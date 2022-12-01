Read full article on original website
COVID-19 cases spike all across Florida after Thanksgiving holiday
The Florida Department of Health reported 18,761 new cases in the past week following the recent Thanksgiving holiday. The highest percent spike has been reported here in Northeast Florida. Both St. Johns and Nassau Counties have two of the highest new positivity rates in the state of Florida. The numbers...
You’ve got COVID — but what are the rules these days?
Someone at your office had COVID a few days ago and is now back at their desk in the cubicle next to yours. That can’t be okay, can it? COVID still spreads to an average of 12,000 Floridians a week or more if you count at-home tests. But what exactly does it mean to test positive in Florida now that masks are off and life is back to normal? What are the COVID rules anyway? The rules for ...
Scientists Predict Florida Will Be Major Hotbed for Wildfires in 2023: Report
Each wildfire season, Americans turn their attention to the west as a decades-long megadrought sparks blazes across the Plains, the Rockies, and the Pacific Coast. However, as wildfire season comes to an end for the year, scientists are predicting that Florida, as well as other regions across the interior Southeast, will become a major hotbed for wildfires in the new year.
Florida's Countdown To Get a REAL ID by May 3, 2023, Could Lead to Long Lines at the DMV - In Order To Fly Then
Florida's official Motor Vehicle site shows a countdown - only 149 days left - to get a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023. Without it, you can't get on a plane in the U.S. (at least without a passport).
DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?
It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike so if you have never been to any of them definitely give them a try.
mynews13.com
Here's what weather December could bring to Central Florida
The holiday season is here, but the cooler temperatures seem to miss so far this season in Central Florida. November finished around four degrees warmer than average for Orlando. The City Beautiful hit 90 degrees twice during the month. It is the most 90 degree days in November since 2015....
valenciavoice.com
Florida Employers Remain Reluctant to Change Drug Policies for Medical Marijuana
Florida workers are facing terminations of employment for searching other means of pain management through medical marijuana. Though medical marijuana was legalized November 2016, Florida companies have yet adjusted to this new law. Corporations found loopholes to terminate employees with Medical Marijuana cards (MMC) through unnecessary testing. This happened to Brevard County school teacher Allison Enright when tested for workers’ compensation. Enright uses it to deal with severe neck and spinal ailments, arthritis, and fibromyalgia.
veronews.com
Laura Riding Jackson Foundation turns 30!
Celebrates with “LOL Laughing Out Loud with Carl Hiaasen”. Florida humorist Carl Hiaasen celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Laura (Riding) Jackson Foundation with “LOL Laughing Out Loud with Carl Hiaasen” on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Community Church of Vero Beach. “We are delighted to have reached this milestone anniversary,” remarked Marie Stiefel, LRJF President. “Our local and all-volunteer board wanted to bring the community a smile and a chance to enjoy one of Florida’s highest acclaimed authors.”
Food Stamps Schedule: Florida EBT Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic...
Florida HIV cases increasing — and many people don’t know they have it
While many parts of the country have HIV under control, Florida leads the nation in new infections. Nearly 5,000 people a year in Florida are diagnosed with HIV, a number that hasn’t budged much in the last 10 years despite the nation overall experiencing an 8% decline. In total, about 120,000 people in Florida live with HIV and as many as 17,700 more are undiagnosed and likely spreading the ...
What's the state of Florida's water quality after Hurricane Ian, Nicole?
Mark Perry, the executive director of the Florida Oceanographic Society, discusses the water quality of Lake Okeechobee and the estuaries following this summer's rainy season.
treasurecoast.com
Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach
Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
NBC Miami
4 of the Top 10 Best College Towns in the U.S. Are in Florida—See Where Else Made the List
In November, WalletHub released its report on 2023's best & worst college towns and cities in America. The report compared 415 U.S. cities across three categories: wallet friendliness, social environment, and academic and economic opportunities. The cities in the report were grouped based on the following population-size guidelines:. Large Cities:...
New schools planned in St. Lucie County to help with population boom
St. Lucie County is home to huge population growth. It's something school administrators and parents alike are noticing.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian resident finds body of Kelly Granger
A Sebastian resident found the body of Kelly Granger south of the North County Shooting Range entrance. “When first arriving at the workplace, we were turned away by Sheriff’s deputies. So we entered the preserve by the pool facility and hiked west towards the scene. We found the body just south of the shooting range entrance in a ditch off the road and contacted Sheriff’s deputies on scene,” Chuck Postis told Sebastian Daily.
New Study Reveals Florida Insurance Market Plagued by Attorney Fee-Shifting
This week, the American Consumer Institute (ACI) released a new study exposing the incentives driving financial instability in Florida’s homeowner insurance market. The state’s generous fee-shifting policy has allowed attorneys to collect disproportionate attorney fees in assignment of benefit (AOB) lawsuits, encouraging more costly lawsuits. Today, Florida accounts for nearly 80 percent of the country’s insurance lawsuits.
nomadlawyer.org
COCOA BEACH : A SCENIC BEAUTY LIKE NEVER BEFORE
Cocoa Beach, Florida – The Gateway to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Located south of Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cocoa Beach, Florida is an oceanfront town with a great beach. It’s also the gateway to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, which has iconic artifacts and rockets.
Florida sues realty company and reality-star founder for ‘swindling’ homeowners across U.S.
The promise of quick cash has landed thousands of unsuspecting homeowners across the country with 40-year liens attached to their homes or lawsuits demanding thousands of dollars, in what Florida’s attorney general now calls a deceptive scheme to swindle customers out of their home equity. Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit Tuesday against MV Realty, a Florida-based company that was the subject of a national collaborative investigation by eight local television news stations in November.
