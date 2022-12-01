Read full article on original website
Louisville Ballet dancers getting ready for Brown-Forman Nutcracker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Ballet is busy getting ready for its annual performance of the Brown-Forman Nutcracker. The community favorite ballet kicks off this Friday, Dec. 9, at the Kentucky Center. There are 19 Nutcracker performances throughout December, and it takes a lot of preparation to get ready.
'Drag Queens on Ice' returns to Paristown to support the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Ice skating in Louisville became a little more fierce on Sunday night. The third annual "Drag Queens on Ice" took place at Paristown's ice rink. Hundreds of people surrounded the ice to watch and cheer on the performers. Some of the areas most popular queens...
Craftspeople show off their stuff at the Louisville Holiday Made Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Artisans share their craft during the Louisville Holiday Made Market. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some of the makers before the weekend event. Made Market features local vendors who produce unique, handmade items. Each vendor must apply and be approved to sell at the markets. You can...
West Louisville realty company hosting '12 Days of Christmas' giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A west Louisville realty company is getting into the holiday spirit and inviting the community to join in. Infinite Homes Realty have announced their “12 Days of Christmas” giveaway. According to a news release, the company said families can enter one time a day,...
WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
Charlestown, Indiana transforms into a Christmas City
CHARLESTOWN, In (WDRB) -- Charlestown, Indiana has become a Christmas City. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Southern Indiana wonderland. Now through January 1st, you and your family can get into the holiday spirit in Charlestown, Indiana. Plenty of things to see and do during the Holiday season. Greenway Park. •...
Lights shine bright at Bardstown Road Aglow for holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The lights are on and the shops are open this holiday season in the Highlands. There were cheers from the crowd as the tree was lit earlier Saturday night for Bardstown Road Aglow. The holiday tradition supports local businesses by boosting holiday sales at Highlands restaurants...
Dreaming of Snow on Christmas
Do you dream of a white Christmas? Even living as far south as Kentuckiana, it's not out of the question. But it is pretty rare. Our snowiest Christmas ever in Louisville was 1890, when 4.5" of new snow fell. In 1939 and 2004 there were five inches of snow on the ground on Christmas day - our greatest snow depth on the holiday. Interestingly enough, new snow did not fall on Christmas day in either of those years. It's still too early to forecast for Christmas, but based on climatology, a White Christmas is not likely. The chance of a white Christmas in Louisville is only about 5% to 10%. That means we have a 90% to 95% chance on average to not have a white Christmas.
Add This KY Waterfront Christmas Wonderland to Your Holiday To-Do List
I recently checked our schedule for every weekend leading up to Christmas--which is ON a weekend (Sunday) this year--and I came to the conclusion that there aren't enough weekends between November 1st and December 25th. There CERTAINLY aren't between this date and Christmas, so we'll have to use a good...
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
Kosair Charities hosts annual holiday party for children at Mellwood Art Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smiles were brought to hundreds of faces on Sunday afternoon for the Kosair Charities Holiday Party. "They wait for this party all year long," said Stephanie Smith, Kosair VP of Events and Outreach. "We haven't been able to have it for the last two years for COVID so to be back together is really special, it's a true community."
See the Difference at Z Salon & Spa
Z Salon and Spa has been serving the Louisville community for over 30 years. Their team of stylists and staff receive top notch training, benefits, competitive pay and more. It's the Z Culture that sets them apart and make them best in the business. To learn more about the Z...
Louisville dessert store to close doors after decades of business
Sweet Surrender Dessert Cafe on Frankfort Avenue will close for the final time on Saturday, Dec. 10. The cafe has been in business for 35 years.
The do’s and don’ts of treating colds at home
North Hardin High School to head to Washington DC as part of Fourth of July parade. Students within the band were surprised with the announcement at North Hardin High School on Monday evening. ‘It is very, very painful’: Family mourns after suspected Valley Station murder-suicide. Updated: 2 hours ago.
Louisville disc golf course can reopen after permit receives unanimous approval
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After several months of work and a big show of support, Louisville's Arrowhead Disc Golf Course will once again reopen. More than two dozen people showed up Monday afternoon at a Louisville Board of Zoning meeting, fighting to get the course reopened. Roger Wyatt and his wife, Vivian, opened it in 2016, and what started out as nothing but a hobby for the Wyatt family eventually grew to a 27-hole course with people from all over the world stopping by to play a game.
Here's everything you need to know about 'Light Up St. Matthews'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Light Up St. Matthews is a free celebration to kick off the holiday season with family, friends and neighbors. The traditional holiday event features musical entertainment, letters to Santa, pictures with Santa, train rides, ice skating and more fun activities for the whole family. In addition,...
Angilo's keeps the lights on thanks to community kindness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Angilo’s Pizza in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood was struggling to pay its electric bill after the owner said rising costs made it nearly impossible for her to pay off the bill. However, after posting a desperate plea on Facebook in hopes of keeping the lights on,...
First ever Holiday Boat Parade travels through the Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vibrant vessels took to the Ohio River for the first ever Holiday Boat Parade. Boaters took off from the Juniper Beach Docks Sunday evening in Prospect. From there, they traveled south to Knights of Columbus on River Road and then around the East End Bridge onward...
Start to Finish | 2 local families share memories of the Christmas tree that's now being used for Light Up Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 35-foot Norway Spruce stands in Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville, adorned with thousands of lights. It was the centerpiece of the city's annual Light Up Louisville celebration, but before that, a few Louisville families watched it grow in their front yard. One day last...
Cow found wandering in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cow on the run in Meade County was caught in a school bus garage. The Brandenburg Police Department shared a photo of the bovine Sunday morning. Later in the day, the department posted another photo with the caption "community effort but somebody's cow is now safely locked in the bus garage."
