luxury-houses.net
Luxurious Master Suite in Florida, A Relax Place with Ocean Views, One of Vero’s most desirable locations, on the Market for $16,26 Million
3756 Ocean Drive Home in Vero Beach, Florida for Sale. 3756 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach, Florida, is in one of Vero’s most desirable locations, with a luxurious master suite featuring a spa-like bath, soothing ocean breezes & vibrant sunrises. This coastal estate rises above alluring outdoor living, a captivating pool, and coastal views. This Home in Vero Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,7 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3756 Ocean Drive, please contact Joseph P Schlitt (Phone: 772 – 360 – 6824 ) at Douglas Elliman Florida LLC & Joseph Francis O’Neill (Phone: 918 – 640 -3300) at Keller Williams Realty of VB for full support and perfect service.
This $23 Million Florida Estate Comes With a 100-Foot Private Beach
A sprawling manse on a pristine stretch of Florida’s Treasure Coast just hit the market for a cool $23 million. The gated turnkey home is set on just over two acres at 1840 S Highway A1A in Vero Beach’s coveted Estate Section. Its interior spans a total of 8,373 square feet, with five bedrooms and seven and a half baths. The two-story residence also comes decked out with finishes that complement its serene white and light-gray color palette. Outdoors, meanwhile, you’ll have access to 100 feet of ocean frontage with breathtaking coastline views. Acclaimed Vero Beach builder Victor Lombardo, of Water’s Edge...
treasurecoast.com
Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach
Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
sebastiandaily.com
Squid Lips to reopen restaurant in Sebastian by Christmas
Buzz Underill of Squid Lips told Sebastian Daily the Sebastian restaurant and bar will reopen by the Christmas holidays. Underill said they are moving forward as planned after spending time with structural engineers, permits, and contractors to finish up the work needed to reopen the business. “We’re moving right along...
wqcs.org
Missing Indian River County Man Found Dead
Indian River County - Monday December 05, 2022: The body of a missing Indian River County man was found dead in a wooded area of the County over the weekend. A release from the IRC Sheriff's Office identified the man as Kelly Granger who was reported missing last week on Wednesday, November 30. He was last seen walking in the area of 10300 102nd Terrace.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Jensen Beach, FL
The stunning Jensen Beach in Martin County is between West Palm Beach and Fort Pierce on Florida’s Atlantic coast. Initially, it had the title of “Pineapple Capital of the World” and now celebrates the fruit with an annual festival. The Jensen Beach region has become the retail...
cw34.com
Feds put up $10,000 reward for people who stole dozens of guns from Okeechobee County shop
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — There’s a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people who broke into a weapons store in Okeechobee and stole dozens of guns. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said two thieves broke into...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian resident finds body of Kelly Granger
A Sebastian resident found the body of Kelly Granger south of the North County Shooting Range entrance. “When first arriving at the workplace, we were turned away by Sheriff’s deputies. So we entered the preserve by the pool facility and hiked west towards the scene. We found the body just south of the shooting range entrance in a ditch off the road and contacted Sheriff’s deputies on scene,” Chuck Postis told Sebastian Daily.
veronews.com
Laura Riding Jackson Foundation turns 30!
Celebrates with “LOL Laughing Out Loud with Carl Hiaasen”. Florida humorist Carl Hiaasen celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Laura (Riding) Jackson Foundation with “LOL Laughing Out Loud with Carl Hiaasen” on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Community Church of Vero Beach. “We are delighted to have reached this milestone anniversary,” remarked Marie Stiefel, LRJF President. “Our local and all-volunteer board wanted to bring the community a smile and a chance to enjoy one of Florida’s highest acclaimed authors.”
cw34.com
Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade returns to the Treasure Coast
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Christmas has arrived on the Treasure Coast. On the evening of Dec. 2 the Downtown Stuart Christmas Parade lit up Southeast Ocean Blvd. CBS12's Frank Porter went to the parade to get a first-hand look at the festivities. The 2022 parade theme was Storybook Christmas...
veronews.com
In Memory: Dec. 1
Jack Palmer, 78, Died November 18, 2022 at his home in Vero Beach, Florida, after a short battle of liver cancer that he fought valiantly to the end. He was born in Connersville, Florida on July 27, 1944 and moved from Bartow Florida in 1966 to pursue a profession with the state of Florida Agricultural Inspection Service. He later found his calling in working in the citrus industry. Jack managed many of the local packing houses in the area and was well known in the citrus community of Indian River County. He loved fishing and in his earlier years spent many weekends out on his boat with his wife, kids, and any friend that wanted to join in.
sebastiandaily.com
Earl’s Hideaway Lounge Co-Owner William Ballough Dies Unexpectedly
William Ballough, the co-owner of Earl’s Hideaway Lounge in Sebastian, died unexpectedly Saturday of a heart attack. He was 67. Sebastian Daily spoke with Ballough last week as he was trying to sell the bar for $7.2 million. Ballough said it was time to retire and didn’t want to be involved with the business world.
floridapolitics.com
Commissioners bide time on deciding goliath grouper closures
Commissioners feel they have time to work out some of the issues involved. Florida’s wildlife Commissioners decided to hold off on making a decision that would’ve prevented catch-and–release fishing at three goliath grouper spawning aggregation sites in state waters in the Atlantic Ocean off Martin and Palm Beach counties. The prohibition would’ve been seasonal, July 15-Oct. 15 each year.
cw34.com
Escaped prisoner found in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — He got caught by doing what landed him in prison in the first place. Edward Saucier escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee on Dec. 1. According to deputies, he got away by cutting his ankle monitor. Saucier was serving time...
legalizationprofiles.org
Trulieve Opening Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Hobe Sound, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Hobe Sound, Florida. Located at 10835 SE Federal Hwy., the doors will open at 9 a.m. on December 2, with ongoing regular hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
veronews.com
Casually elegant compound includes guest house and pool
The home at 2110 Captains Walk in Oceanside has been the perfect place for Jennifer and William Eliason to raise their daughters. As a matter of fact, it’s been a wonderful multigenerational home, with the addition of a guesthouse for extra space. William had lived in South Florida when...
click orlando
Melbourne man, 32, dies after motorcycle strikes wall on Eau Gallie Causeway, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A 32-year-old Melbourne man died Saturday after a motorcycle he was riding struck a wall along the Eau Gallie Causeway early that morning, according to the Melbourne Police Department. The crash occurred before 3:20 a.m., at which time Melbourne officers arrived to find that the motorcyclist...
cw34.com
Cocaine, oxycodone, almost 12K and more found through drug arrest in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A search warrant revealed a lot in Okeechobee County. On Dec. 2 members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force arrested convicted felon Leamsi Alvarado, 42, for the sale of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell to an undercover narcotics investigator. However,...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jupiter Medical Center First in Palm Beach County to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant to Treat ACL Tears
December 2, 2022 – The leader in quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to announce it is the first in Palm Beach County to introduce the BEAR® Implant for treatment of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, one of the most common knee injuries in the U.S. The BEAR Implant is designed to enable the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with a graft – and Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to offer this innovative procedure to patients.
