We knew some of the Jets’ unproven players would have to step up big if they were to get into the hunt for a playoff spot this season. And that’s exactly what happened. The Jets have hit it big at important positions, with free agent signing D.J. Reed exceeding his expectations in his first season with the team and rookies like Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall (who is now out for the season) also dominating at stages this year.

2 HOURS AGO