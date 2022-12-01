ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville Ballet dancers getting ready for Brown-Forman Nutcracker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Ballet is busy getting ready for its annual performance of the Brown-Forman Nutcracker. The community favorite ballet kicks off this Friday, Dec. 9, at the Kentucky Center. There are 19 Nutcracker performances throughout December, and it takes a lot of preparation to get ready.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Craftspeople show off their stuff at the Louisville Holiday Made Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Artisans share their craft during the Louisville Holiday Made Market. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some of the makers before the weekend event. Made Market features local vendors who produce unique, handmade items. Each vendor must apply and be approved to sell at the markets. You can...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Charlestown, Indiana transforms into a Christmas City

CHARLESTOWN, In (WDRB) -- Charlestown, Indiana has become a Christmas City. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Southern Indiana wonderland. Now through January 1st, you and your family can get into the holiday spirit in Charlestown, Indiana. Plenty of things to see and do during the Holiday season. Greenway Park. •...
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wdrb.com

Lights shine bright at Bardstown Road Aglow for holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The lights are on and the shops are open this holiday season in the Highlands. There were cheers from the crowd as the tree was lit earlier Saturday night for Bardstown Road Aglow. The holiday tradition supports local businesses by boosting holiday sales at Highlands restaurants...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Dreaming of Snow on Christmas

Do you dream of a white Christmas? Even living as far south as Kentuckiana, it's not out of the question. But it is pretty rare. Our snowiest Christmas ever in Louisville was 1890, when 4.5" of new snow fell. In 1939 and 2004 there were five inches of snow on the ground on Christmas day - our greatest snow depth on the holiday. Interestingly enough, new snow did not fall on Christmas day in either of those years. It's still too early to forecast for Christmas, but based on climatology, a White Christmas is not likely. The chance of a white Christmas in Louisville is only about 5% to 10%. That means we have a 90% to 95% chance on average to not have a white Christmas.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kosair Charities hosts annual holiday party for children at Mellwood Art Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smiles were brought to hundreds of faces on Sunday afternoon for the Kosair Charities Holiday Party. "They wait for this party all year long," said Stephanie Smith, Kosair VP of Events and Outreach. "We haven't been able to have it for the last two years for COVID so to be back together is really special, it's a true community."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

See the Difference at Z Salon & Spa

Z Salon and Spa has been serving the Louisville community for over 30 years. Their team of stylists and staff receive top notch training, benefits, competitive pay and more. It's the Z Culture that sets them apart and make them best in the business. To learn more about the Z...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

The do’s and don’ts of treating colds at home

North Hardin High School to head to Washington DC as part of Fourth of July parade. Students within the band were surprised with the announcement at North Hardin High School on Monday evening. ‘It is very, very painful’: Family mourns after suspected Valley Station murder-suicide. Updated: 2 hours ago.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville disc golf course can reopen after permit receives unanimous approval

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After several months of work and a big show of support, Louisville's Arrowhead Disc Golf Course will once again reopen. More than two dozen people showed up Monday afternoon at a Louisville Board of Zoning meeting, fighting to get the course reopened. Roger Wyatt and his wife, Vivian, opened it in 2016, and what started out as nothing but a hobby for the Wyatt family eventually grew to a 27-hole course with people from all over the world stopping by to play a game.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Here's everything you need to know about 'Light Up St. Matthews'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Light Up St. Matthews is a free celebration to kick off the holiday season with family, friends and neighbors. The traditional holiday event features musical entertainment, letters to Santa, pictures with Santa, train rides, ice skating and more fun activities for the whole family. In addition,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Angilo's keeps the lights on thanks to community kindness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angilo’s Pizza in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood was struggling to pay its electric bill after the owner said rising costs made it nearly impossible for her to pay off the bill. However, after posting a desperate plea on Facebook in hopes of keeping the lights on,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

First ever Holiday Boat Parade travels through the Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vibrant vessels took to the Ohio River for the first ever Holiday Boat Parade. Boaters took off from the Juniper Beach Docks Sunday evening in Prospect. From there, they traveled south to Knights of Columbus on River Road and then around the East End Bridge onward...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Cow found wandering in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cow on the run in Meade County was caught in a school bus garage. The Brandenburg Police Department shared a photo of the bovine Sunday morning. Later in the day, the department posted another photo with the caption "community effort but somebody's cow is now safely locked in the bus garage."
MEADE COUNTY, KY

