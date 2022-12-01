Read full article on original website
Nick DiFroscia
5d ago
My personal opinion is that he slammed on the brakes to have this poor guy slammed. against the wall of the VAN so he and his buddies could laugh but little did he know he was about to make a lot of people very wealthy good luck.
Accused Naugatuck Baby Killer Faces Judge, Bond Set At $6.4M
The man who allegedly brutally murdered his 11-month-old daughter and then dismembered her was ordered held on a $6.4 million bond, according to multiple reports. Christopher Francisquini appeared in court in New Haven County in Waterbury around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 5. He was apprehended in New Haven County around...
newportdispatch.com
Man sentenced to 27 months for trafficking drugs into Orleans County
NEWPORT — A 23-year-old Connecticut man busted with a large amount of drugs in Orleans County back in 2021 was sentenced today. Jorge Torres, of Hartford, will serve to 27 months of imprisonment. Torres previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. The judge also ordered that...
Lookout gets 5 years in East Hartford 7-Eleven heist
A New Britain man who was accused of being the lookout during the November 2018 armed robbery of an East Hartford convenience store has accepted a plea bargain and received a five-year prison sentence, half the prison time he would have received in a 2019 plea offer he rejected. DEFENDANT:...
Courtroom Testimonies Revisit Yale Murder
A tow truck driver, a police sergeant, a scrapyard security guard, and an eyewitness to an East Rock murder all gathered in a fifth-floor courtroom to recount what they saw and heard in the immediate aftermath of one of New Haven’s most notorious recent homicides. That was the scene...
NECN
Conn. Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter Appears in Court
The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter earlier this month appeared in court on Monday. In court, Christopher Francisquini was in handcuffs as he went before a judge. He is facing charges including murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child. The judge set his...
Randy Cox’s legal team and City of New Haven agree to pursue settlement negotiations in $100 million civil case
The legal team for Richard "Randy" Cox and the City of New Haven agreed to pursue settlement negotiations in a $100 million civil case, New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker announced.
Naugatuck Police Department Announces Death Of Retired Officer
Authorities announced the death of a retired officer who spent more than 25 years with a Connecticut police department. The Naugatuck and Prospect Police departments each shared announcements on Monday, Dec. 5, about the death of retired Officer Noreo Gabriel. Prospect Police said Gabriel died on the evening of Saturday,...
Two charged with fentanyl possession in East Hampton
EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) – East Hampton police arrested two men for the possession of narcotics including copious amounts of Fentanyl on Saturday. As a result of an investigation into illegal drug activity in East Hampton, police executed a search warrant at 6 Middle Haddam Road. Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help […]
Naugatuck father accused of killing 11-month-old daughter appears in court
WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised. NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter faced a judge Monday. After evading authorities for two weeks, police captured Christopher Francisquini just after 3 p.m. Friday at a bus stop near the courthouse on Grand Street in Waterbury. […]
Trial for 2019 Preston fatal shooting avoided with no contest plea
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man about to go on trial for a 2019 fatal shooting in Preston has avoided trial by pleading nolo contendere and now will be sentenced in February on first-degree manslaughter with a firearm charge. Francis Giannelli, 28, of Glastonbury, was charged with the shooting death of 35-year-old Robert Thompson […]
Suspect arrested for deadly School St. stabbing in Springfield
A suspect from Springfield has been arrested following a stabbing at an apartment on School Street where the victim has died Monday morning.
Duo Nabbed After Drugs Found In Stolen Vehicle At Hotel In Enfield, Police Say
Two people were charged after police said methamphetamine and cocaine were found in a stolen vehicle that was parked outside of a Connecticut hotel. The incident happened in Enfield during the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 5, the Enfield Police Department said. An officer was on patrol and saw...
Know Him? Groton Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect
Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who robbed a Connecticut convenience store at knifepoint. The incident took place in New London County around 7:15 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Henny Penny at 1270 Gold Star Highway in Groton. Groton Police said the man walked into...
Turnto10.com
Plainville police search for 3 individuals accused of gift card fraud scheme
(WJAR) — The Plainville Police Department is searching for a group of individuals accused of being involved in a gift card fraud scheme. Police claim three individuals have been involved in a series of Cash App frauds at local Stop & Shop stores. The three allegedly purchase multiple gift...
Arraignment today for accused CT baby killer
Thirty-one-year-old Christopher Francisquini of Naugatuck, CT, is scheduled to be arraigned in Waterbury on charges of murdering his eleven-month-old daughter
22-Year-Old Meriden Man Charged In Crash That Seriously Injured 2 Passengers
A Connecticut man is facing multiple assault charges following a crash that seriously injured two passengers last year. New Haven County resident Daniel Leal Jr., of Meriden, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 2, in connection to a crash that happened in Kearny, New Jersey, in October of 2021, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced.
Video Shows Waterbury Bus Stop Arrest Of Accused Naugatuck Baby Killer Christopher Francisquini
Dramatic bodycam footage showing the bus stop capture of the 31-year-old Connecticut dad accused of killing and dismembering his 11-month-old daughter has been released by authorities (scroll for video). Christopher Francisquini, of Naugatuck, is seen calmly standing at a bus stop on Meadow Street in Waterbury, wearing a ski mask...
trumbulltimes.com
Police surveillance camera in Bridgeport draws mixed reactions
BRIDGEPORT — Police surveillance equipment sits on Baldwin Plaza, just outside the Main Street courthouse, which has been met with mixed reactions by business owners in the neighborhood with some saying it makes the area safer while others say it creates a bad perception. The surveillance unit's solar panel...
Carmon Seeks Release From Prison After Judge’s New-Trial Order In Baby-Murder Case
Adam Carmon’s lawyers have moved to get their client out of prison after three decades now that a state judge has vacated his conviction for a notorious murder. That’s the latest following State Superior Court Judge Jon Alander’s order last week granting Carmon’s request for a new trial, and thereby vacating Carmon’s conviction for the 1995 murder of seven-month-old baby Danielle Monique Taft. (Read more about the case, and about the suppressed evidence and new science that persuaded Alander to grant Carmon the right to a new trial, here.)
57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut
A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
