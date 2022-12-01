Read full article on original website
Related
Meet Putin's biggest threat
The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia claims Ukraine shelling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and says there is ‘no prospect for peace talks’
Moscow accuses Ukraine of ‘nuclear terrorism’; Kremlin spokesperson says there is no prospect for negotiations with Kyiv at the moment
Video Shows Drone Strike on Russian Base That Crippled 2 Nuclear Bombers
A large flash of light can be seen in the footage, which reportedly shows a blast at a Russian airfield.
Idaho8.com
Saudis in off-field win before Japan, Koreans exit World Cup
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Saudi Arabia had plenty to celebrate just hours continental soccer rivals Japan and South Korea endured painful second-round exits from the World Cup in Qatar. The All India Football Federation’s decision to pull out of the race to host the 2027 Asian Cup left Saudi Arabia as the only candidate to host the continental championship. South Korea lost 4-1 to Brazil later Monday and Japan was edged by Croatia after a penalty shootout. While the teams from East Asia progressed further at the global tournament, the power in Asian soccer moved toward the west side of the continent.
Idaho8.com
Croatia beats Japan on penalties to reach World Cup quarterfinals
Goalkeeper Dominik Livaković made himself a national hero as Croatia beat Japan on penalties 1-1 (3-1) to reach the World Cup quarterfinals. The 27-year-old saved three of Japan’s four penalties, while Croatia scored three out of its four efforts. Mario Pasalic struck the decisive spot-kick to send his side into the next round.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Russia Responds to Report Putin Fell Down Stairs, Soiled Himself
Rumors speculate the Russian president is suffering from myriad illnesses, such as cancer and Parkinson's disease.
Idaho8.com
South Korea looks to youth after World Cup loss to Brazil
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — South Korea lost in the round of 16 of the World Cup and then lost its coach. The team was beaten by five-time champion Brazil 4-1 on Monday. South Korea coach Paulo Bento announced after the match that he was stepping down to end his four-year stint. The Portuguese coach says he made the decision several months ago. South Korea was appearing in its 10th straight World Cup and its 11th overall. This was the third time South Korea has reached the knockout round. Its best performance was in 2002 when it co-hosted the event with Japan and reached the semifinals.
Idaho8.com
Japan national team loses again in round of 16 at World Cup
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Japan is headed back to the drawing board after making it back to the round of 16. The Japanese reached the knockout stage of the World Cup for the fourth time and then lost for the fourth time. This one came in a penalty shootout against 2018 runner-up Croatia. Japan midfielder Wataru Endo says “penalties. Nothing you can do.” Japan scored first at Al Janoub Stadium but Croatia got one back in the second half. Japan was drawn into a difficult group in Qatar with two of the three most recent World Cup champions but the Japanese beat both Spain and Germany by identical 2-1 scores.
Idaho8.com
EXPLAINER: What’s post-World Cup future for Qatar’s stadiums
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup stadium was designed to leave a minimal footprint in the Qatari sand. It’s now due to be dismantled. Stadium 974 played host to seven matches. The one one was Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the last 16 on Monday. Qatar says the stadium will disappear. But it isn’t clear when that will happen. The country will soon stage an Asian Cup, the multi-sport Asian Games and maybe even a Summer Olympics. The big question is what happens next for Qatar’s venues after the World Cup ends.
Morocco and Spain go to extra time at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — (AP) — The match between Morocco and Spain in the round of 16 of the World Cup has gone to extra time with the score 0-0. ___. AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material...
Idaho8.com
China’s Xi calls for unity at former leader Jiang Zemin’s memorial service
China’s Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the country to unite around his leadership as he addressed a memorial service for former leader Jiang Zemin, following an unprecedented show of dissent over his zero-Covid policy and authoritarian rule. At the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi led...
Idaho8.com
Son exits World Cup without showing his best for South Korea
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The superstar of South Korean soccer has made his exit from the World Cup. Son Heung-min is his country’s Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar all wrapped up into one. But Son’s latest chance to light up the sport’s biggest stage came and went as Neymar recovered from an ankle injury to score in Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea. Son leaves with the frustration of knowing he was never going to be at the peak of his powers at the tournament in Qatar. Not after a fractured eye socket only a few weeks earlier forced him to wear a protective facemask throughout his four matches.
Idaho8.com
Attacks on US power grid have been subject of extremist chatter for years. DHS bulletin warns of attacks on critical infrastructure amid other targets
Attacks on the United States’ power grid have been the subject of extremist chatter for some time, notably ticking up in 2020, the same year a 14-page how-to on low tech attacks, including assaulting power grids with guns, circulated amongst extremist communication channels. A Department of Homeland Security bulletin...
Idaho8.com
Attacks on Russian air bases put spotlight on new Ukrainian drone program
Multiple attacks targeting Russian military infrastructure this week have focused attention on Ukraine’s efforts to develop longer-range combat drones. The Russian Defense Ministry says the strikes on two air bases Monday — followed by an attack on an air field Tuesday — were carried out by Ukrainian drones, which it claims were brought down by Russian air defenses. Imagery, both satellite and photographs, indicates some damage was done to Russian military planes at one base in Ryazan region.
Idaho8.com
Samuel Eto’o filmed in altercation outside World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon soccer federation president and former star player Samuel Eto’o was filmed apparently kicking a man to the ground in an altercation outside a World Cup stadium early Tuesday. Eto’o had paused to pose for photos with fans near Stadium 974 after Brazil beat...
Idaho8.com
Brazil dancing again after big win at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The joy and the dancing are back for five-time champion Brazil at the World Cup. Their big win Monday night over South Korea secured Brazil a place in the quarterfinals in Qatar. It also restored the team’s confidence after a tumultuous start in which it lost Neymar to injury and saw its unbeaten group-stage streak end in a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon. Neymar retuned in style and looked fully fit in Brazil’s 4-1 win at Stadium 974. Vinícius Júnior, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá also scored. And they all went back to dancing after the goals.
Idaho8.com
Taiwan’s ‘living hell’ traffic is a tourism problem, say critics
It’s been nearly two months since Taiwan lifted its entry restrictions and ended mandatory quarantine, allowing most international tourists to visit the island. The government has since vowed to boost its tourism offerings and attract 10 million international visitors by 2025 after losing out on tourist revenue amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Idaho8.com
Japan wins plaudits for World Cup shocks and fans cleaning up in stadiums
Japan bids the World Cup farewell after its World Cup last-16 penalty shootout defeat by Croatia on Monday, but the team and its fans left lasting memories that won the Asian nation plenty of plaudits in Qatar and across the watching world. In the early days of Qatar 2022, Japan’s...
Comments / 0