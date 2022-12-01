ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup

By Richard Morin, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

In a game that many folks wish was part of the national television window, Tua Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins (8-3) travel to San Francisco to face Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers (7-4).

The first-place Dolphins dominated the Houston Texans in Week 12 to an extent that Tagovailoa was benched for much of the second half. Miami will likely not have an easy time against a stout 49ers unit, but the Dolphins' offense is a threat to anyone. Can San Francisco match them with an offense that boasts weapons such as Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel? The game kicks off Sunday at 4 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Dolphins vs. 49ers Week 13 game:

Dolphins at 49ers odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Dolphins 24, 49ers 21

This is a salivating matchup, strength on strength. The Niners' defense may be the best in the NFL, but one note here during San Francisco’s four-game win streak is that it hasn’t faced the toughest competition. I’m very tentatively backing Miami on the moneyline, but I love the Dolphins against the spread in large part because of coach Mike McDaniel’s familiarity with the 49ers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P1e30_0jTYaziE00
Tua Tagovailoa throws while Terron Armstead protects him during the Dolphins' victory over the Texans. Armstead left with a pectoral injury. Doug Murray, AP

Safid Deen: Dolphins 27, 49ers 24

This game should be a fun one with the Dolphins transforming into 49ers 2.0 under coach Mike McDaniel, who was formerly on Kyle Shanahan’s staff. Dolphins star Tyreek Hill will be the best player on the field, even over new 49ers star McCaffrey.

Lance Pugmire: Dolphins 27, 49ers 24

The best game of the week matches the AFC East leaders against the NFC West front-runners. Miami has won five consecutive games by flexing a potent offense, while the 49ers have won four straight and are coming off a shutout.

Jarrett Bell: 49ers 27, Dolphins 24

Nate Davis: 49ers 23, Dolphins 20

Tyler Dragon: 49ers 26, Dolphins 23

