Minneapolis, MN

49ers sign ex-Jets quarterback

The San Francisco 49ers had a rough Sunday. They lost their No. 2 quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, for the remainder of the season with a broken foot. Garoppolo had been filling in for starting quarterback Trey Lance, who previously suffered a season-ending ankle injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Patriots-Bill Belichick divorce might be coming, hints NFL insider

How long will Bill Belichick be running the New England Patriots?. Well, NBC Sports’ Peter King things an end to the relationship between the veteran coach and his could be looming. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. He said on the Week 13 edition of “FMIA”: “I...
These 2 surprising Jets will be key contributors in playoff push

We knew some of the Jets’ unproven players would have to step up big if they were to get into the hunt for a playoff spot this season. And that’s exactly what happened. The Jets have hit it big at important positions, with free agent signing D.J. Reed exceeding his expectations in his first season with the team and rookies like Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall (who is now out for the season) also dominating at stages this year.
Ex-Eagles receiver takes partial credit for Colorado hiring Deion Sanders

Colorado suffered a dismal 1-11 season that suck them at the bottom of an already generally uncompetitive Pac-12 conference. Deion Sanders is stepping in to change that. The university announced Saturday night that they have hired Sanders, who has been at Jackson State since 2020, as head coach. And former Colorado Buff Jeremy Bloom (drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2006) is taking some credit for that. He told TMZ Sports that after Colorado fired former head coach Karl Dorrell, Bloom reached out to former athletic director, Rick George and told him to go for Sanders.
BOULDER, CO
Aaron Judge market takes shape: Yankees’ free-agent slugger has 9-year offer?

Superstar slugging outfielder Aaron Judge is expected to sign a contract soon. And apparently, he may already has a nine-year offer in his hands. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here’s what MLB Network’s Jon Morosi said on the subject:. “I still believe there’s a chance...
