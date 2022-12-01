ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonight's Forecast: A few clouds and cooler

By Haleigh Vaughn
 5 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Only a few clouds are in the forecast tonight, along with cold temperatures! Overnight lows dip into the 20s once again. The winds gradually pick up overnight and into Friday as a system moves in. This approaching system is likely to bring another transition from rain to snow, quickly dropping temperatures, and strong wind gusts. Thicker cloud cover is likely on Friday with rain showers developing later in the day due to a passing warm front. The warm front allows daytime high temperatures to soar to the upper 40s on Friday, reaching 50 degrees shortly after Midnight on Saturday. A cold front slides across the state in the early morning hours of Saturday, which will transition rain showers over to light snow! Temperatures will crash through the day on Saturday with the majority of the day spent in the 30s. Howling winds are in store as the system passes with wind gusts exceeding 45 mph from the west. Factoring in the strong wind gusts, the feels-like temperatures are likely to be in the teens. Isolated power outages are possible on Friday and Saturday. Dry skies return for Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s! A wintry mix develops late Monday and throughout Tuesday, with high temperatures in the 30s next week. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s. Winds from the south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloud cover increases as a warm front approaches from the south. Scattered showers develop late in the day. Highs in the upper 40s with winds from the south/southwest at 15 to 25 mph. Wind gusts exceeding 40 mph likely.

SATURDAY: Scattered rain showers transition to light snow, otherwise mostly cloudy. Our warmest temperatures will occur early in the morning around 50, then fall into the lower 30s for the remainder of the day! Wind gusts may exceed 45 mph from the west.

SUNDAY: A few flurries possible in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the middle 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix possible later in the evening. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with wintry mix possible and breezy winds. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

