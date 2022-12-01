Hice announces nominations for US service academies

High school students from Athens and Watkinsville are on the list of nominees for admission to US service academies, a list released Wednesday by 10th District Congressman Jody Hice.

Today, Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) announced the nomination of 22 Georgia students for admission to United States service academies. Each year, he is privileged to nominate eligible candidates to the United States Military (USMA), Naval (USNA), Merchant Marine (USMMA), and Air Force (USAFA) academies. These prestigious institutions prepare young Americans to become commissioned officers in the United States Armed Forces.

“Congratulations to these 22 outstanding young Georgians who will compete for appointment to our nation’s service academies,” said Congressman Hice. “Each one has demonstrated excellence in character, scholarship, leadership, and physical fitness, and I proudly applaud their desire to serve as the next generation of military and maritime leaders. Best wishes to each nominee as they move forward in the appointment process.”

Based upon the recommendation of an independent academy advisory board, Congressman Hice nominated the following candidates to one or more of America’s Service Academies:

Mark Abell , of Evans (Greenbrier High School), to USMA

, of Evans (Greenbrier High School), to USMA Damian Brambhatt , of Statham (University of Georgia), to USMA

, of Statham (University of Georgia), to USMA Josephine Buckland , of Winder (Georgia Military College), to USNA, USAFA and USMMA

, of Winder (Georgia Military College), to USNA, USAFA and USMMA R. Brady Burruss, Jr., of Watkinsville (North Oconee High School), to USNA and USAFA

of Watkinsville (North Oconee High School), to USNA and USAFA Benjamin Cook , of Dacula (University of Georgia), to USMA, USNA and USAFA

, of Dacula (University of Georgia), to USMA, USNA and USAFA Lauren Davis, of Covington (Eastside High School), to USMA, USNA and USAFA

of Covington (Eastside High School), to USMA, USNA and USAFA Rebekah Dirrim, of Athens (University of Georgia), to USAFA

of Athens (University of Georgia), to USAFA Katelyn Flanders, of Jackson (Jackson High School), to USMA

of Jackson (Jackson High School), to USMA Jose Gonzalez, Jr. , of Athens (US Military Academy Prep School), to USMA

, of Athens (US Military Academy Prep School), to USMA Ethan Hankinson , of Greensboro (Lake Oconee Academy), to USNA

, of Greensboro (Lake Oconee Academy), to USNA Hannah Heinen, of Greensboro (Lake Oconee Academy), to USMA

of Greensboro (Lake Oconee Academy), to USMA Autumn Herndon , of Loganville (Georgia Military College), to USMA

, of Loganville (Georgia Military College), to USMA William Johnson, of Bogart (North Oconee High School), to USMA, USNA and USAFA

of Bogart (North Oconee High School), to USMA, USNA and USAFA Max Joyce , of McDonough (Union Grove High School), to USNA

, of McDonough (Union Grove High School), to USNA Garrett Kennedy, of Bishop (Athens Academy), to USAFA

of Bishop (Athens Academy), to USAFA Rebecca Nicholson , of Winder (Georgia Military College), to USMA and USAFA

, of Winder (Georgia Military College), to USMA and USAFA Aidan Rainey , of Monroe (Georgia Military College), to USMMA

, of Monroe (Georgia Military College), to USMMA Owen Sayeski, of Athens (Oconee County High School), to USNA

of Athens (Oconee County High School), to USNA Robert Skaggs, of Bogart (Prince Avenue Christian School), to USNA and USAFA

of Bogart (Prince Avenue Christian School), to USNA and USAFA Rhys Small, of McDonough (Ola High School), to USMA, USNA and USAFA

of McDonough (Ola High School), to USMA, USNA and USAFA Lexie Spencer , of Statham (North Oconee High School), to USMA, USNA and USAFA

, of Statham (North Oconee High School), to USMA, USNA and USAFA ClaraJane Williams, of Madison (Athens Academy), to USNA

While securing a nomination is a required step in the application process, the academies decide who will receive appointments of admission. Selection to U.S. service academies is among the most competitive and rigorous in the country. Those selected for the Class of 2027 will enter their respective academies in June 2023.

