Adam Carmon’s lawyers have moved to get their client out of prison after three decades now that a state judge has vacated his conviction for a notorious murder. That’s the latest following State Superior Court Judge Jon Alander’s order last week granting Carmon’s request for a new trial, and thereby vacating Carmon’s conviction for the 1995 murder of seven-month-old baby Danielle Monique Taft. (Read more about the case, and about the suppressed evidence and new science that persuaded Alander to grant Carmon the right to a new trial, here.)

22 HOURS AGO