DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The superstar of South Korean soccer has made his exit from the World Cup. Son Heung-min is his country’s Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar all wrapped up into one. But Son’s latest chance to light up the sport’s biggest stage came and went as Neymar recovered from an ankle injury to score in Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea. Son leaves with the frustration of knowing he was never going to be at the peak of his powers at the tournament in Qatar. Not after a fractured eye socket only a few weeks earlier forced him to wear a protective facemask throughout his four matches.

19 HOURS AGO