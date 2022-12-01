Opelka reacts to Verdasco positive doping ban for forgetting to renew exemption: “Don't have empathy for player testing positive for adderall”

Read full article on original website
Wawrinka on Federer's influence on his career: "Thanks to him I won the Olympics and Davis Cup"
Roger Federer had a lot of influence on Stan Wawrinka and his career overall which the younger Swiss player recognized. Wawrinka and Federer shared some historic moments on the court as in Beijing in 2008 when they won the gold medal in doubles for Switzerland. They also teamed up to win the Davis Cup for Switzerland and that are some of the memories, Wawrinka mentioned when talking about Federer:
Serena Williams reveals Olympia reminds her of retirement: "She wants to make sure that I'm aware that I should have time on my hands"
Serena Williams opened up about how her daughter keeps reminding her that she's retired from tennis as he real status remains unknown. Williams has been evolving away from tennis for a while now after retiring at the US Open but her daughter wants to remember that she's actually retired and needs to spend more time with her. That was actually one of the reasons Willaims listed when she talked about evolving away from tennis:
Tsitsipas looking to get jump on competition with Diriyah Tennis Cup: "It’s very important to get matches in before I travel to Australia"
Stefanos Tsitsipas will be part of the Diriyah Tennis Cup to compete against the best players in order to get ready for 2023. It's the off-season in the tennis world but very few professional players are resting right now. Loads of them will return to the sport in just a few days in Saudia Arabia for the controversial Diriyah Tennis Cup. Tsitsipas will be among them and the reason is simple, to test himself against the best. It's something very important:
"It bought me a lot of confidence for the season": Medvedev looks back on 2019 Diriyah Tennis Cup triumph as return incoming
Daniil Medvedev is happy about making a return to the Diriyah Cup as he won the 2019 edition of the event and it makes him very confident for the upcoming season. Medvedev had one of the best years of his career in 2020 and it came after he won the Diriyah Tennis Cup before the season. The triumph he experienced there gave him a lot of confidence moving forward as he explained during his pre-event press conference:
Historic number of Americans finish in the year-end Top 50 ATP Rankings for the 2022 season, equaling 26-year old record
The 2022 ATP season saw several records set and milestones achieved, with numerous players surpassing expectations as they captured titles and moved up the ATP Ranking table. Outside of surprise trophy winners and resurgent superstars, a metric for player success was their movement up or down the rankings. Although some countries featured players who made great individual improvements, the United States as a whole saw a cumulative movement of players into the world's top players.
Kyrgios on reasoning behind Diriyah Tennis Cup appearance: "I love travelling to places where you don't know much about tennis, and trying to draw attention to the sport"
Nick Kyrgios shares his reason for attending the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudia Arabia and its promotion of tennis. Kyrgios is among the players that will play tennis in Saudi Arabia this week and like most of them, he caught some criticism for it. Kyrgios is not one to be affected by criticism much as he's dealt with it for years but he did explain why he is attending the event.
Fritz and McEnroe congratulate US National Team despite exit from World Cup: "Positive times ahead"
Taylor Fritz and Patrick McEnroe congratulated the US football team on their result at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The team played a rather solid event getting to the knockout stages but also losing to the Netherlands. It was a good effort from the country where the sport is not among the most popular ones although it's gaining popularity quickly.
Field set for Diriyah Tennis Cup: Top four seeds Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Fritz and Rublev joined by Kyrgios, Thiem, Zverev and Wawrinka among others
The Diriyah Tennis Cup is only days away with the first day being December 8th and we know now who will compete in the event. It's not a hugely popular event among pundits and fans due to the background of it but most of them will still tune in to watch some of the best play each other. We should expect some great tennis because the hefty prize money will certainly motivate most to play their best or close to their best.
Raducanu putting in hard graft to build resilience according to Henman: "She’ll definitely be fitter, stronger, faster"
Tim Henman expects a much fitter and stronger Emma Raducanu next year as she's been working hard for weeks with Jez Green. Green is a well-known specialist who helped trained many tennis professionals including Andy Murray and is currently working with Thiem, widely known as one of the fittest players on Tour. Speaking about Raducanu Henman said:
Tsitsipas feels he owes Rublev an apology: "What I said in that press conference was very unfair and not correct"
Ahead of the Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia, Tsitsipas admitted that he owes Andrey Rublev an apology for his comments at the ATP Finals. Rublev ousted Tsitsipas from the ATP Finals as he won the crucial match that was the deciding one as to who would continue in the semi-finals. Tsitsipas made some interesting comments after the match claiming that he was the better player.
Kyrgios jokes on ATP Awards snub: "To be honest I should be in coach of the year, I coached myself to a Wimbledon final"
Nick Kyrgios joked about the ATP Awards explaining that he should have been nominated for coach of the year after getting to the Wimbledon final. Kyrgios understood a long time ago that he doesn't work well with a tennis coach and he assumed the role for himself. He coaches himself prior to match, during a match and after matches. He does have a team but no coach.
United Cup Schedule confirmed including hotly anticipated clash between Nadal and Kyrgios
The United Cup will make its debut in the 2023 season calendar kicking off the tennis season down under in Australia. It's an event that will feature both ATP and WTA tennis players and it's basically what the Hopman Cup used to be many years ago. Players will compete under the banners of their native countries with some countries sending a strong teams.
Halep asks ITIA for emergency hearing as laboratory tests show contamination
Simona Halep might have figured out where the illegal substance in her system came from as she requested an emergency hearing from the ITIA. Halep has been working tirelessly to clear her name after two of her samples tested positive for a banned substance. She was shocked and maintained that she did not take anything willingly with the majority in the tennis community siding with her as it seemed very out of character.
