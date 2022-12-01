Read full article on original website
Portugal vs. Switzerland live stream: Watch the game for free
The world’s biggest sports tournament is well underway, and if you’ve caught the soccer bug, you may be wondering how to watch the World Cup 2022. One of the biggest upcoming matches is the knockout stage match between Portugal and Switzerland. Portugal is a team with a lot of historical success and one with many eyes on it, not least because it’s also the team that hosts Cristiano Ronaldo, probably one of the best footballers of all time. Can Portugal move past Switzerland into the next round after their match, or will the Swiss team end Portuguese dreams? You’ll have to watch the game to find out, and thankfully there are plenty of ways to do so, including a free Portugal vs. Switzerland live stream.
Morocco vs Spain live stream: watch the game for free
Morocco has been a surprise success story in the World Cup so Morocco vs Spain should be an exciting match among the other Round of 16 games. If you want to know more about how to watch World Cup 2022 online, we’ve got everything you need to know. That includes the best way to watch the World Cup across numerous services. Even better, we know how to watch the free Morocco vs Spain live stream so you won’t have to worry about paying anything to see how things unfold.
Watch the World Cup (including the final) for $20 with this deal
Are you getting tired of chasing TV channel guides to find World Cup soccer matches? If you’ve been trying to find out how to watch World Cup 2022 games in Qatar, we found the slickest way to catch all of the World Cup games leading up to and including the final match on December 18, 2022 for only $20. If you sign up now for the Sling TV Blue bundle, you’ll be able to access both the Fox broadcast and Fox Sports channels so you can catch all the games for just $20. The Sling TV Blue bundle ordinarily costs $40 a month, but you can save $20 by signing up now to get half off for the usual subscription price.
Morocco v Spain: World Cup 2022 last 16 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Join John Brewin for updates as the last African side remaining in the competition take on Spain
England rugby coach Eddie Jones fired after poor run
England coach Eddie Jones has been fired less than a year out from the Rugby World Cup
