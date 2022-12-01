SMITHFIELD — In the 2019-20 school year, 127 students dropped out of Johnston County public schools. Over the next two years, 501 students did so — 236 in 2020-21 and 265 in 2021-22. Blame remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and its lingering effects, the school district’s chief academic officer, Nicholas King, told the Johnston County Board of Education on […] The post Pandemic’s cost is evident too in dropout numbers first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.

