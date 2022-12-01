Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-Cameroon football chief Eto'o apologises for 'violent altercation'
DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Samuel Eto'o, the former Cameroon striker and current president of the country's football federation, was involved in an altercation after Brazil's victory over South Korea on Monday, an American newspaper has reported.
Samuel Eto’o apologises for ‘violent altercation’ outside World Cup stadium
The former Cameroon and Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o has apologised for what he described as a “violent altercation” at the World Cup on Monday night. A video on social media shows the 41-year-old striking a man to the ground with his right knee outside Stadium 974 in Doha.
Morocco and Spain go to extra time at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The match between Morocco and Spain in the round of 16 of the World Cup has gone to extra time with the score 0-0. ___ AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
How to Be Successful in Nearshoring Textile Manufacturing in Mexico
Mexico has been attracting foreign manufacturing investment for the fabrication of textiles for many years. It’s well known that the Maquila program was created to promote economic development and organization for Mexican and U.S. companies doing business at the border region. At first this was cotton cropping, and then years later the apparel industry became a key player in this program. Presently, it’s estimated that there are over 400 textile companies established in Mexico using the advantages of temporary import programs created since 2006. These companies employ more than 131,000 people in their operations, representing 5 percent of the total employment...
Comments / 0