers vs. Bears Week 13 game:

Packers at Bears odds, moneyline and over/under

WHERE'S THE LOVE? For one quarter, Jordan Love gave glimpses of why Packers envisioned him as their future QB

WEEK 13 NFL POWER RANKINGS: How far have once mighty Rams, Packers fallen?

NFL WEEK 12 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Eagles' dominant o-line powers near-record rushing game

NFL Week 13 odds, predictions and picks

Bills vs. Patriots | Jets vs. Vikings | Broncos vs. Ravens | Commanders vs. Giants | Packers vs. Bears | Titans vs. Eagles | Steelers vs. Falcons | Browns vs. Texans | Jaguars vs. Lions | Seahawks vs. Rams | Dolphins vs. 49ers | Chargers vs. Raiders | Chiefs vs. Bengals | Colts vs. Cowboys | Saints vs. Buccaneers

Lorenzo Reyes: Packers 28, Bears 21

This will come down to quarterback health. If Fields is sidelined again, back the Packers — even with their offensive issues. Love showed in limited time that he may be poised to take a jump, though it may not matter. Indications are that Rodgers, who has dominated Chicago, will be good to go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ot8Uq_0jTYbBud00
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) after an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 27-10. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) The Associated Press

Safid Deen: Packers 24, Bears 20

Give me the team with the healthy starting quarterback. Oh, wait. With Green Bay’s Rodgers (ribs, thumb) and Chicago’s Fields (left shoulder) down, I think this might be the game Packers backup Love starts and shines as he did in limited action against the Eagles last week.

Lance Pugmire: Packers 20, Bears 13

With both Rodgers and Fields ailing, the ancient rivalry sinks to its early 1980s depths as an affair pitting two teams playing out the string.

Jarrett Bell: Packers 23, Bears 17

Nate Davis: Packers 30, Bears 20

Tyler Dragon: Packers 26, Bears 17

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Recapping Week 13 of 2022 NFL season: QB Mike White moves Jets into playoff field

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Andy Reid's Decision Tonight

The Kansas City Chiefs had a fourth and short in opposing territory, trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by three points, late in the fourth quarter. But rather than go for it with the best quarterback in the National Football League, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to kick a long field goal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Is Demanding Head Coach Be Fired Sunday

You have to do it now, Broncos. On Sunday, Denver lost to the Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens, giving up the lead late. Baltimore topped Denver, 10-9, on Sunday afternoon. This has to be it for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, right? Fans are calling for his immediate firing. "I've said this...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Spun

Look: Here's Who Aaron Rodgers Celebrated His Birthday With

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrated his 39th birthday. What does a star NFL quarterback do on his birthday? He gets court-side seats to the NBA team of which he is a part owner, of course. The longtime Packers quarterback was spotted at Friday night's contest...
GREEN BAY, WI
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
The Comeback

New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision

Wisconsin Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard reportedly won’t leave Madison anytime soon. Though Leonhard was replaced last weekend by Luke Fickell, the Badgers defensive coordinator will stay on staff. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reported Saturday that Leonhard will intend to stay at Wisconsin as the team’s defensive coordinator. The Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune Twitter Read more... The post New Wisconsin coach makes a huge decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MADISON, WI
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

699K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy