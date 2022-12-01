ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Marcus Mariota and the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) look to rebound when they play host to Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers (4-7).

The coach Arthur Smith's Falcons are still very much alive in the NFC South race. A path toward the division crown will need to begin with a win over the rebuilding Steelers, who have performed below expectations all season. Can Mariota and the Falcons' offense get the win on home soil? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Steelers vs. Falcons Week 13 game:

Steelers at Falcons odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Steelers 21, Falcons 17

Since the Steelers — and Kenny Pickett in particular — have cleaned up their turnover issues, and since the defense has returned to health, this is a much better squad. The Falcons, meanwhile have lost three of four and have covered only once in the last six. I feel good about Pittsburgh in this spot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MBOas_0jTYb4on00
Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo won the game with a late field goal against the Chicago Bears. Brett Davis, USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Steelers 24, Falcons 17

Kenny Pickett managed the Steelers’ offense well in his Monday Night Football debut last week and will rely on his defense to slow the pesky Falcons in Atlanta. I’ll take Pittsburgh on the road.

Lance Pugmire: Falcons 20, Steelers 17

Easy, rookie. Pickett’s strides against the Colts were something to behold, but it remains difficult to follow a Monday night victory with another triumph.

Jarrett Bell: Steelers 24, Falcons 22

Nate Davis: Falcon s 23, Steelers 20

Tyler Dragon: Steelers 20, Falcons 16

