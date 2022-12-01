ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Hice announces nominations for US service academies

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bd1Qv_0jTYZIW600

High school students from Athens and Watkinsville are on the list of nominees for admission to US service academies, a list released Wednesday by 10th District Congressman Jody Hice.

From the office of US Rep Jody Hice...

Today, Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) announced the nomination of 22 Georgia students for admission to United States service academies. Each year, he is privileged to nominate eligible candidates to the United States Military (USMA), Naval (USNA), Merchant Marine (USMMA), and Air Force (USAFA) academies. These prestigious institutions prepare young Americans to become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces.

“Congratulations to these 22 outstanding young Georgians who will compete for appointment to our nation’s service academies,” said Congressman Hice. “Each one has demonstrated excellence in character, scholarship, leadership, and physical fitness, and I proudly applaud their desire to serve as the next generation of military and maritime leaders. Best wishes to each nominee as they move forward in the appointment process.”

Based upon the recommendation of an independent academy advisory board, Congressman Hice nominated the following candidates to one or more of America’s Service Academies:

  • Mark Abell, of Evans (Greenbrier High School), to USMA
  • Damian Brambhatt, of Statham (University of Georgia), to USMA
  • Josephine Buckland, of Winder (Georgia Military College), to USNA, USAFA and USMMA
  • R. Brady Burruss, Jr., of Watkinsville (North Oconee High School), to USNA and USAFA
  • Benjamin Cook, of Dacula (University of Georgia), to USMA, USNA and USAFA
  • Lauren Davis, of Covington (Eastside High School), to USMA, USNA and USAFA
  • Rebekah Dirrim, of Athens (University of Georgia), to USAFA
  • Katelyn Flanders, of Jackson (Jackson High School), to USMA
  • Jose Gonzalez, Jr., of Athens (US Military Academy Prep School), to USMA
  • Ethan Hankinson, of Greensboro (Lake Oconee Academy), to USNA
  • Hannah Heinen, of Greensboro (Lake Oconee Academy), to USMA
  • Autumn Herndon, of Loganville (Georgia Military College), to USMA
  • William Johnson, of Bogart (North Oconee High School), to USMA, USNA and USAFA
  • Max Joyce, of McDonough (Union Grove High School), to USNA
  • Garrett Kennedy, of Bishop (Athens Academy), to USAFA
  • Rebecca Nicholson, of Winder (Georgia Military College), to USMA and USAFA
  • Aidan Rainey, of Monroe (Georgia Military College), to USMMA
  • Owen Sayeski, of Athens (Oconee County High School), to USNA
  • Robert Skaggs, of Bogart (Prince Avenue Christian School), to USNA and USAFA
  • Rhys Small, of McDonough (Ola High School), to USMA, USNA and USAFA
  • Lexie Spencer, of Statham (North Oconee High School), to USMA, USNA and USAFA
  • ClaraJane Williams, of Madison (Athens Academy), to USNA

While securing a nomination is a required step in the application process, the academies decide who will receive appointments of admission. Selection to U.S. service academies is among the most competitive and rigorous in the country. Those selected for the Class of 2027 will enter their respective academies in June 2023.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins

Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Fox News

Joy Reid spreads misinformation about Georgians not being able to vote because of Robert E. Lee holiday

MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Tuesday that voting hours were being restricted in Georgia later this month due to an annual commemoration of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. "As the Georgia Senate runoff campaign kicks into high gear, Senator Raphael Warnock announced today that he is filing a lawsuit to allow Georgians to vote early on the Saturday after Thanksgiving," Reid declared.
TheDailyBeast

Here’s Why Stacey Abrams Lost

As the sun began to set on election night, with races slowly unfolding across the country, it became increasingly clear that U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) would be pulled into a runoff. The outcome had as much to do with who he was running against—former star running back Herschel Walker—as who he was running with. Even though Walker had enough baggage to fill a Delta carousel, his support among evangelicals never wavered. He might have won it outright if Warnock hadn’t peeled off swing voters. In fact, the pastor won every precinct in DeKalb County, the first time for any...
Elite Daily

Stacey Abrams' Quotes About The Georgia Governor's Race Say It All

The 2022 midterm elections were packed with contentious races across the country, but one of the most high-stakes contests on Nov. 8 was the battle for governor of Georgia between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. After losing to Kemp in 2018, Abrams came up short once again, and conceded the race on Tuesday night. With so much on the line, this election hit even harder for the gubernatorial candidate, and these quotes from Stacey Abrams’ concession speech after the Georgia governor’s race say it all.
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia U.S. Senate 2022 election results

ATLANTA — Georgia's U.S. Senate race is one to watch as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock battles against Republican Herschel Walker. Georgia -- a once reliably red state -- was able to turn the tables following the 2020 election. Georgia currently holds two Democratic seats in the U.S. Senate, but that could all change after the midterm election on Nov. 8. Warnock won the seat in a Jan. 2021 runoff against then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed after Sen. Johnny Isakson's resignation. Flipping the historically Republican seat helped give Democrats a majority in the Senate.
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
The Independent

Georgia midterm - live: Incumbent Warnock rides ahead of Walker in closely divided state

Georgia will again go to the polls today (Tuesday) in a runoff election for the US Senate between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and former football star Herschel Walker for the Republican Party.With a win for either party having important ramifications for the running of the Senate, the party faithful from both sides have been making a final-stretch effort to support their candidates. The latest polls indicate fading hopes for the Republicans, however, as Mr Warnock – the first Black US senator from Georgia – rides ahead of his rival in the race to win another six-year term. His victory would...
capitalbnews.org

On the Last Days of Early Voting, Metro Atlanta Residents Aren’t Mincing Words

Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta has been speaking with Black voters to share their stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit us up at atltips@capitalbatl.org.
The Independent

Herschel Walker says ‘I live in Texas’ in recording as Georgia Senate candidate’s residency status scrutinised

Herschel Walker, the scandal-plagued Republican candidate in a closely watched Senate runoff election in Georgia, said he lives in Texas in a newly unearthed recording.In a January speech to the University of Georgia’s College Republicans, the former football star stated plainly, “I live in Texas,” despite competing against Democrat Raphael Warnock for Georgia’s US Senate seat.“Everyone asks me, why did I decide to run for a Senate seat? Because to be honest with you, this is never something I ever, ever, ever thought in my life I’d ever do,” Mr Walker told the club, according to a report from...
Tom Handy

The Perfect Reason Texan Herschel Walker Can Run For Georgia Senate

Herschel Walker campaigning for Georgia SenatePhoto byTwitter. This is not to declare Herschel Walker should be the Senate representative for Georgia but determine if he is really from Georgia despite his Texas residency. In this previous article, Walker’s records mentioned he paid the homestead residency taxes for his Texas home since 2012.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
105K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy