Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 13 matchup
Justin Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they travel to Las Vegas to face Josh Jacobs and the Raiders (4-7).
Both teams secured last-second wins in their respective Week 12 matchups, but which AFC West team can keep the momentum going this week? If the Chargers get wide receiver Mike Williams back from injury, Los Angeles would be an even bigger threat to a leaky Raiders' defense. The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium.
Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Chargers vs. Raiders Week 13 game:
Chargers at Raiders odds, moneyline and over/under
- Spread: Raiders (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Raiders (-130); Chargers (+110)
- Over/under: 49.5
- More odds, injury info for Chargers vs. Raiders
Lorenzo Reyes: Chargers 34, Raiders 30
Las Vegas appears to be finding its footing on offense and have won and covered its last two games. But the Chargers, now as healthy as they’ve been in months, are also coming into form. I think the better play here is the over.
Safid Deen: Raiders 30, Chargers 28
This game could be a shootout. It could also be a struggle on both sides. You never know what you’re going to get from both these teams each week. The Chargers barely got by the Cardinals last week, while Jacobs saved the Raiders in overtime against the Seahawks. Davante Adams pushes Las Vegas over the top in this one.
Lance Pugmire: Raiders 28, Chargers 24
Derek Carr’s questioning of his team’s desire stoked a second consecutive victory in an impassioned showing against Seattle, and now another arms race against Herbert looms in Las Vegas following last year’s season-ending classic.
Jarrett Bell: Chargers 27, Raiders 24
Nate Davis: Chargers 30, Raiders 23
Tyler Dragon: Chargers 27, Raiders 24
