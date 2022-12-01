Read full article on original website
radiokenai.com
Ruffridge Relinquishes Council Seat December 14th
Soldotna City Council member Justin Ruffridge, following a successful bid to become Alaska House District 7 representative for Soldotna and Kenai, will officially resign his seat on the Soldotna City Council as of December 14th, 2022. Council Member Ruffridge announced at the Soldotna City Council meeting held November 30th, that...
kdll.org
Queen to leave City of Soldotna in February
Soldotna City Manager Stephanie Queen said she will not renew her contract with the city when it expires come February, capping five years as city manager and nearly 15 years working for Soldotna. Queen, who has lifelong roots on the peninsula, said it’s a decision she’s been mulling for a...
sewardjournal.com
State issues easement and lease for Grant Lake Hydro Project
The Alaska Department of Natural Resources has issued an indefinite public access easement and a 55-year lease for the Grant Lake Hydro Project to Kenai Hydro LLC (KHL). The project is located on Grant Lake approximately two miles south of Moose Pass. The easement provides for access to the project...
kinyradio.com
Woman dies in head on crash in Anchor Point
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchor Point woman was declared deceased at the scene by authorities Friday afternoon following a head on car collision. On Friday afternoon at about 12:13, Alaska State Troopers received a call that reported a two vehicle head-on collision near mile 162 of the Sterling Highway.
kdll.org
As Hilcorp drills for more natural gas, some Ninilchik neighbors refuse to sign on
Don Shaw bought his nearly 10-acre property in Clam Gulch for $9,000 in 2003 with an inheritance from his mother’s death. He’s a self-described techno-hermit, and can stay on his property for upwards of two months, leaving only for cigarettes. He’s also a member of the Exxon Valdez oil spill class-action lawsuit from 1994, and has deep resentments about the way oil companies have affected the state.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man dies in accident near Big Lake
The Anchorage International Film Festival is the biggest film festival in Alaska, showcasing films from within the state, as well as all over the world. 1 dead in crash on Sterling Highway near Anchor Point. Updated: 19 hours ago. According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, a Dodge pickup...
alaskasnewssource.com
1 dead in crash on Sterling Highway near Anchor Point
NTSB urges inspections of Bell 407 helicopters following crash investigation findings. National Transportation Safety Board is urging immediate action following investigation findings of a helicopter crash that happened on June 8th, 2022 near Kalea, Hawaii. An Anchorage woman is nominated as a CNN Hero of the year. Updated: 22 hours...
radiokenai.com
Wasilla Man, With Ties To Kenai, Indicted On Federal Kidnapping And Firearm Charges
A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging David Wayne Anderson with kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Anderson, age 49 of Wasilla, was arrested on November 3rd by Alaska State Troopers and remains in custody at Anchorage Correctional Complex. Anderson also faces State of Alaska charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor, robbery, assault, misconduct involving a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
