Oak Ridge, TN

All invited to 'Lessons and Carols' at First UMC

By The Oak Ridger
 5 days ago

A festive service of Lessons and Carols, made up of the stories and songs of Christmas, will be at 7 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 4 at First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge.

The Service of Lessons and Carols was first held on Christmas Eve 1918 at King’s College in Cambridge, England. Since then, Christians all over the world have found it be an excellent way to prepare for the coming of Christmas.

This Sunday’s service will feature a beautiful pipe organ and a brass ensemble. While there will be many songs for the congregation to sing, also included will be some lovely solos, a marimba, and one song by the church choir.

All are invited to join this celebration through music and the sharing of traditional Christmas biblical stories. First United Methodist Church is at 1350 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

