ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortville, IN

Small business urging customers to shop small this holiday season

By Kelsey Anderson
WRTV
WRTV
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QqGcB_0jTYalbI00

FORTVILLE — Do you have your holiday shopping done or have you even started yet?

This year, small businesses across the country are encouraging you to shop small and support your local community.

Fortville use to be a tiny dot on the map. Now, it’s a town where people are chasing their dreams — and they say your support during the holiday season keeps those dreams alive.

“I wouldn't want to be anywhere else, I say. I love having a little shop on Main Street USA,” said Kim Hubert, owner of Red Ranch Shoppes.

“It's a small town jumping in behind us and pushing us along,” Mark Pressley, owner of Moon Drops Distillery said.

“As a small business we really appreciate the support of the community,” Kate Jones, said part owner of Breath Beauty and Wellness.

“As a small business you try to you try to encourage people to buy small because all that money stays local,” said Larry Harnish, owner of Maduro on Main.

Whether it's clothing, odds and ends, services, cigars or legal moonshine, Fortville shop owners are open for business.

“Fourth quarter is always very important in retail, and that's any kind of retail. So, a lot of gift-giving, a lot of holiday decorating, shopping,” Hubert said.

And this holiday season, wherever you live, they’re urging you to shop local.

“If you buy cigars or items from me, I turn around I buy lunch from FoxGardin and that waiter and (a) server, in turn, takes that money and goes gets their haircut that Wicked Scissors or Cosmos Hair, and then that person goes to buy donuts and coffee at Sunrise — so all that money stays local, and you need that for a vibrant community to exist,” Harnish said.

Fortville is making it easy to shop local this weekend during their annual Winterfest.

Winterfest shuts down Main Street and the street becomes a market filled with dozens of vendors and activities.

“We have our parade at 1:30 and we have our tree lighting at 6:00. Again, you can visit Santa visit all of the vendors come and listen to our choirs, and we will have carolers kind of roaming around giving some music,” Natalie Tucker with the parks department said.

These business owners know shopping online at big box stores can be convenient.

“But there's also a convenience factor of going to a restaurant while you're waiting for your table go down to the next shop or go across the street and get dessert and so you can combine a lot of trips with one just coming to a main street,” Harnish said.

These shops are open all year round, but this weekend Winterfest is on Saturday from 10 to 7.

And there’s more than shopping, they will also have a kids area that’s completely free — and we hear that Santa will be in town, too.

TOP STORIES: Mooresville Police hit speeds of 110mph during pursuit that ended in deadly crash | Off-duty Stinesville reserve officer arrested in alleged OWI crash | Richard Allen charged with urder in 2017 killings of Libby German and Abby Williams | Pstudent injured by sheriff candidate's 'accidental discharge' of weapon in Indiana classroom |

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com

TPA Park Festival Of Lights Video

Popular Video of the lights at TPA park in Frankfort, Indiana from our archives. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the light display at TPA park with family. Over a million lights await your visit to TPA park. Free will offering. No gate charge. All donations help offset the...
FRANKFORT, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Santa officially welcomes holiday season with downtown parade

Dodging raindrops and dealing with 20 mile-per-hour wind gusts, Santa and Mrs. Clause made it to downtown Shelbyville Friday to close out the city’s annual Holiday Parade. Santa carefully dismounted from the back of a vintage Shelbyville Fire Department fire truck and returned to his traditional house now residing on the southwest quadrant of the Public Square.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
FOX59

FedEx closing west side Indianapolis facility that employs 179 people

INDIANAPOLIS — FedEx has confirmed that a west side supply chain facility will be permanently closed beginning in January. FedEx Supply Chain facility located at 225 Transfer Drive currently employs 179 workers and will begin reducing shifts and terminating positions on Jan. 31, the company said. The first phase of the shuttering of the facility […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Cicero parade packs the streets

It was a cold day and a colder night on Saturday, but the spirit of Christmas drew impressive crowds in downtown Cicero. People bundled up and braved the cold to – among other things – give the kiddos a first glimpse of Santa, see the official lighting of the town tree, support local vendors, and, of course, to pack the streets for a good, old-fashioned small town American parade. Well done, Cicero . . . even if one of your trucks did have to drive home with one headlight. Well done.
CICERO, IN
Fox 59

Indy, Fishers food scene: new ghost kitchen, international markets

INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re new in town or just looking for a new place to grab a bite, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads is your girl. Our foodie friend drops by every Monday to fill us in on what’s happening in the Central Indiana dining scene, including what’s opening and closing.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Community makes huge pop tab donation in memory of 'The Can Man'

ANDERSON, Ind. — A big donation was made in memory of an Anderson man who dedicated his life to helping the Ronald McDonald House. People in Anderson and across Madison County collected more than 800,000 pop tabs in the month since Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2. They combined those tabs with the 300,000 that had been collected before his death to donate over a million tabs to the Ronald McDonald House.
ANDERSON, IN
readthereporter.com

Support Lights Over Morse, eat good food at Jim Dandy’s

Come to Jim Dandy Restaurant in Noblesville to raise money for Lights Over Morse Lake while enjoying a good meal. From 4 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12, you can eat out or order dinner to go at Jim Dandy, 2301 Conner St., Noblesville, and Lights Over Morse Lake will receive 15 percent of all sales. No coupon needed.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Jake Wells

Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every month

Photo of man with moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you're struggling a little bit financially with inflation hitting as the holidays are right around the corner? Well, here is some news that will likely encourage you. A proposal from three senators has come out called the Family Security Act 2.0. This program would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
INDIANA STATE
munciejournal.com

Delaware County, IN Plans to Deliver AT&T Fiber-Powered Broadband to Nearly 1,250 Customer Locations

Plans call for AT&T Fiber with speeds of up to 5 Gigs to help close the digital divide. MUNCIE, IN—Delaware County, Indiana, today announced plans for a $2.3 million project with AT&T* to build a state-of-the-art network and deliver AT&T FiberSM to some 1,250 customer locations in parts of the county. The project is contingent upon a final contract between the county and AT&T.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Late Carmel man to be honored on Rose Parade float

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel man had a heart transplant as a newborn in 1990. He died 20 years later and donated tissue to help others. Now, he’ll be honored nationally in the Donate Life Rose Parade float in January. McKenzie Leichtnam will be one of 44...
CARMEL, IN
Your News Local

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9 for six new 2023 shows in Wabash

WABASH, IN – Honeywell Arts & Entertainment adds six shows to its 2023 lineup at the Honeywell Center and Eagles Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. and will be available online at honeywellarts.org or by calling 260.563.1102. Jon Reep – Thursday, Feb. 16 at...
WABASH, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel road construction update

On or after Wednesday, Dec. 7, a crane will be in place to work on the site for the expansion of the Carmel Police station for one day. This will result in a closure of South Range Line Road. The northbound traffic lane will remain open. The closure is just north of Gradle Drive and detour signs will be posted.
CARMEL, IN
WRTV

WRTV

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy