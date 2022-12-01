Read full article on original website
Ruffridge Relinquishes Council Seat December 14th
Soldotna City Council member Justin Ruffridge, following a successful bid to become Alaska House District 7 representative for Soldotna and Kenai, will officially resign his seat on the Soldotna City Council as of December 14th, 2022. Council Member Ruffridge announced at the Soldotna City Council meeting held November 30th, that...
Alaska activist describes decades dedicated to anti-abortion work
Rebecca Hinsberger was raised thinking the right to abortion was a good thing. “My mother was a very outspoken supporter of abortion,” she said. “So I grew up in that atmosphere: that abortion was perfectly OK and shouldn’t be stigmatized.” Hinsberger started adulthood this way. She lived in a yoga ashram for six months. She […] The post Alaska activist describes decades dedicated to anti-abortion work appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
The man behind the plow at Trail Lake
When Trail Lake in Moose Pass freezes over, it becomes a community hub. John Gaule has been plowing the lake for decades. In the 80s, it was just him and a four-wheeler plow he bought to clear his driveway. In the 90s, he bought a truck with a plow and used it to create big hockey rinks and trails on the ice.
4 candidates file to replace Charlie Pierce as Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor
Wednesday was the last day for candidates to file for the special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor, to fill out the remainder of former Mayor Charlie Pierce’s second term. Pierce, a Republican, ran for governor this year, challenging reelected GOP Gov. Mike Dunleavy. Pierce resigned as mayor in...
1 dead in crash on Sterling Highway near Anchor Point
Dunleavy kicks off second term, swearing in with Lt. Governor Dahlstrom in Anchorage. Incumbent governor Michael Dunleavy’s second term began today, swearing in just after 1pm at the Alaska Airlines Center on the University of Alaska Anchorage campus. Cartoonist Chad Carpenter celebrates 30 years of Tundra comics. Updated: 14...
Woman dies in head on crash in Anchor Point
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchor Point woman was declared deceased at the scene by authorities Friday afternoon following a head on car collision. On Friday afternoon at about 12:13, Alaska State Troopers received a call that reported a two vehicle head-on collision near mile 162 of the Sterling Highway.
Man dies in accident near Big Lake
The Anchorage International Film Festival is the biggest film festival in Alaska, showcasing films from within the state, as well as all over the world. 1 dead in crash on Sterling Highway near Anchor Point. Updated: 19 hours ago. According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, a Dodge pickup...
Popular women's self-defense class expands from Homer to Soldotna
Police forces across the Kenai Peninsula are putting on a five-hour self-defense course for women next month, after an outpouring of interest for a similar course in Homer. The January course is a collaboration between the Soldotna, Kenai and Homer police departments. Soldotna Police Chief Gene Meek said already, they have a waitlist of women signed up.
Refuge Announces Opening to Snowmachine Use
Refuge Manager Andy Loranger announced Thursday November 30th the opening of all areas of the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge traditionally open to snowmachine use effective December 1, 2022. Areas always closed to snowmachine use within the Refuge include the Headquarters area on Ski Hill Road, Skilak Wildlife Recreation Area (except...
One dead in Anchor Point crash
A two-vehicle collision killed one, injured another and closed the Sterling Highway in both directions for several hours this afternoon, according to Alaska State Troopers. Troopers said they received a call just after noon Friday about the collision, at mile 162 of the Sterling Highway, near Anchor Point. Troopers found a Dodge pickup truck and a Kia SUV had collided, head-on, in the highway’s southbound lane. The driver of the SUV was found dead at the scene, while the driver of the pickup was experiencing pain and was transported to South Peninsula Hospital for treatment, according to the trooper dispatch. Troopers said next of kin of the deceased were contacted and that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Wasilla Man, With Ties To Kenai, Indicted On Federal Kidnapping And Firearm Charges
A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging David Wayne Anderson with kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Anderson, age 49 of Wasilla, was arrested on November 3rd by Alaska State Troopers and remains in custody at Anchorage Correctional Complex. Anderson also faces State of Alaska charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor, robbery, assault, misconduct involving a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
