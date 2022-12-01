ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) face their next challenge when they host Derrick Henry's Tennessee Titans (7-4).

The first NFL team to reach 10 wins this season, the Eagles are rolling on all fronts and Hurts has been dynamic from the quarterback position. Will coach Mike Vrabel's Titans have an answer for an Eagles team that can already sniff the playoffs? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Titans vs. Eagles Week 13 game:

Titans at Eagles odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Eagles 27, Titans 26

No team has a better record against the spread this season than the Titans at 8-3 and only the Bengals are tied with Tennessee. Yet, Vegas continues to undervalue Tennessee, in part, because of their often unproductive passing game. The Titans, with their ability to run and stop the run, matchup up fairly well against Philly. I’m comfortably fading the Eagles but am still on them on the moneyline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pukvY_0jTYb1Ac00
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott (33) celebrates his interception against the Green Bay Packers. Eric Hartline, USA TODAY Sports

Safid Deen: Eagles 30, Titans 21

Derrick Henry got slowed down by the Bengals last week, but he should get back on track against the Eagles' defense. Still, the Titans don’t have enough offensively to combat Hurts and the surging Eagles. I’m taking Philly at home.

Lance Pugmire: Eagles 27, Titans 21

With a cozy three-game lead in the AFC South and a non-conference road date against the NFC leaders, it’s hard to envision Tennessee playing with maximum enthusiasm here.

Jarrett Bell: Eagles 31, Titans 24

Nate Davis: Eagles 24, Titans 20

Tyler Dragon: Eagles 26, Titans 20

