A two-vehicle collision killed one, injured another and closed the Sterling Highway in both directions for several hours this afternoon, according to Alaska State Troopers. Troopers said they received a call just after noon Friday about the collision, at mile 162 of the Sterling Highway, near Anchor Point. Troopers found a Dodge pickup truck and a Kia SUV had collided, head-on, in the highway’s southbound lane. The driver of the SUV was found dead at the scene, while the driver of the pickup was experiencing pain and was transported to South Peninsula Hospital for treatment, according to the trooper dispatch. Troopers said next of kin of the deceased were contacted and that the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

ANCHOR POINT, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO