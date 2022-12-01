ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEKU

How to address antisemitic rhetoric when you encounter it

By Wynne Davis
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15QCBb_0jTYbA1u00

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, set off a chain reaction of condemnations from companies, brands and the public after he made antisemitic remarks earlier this year. Now, political leaders are joining the criticism after former President Donald Trump dined with Ye and Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist and Holocaust denier also known for his antisemitic positions and language.

Trump has said that he did not know Fuentes before the dinner at Mar-a-Lago and was not aware of his reputation, but many people, including late-night TV hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, have pointed out that Ye has also spread antisemitic rhetoric.

The dinner has prompted calls from some of Trump's former allies and supporters who have reached a breaking point with Trump's unwillingness to put distance between himself and those spreading antisemitic rhetoric.

While you are highly unlikely to find yourself at dinner with Ye or Fuentes, that doesn't mean you won't encounter antisemitism. In April, the Anti-Defamation League released a report saying that antisemitism had reached an all-time high in the United States in 2021. More than 2,700 antisemitic incidents were reported to the organization that has been tracking these occurrences since 1979.

With this type of hateful rhetoric on the rise, it's important to not let comments pass by when you hear them. But there's a big difference between rebuking a celebrity online and confronting a friend or acquaintance in person. So, what can you do?

It just takes a bit of a different approach, says Dov Waxman, the director of the Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies at UCLA, because not all antisemitic incidents rise to the same level of response.

As the Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation chair of Israel studies, Waxman researches contemporary antisemitism. He spoke with NPR's All Things Considered about different examples of antisemitic incidents and how best to approach your response to them.

Why a public response to antisemitism is so important

It's not that people weren't making antisemitic remarks in the past, but how they're broadcast to millions of people through social media today that makes a difference.

"The significance of what somebody like Ye said isn't the novelty of what they said. I mean, they are really repeating longstanding antisemitic tropes and anti-Jewish stereotypes," Waxman said. "It's rather the fact of the medium through which he said it, and the fact that he has 30 million followers."

So when it comes to celebrities like Ye, Waxman said the appropriate response really comes from the brands and partnerships pulling their support, cutting financial ties and speaking out about why they did so, as many companies did.

"When public figures engage in antisemitism, it is important to signal that behavior is unacceptable and that there's a price to be paid," he said. A lack of response when influential people make antisemitic statements could cause people to incorrectly believe such statements are acceptable.

"Allowing his comments to pass is dangerous because it can legitimize or normalize those kinds of comments," Waxman added. "It's very important to signal in responding to somebody like Kanye West or Kyrie Irving ... that those kinds of statements or actions are wrong."

Let's say a friend or someone you know makes an antisemitic joke or statement

One big thing to remember is that there's a difference between making an antisemitic statement and being an anti-Semite, Waxman said. Many people unintentionally make these types of comments or jokes and are unaware that there's a problem with what they've said. In these instances, you should let your friend know that what they said is antisemitic, Waxman said.

"We need to kind of point this out, without shaming that person, without responding to them as if they're an anti-Semite," Waxman said. "Saying, 'well, you know, you may not mean it. You may not be aware of this, but what you said is actually antisemitic,' and explaining why it is."

Generally, these interactions should happen in the moment. This helps those around understand the issue with what was said, as well as lets the victims of the statements know they have an ally.

"It needs to be observed because the reaction is signaling to everybody else that this is unacceptable," he said. "But when we do that, we need to be able to do it in a way that doesn't further inflame the situation and doesn't actually exacerbate it."

"If you actually avoid making statements about their character, about who they are as a person, and while the focus on what they did or said, their behavior, then I think ... you open up more an opportunity for more productive dialogue."

For some groups, the best response is not to give them a bigger platform

Not all those making antisemitic statements deserve the type of attention Ye received, and there's not just one way to respond. In fact, it's important to make sure that you're not actually amplifying the message by giving it attention. This is especially true, Waxman said, with far-right neo-Nazi groups looking for publicity, like those who hung an antisemitic banner above a busy freeway in LA.

"We shouldn't do their bidding," Waxman said. "We shouldn't fall into that trap by reacting in such a manner that actually brings them more publicity and attention when it's somebody like, you know, Kanye West."

While antisemitic comments made by celebrities might not always be worth the public's attention, Waxman said that conspiracy theories or worldviews in which Jews are scapegoated for world problems are particularly dangerous and should be called out and denounced.

"That's one that historically has led to the Holocaust, among other kinds of anti-Jewish persecution," Waxman said. "That's where we really have to be attentive, and we really have to respond and for example that we hear politicians spout all these kinds of ideas ... we have to not vote for those politicians and get people to pay a price."

What should you do if you don't know the person or you witness a hate crime?

When things become physical, it's important to consider your safety as well. If you witness a physical assault or a hate crime, you may not want to intervene in that situation or put yourself at risk and that's understandable, Waxman said.

But that doesn't mean you can't and shouldn't do anything. You can immediately seek help from law enforcement or the authorities in the moment, check in with the victim, and you can follow up with a report about what you saw after, Waxman said.

Waxman said that reporting what you saw or heard is the most important part, and this goes for both physical and non-physical interactions or observations.

Not everything rises to the level of a crime, though things like antisemitic graffiti and speech should still be noted. In these cases, you can report what you observed to the Anti-Defamation League, which tracks antisemitism in the U.S.

Edited by Mallory Yu

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Goes off on ‘The View’ After Sunny Hostin Says Kanye West Is “Sick”: “Tired of Excusing His Antisemitism”

Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro couldn’t quite see eye-to-eye on this morning’s episode of The View, taking shots at one another in a circular conversation about Kanye West and his recent appearance on Alex Jones‘ Infowars show, where he praised Hitler. While Hostin said West is mentally ill and needs help, Navarro snapped, proclaiming she was sick of hearing excuses for the rapper’s concerning behavior.
RadarOnline

'Furious' Donald Trump Bans Dr. Oz From 2024 Presidential Bid, Rages Against TV Quack Who Lost To 'Shrek-Like' Monster

It looks like Donald Trump and Dr. Mehmet Oz won't be friends going forward — especially after the latter lost the midterm election to John Fetterman. "Trump has told advisors he wants nothing to do with Dr. Oz in his bid for reelection. He is furious. Trump can’t believe Dr. Oz had fame and fortune and was still beaten by a ‘blue-hoodied Shrek-like’ monster. Trump once firmly believed the cult of pop culture would catapult people like him and Oz into office. He’s second guessing everything after the midterm disaster. One thing is certain: Oz will be nowhere near Trump...
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Ex-Lawyer Says Colorado Victims Reaping Consequences of ‘Eternal Damnation’

On Saturday night, a gunman opened fire inside the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q. The shooter was disarmed and taken down by heroic patrons, including an army veteran who went into “combat mode” and helped saved “dozens and dozens of lives.” Tragically, the attack killed at least five people and injured 25 more and was described by Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers as having “all the trappings of a hate crime,” though he added that an official motive is “still under investigation.” In the aftermath of the shooting, conservatives have doubled down on their anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, including former legal adviser to Donald...
RadarOnline

Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back With ‘Toilet’ Dig After Trump Attacks Him By Name

Jimmy Kimmel fired back after Donald Trump called him out by name during a rally over the weekend. During a podcast interview last week, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said that he lost about half his fans when he started to go after Trump ― something the ex-president reveled in... and exaggerated... during the rally.
RadarOnline

‘I’m Absolutely Terrified’: Herschel Walker’s Estranged Son Christian Laughs At Kanye West & Milo Yiannopoulos

Herschel Walker’s estranged son Christian criticized Kanye West and his new political team jokingly saying he was “absolutely terrified,” RadarOnline.com has learned. On Monday, Christian unleashed on West hours before the disgraced musician was set to appear on Tim Pool’s podcast with his new friends, alt-right extremist Milo Yiannopoulos and white nationalist Nick Fuentes. West started hanging out with Yiannopoulos and Fuentes around the time he announced he was running for President in 2024. Christian said, “Let’s meet the YE24 Team: Nick Fuentes: A weird looking 5’6 boy who’s been caught watching t--------- p---.”He added, “Milo: A guy who publicly...
The Independent

Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends

Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
Salon

"Like a little elementary school child": Trump dumped by spiritual adviser as evangelicals turn

Key evangelical figures who once backed former President Donald Trump withdrew their support after he announced his third White House bid on Tuesday. One televangelist, who served as a spiritual adviser to the former president and once said he was "a supernatural answer to prayer," changed his tune, telling supporters that Trump acts like a "little elementary schoolchild" and that his juvenile focus on minor issues was stopping him from achieving larger goals.
The Independent

Sean Hannity’s sulking announcement of Arizona governor results goes viral: ‘Weak hypocritical sore loser’

Sean Hannity was labelled a “hypocritical sore loser” for taking a cheap shot at Katie Hobbs while morosely calling the Arizona governor’s race for her live on-air.“Apparently they did have a drop in Arizona and Fox is projecting that Democratic Secretary of State, who should have recused herself, Katie Hobbs has been elected governor of Arizona,” the Fox News host announced toward the end of his 8pm show on Monday. A clip of Mr Hannity’s unenthusiastic race call had racked up nearly one million views by Tuesday morning, 13 hours after being posted to Twitter by the @Acyn account....
The Independent

Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’

Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
151K+
Followers
15K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy