ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

Claiming Social Security at 65? You Might Regret That

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago

The decision to claim Social Security isn't one to take lightly. It's important to put a fair amount of thought into your filing before going through with it.

You're allowed to sign up for Social Security once you turn 62. And there's no financial benefit to delaying your filing beyond age 70. So for the most part, you're looking at an eight-year window in which to sign up.

In the middle of that window is age 65. You may be inclined to claim benefits at that point in conjunction with your Medicare enrollment. But if you go that route, you might regret it after the fact for one big reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XeDPr_0jTYY9lR00

Image source: Getty Images.

Can you afford to slash your benefits for life?

You're entitled to your full monthly Social Security benefit based on your wage history once you reach full retirement age , or FRA. But FRA doesn't kick in at 65.

You might assume that 65 is FRA for Social Security purposes because that's when Medicare eligibility begins. But while the two programs are interrelated, they have separate rules. And as far as Social Security is concerned, you're not eligible for your full monthly benefit until age 66, 67, or 66 and a certain number of months, depending on the year you were born.

Meanwhile, for each month you sign up for Social Security ahead of FRA, your monthly benefit gets reduced. Filing a couple of months early may not result in such a large hit. But if you were born in 1960 or later and have a FRA of 67, then signing up for Social Security at age 65 could mean reducing your benefits substantially.

At that point, you're looking at a roughly 13.34% hit to your monthly retirement income. That's not such a small amount.

You might especially regret signing up for Social Security at age 65 if you don't have a very large retirement nest egg, and your monthly benefits are your main source of senior income. That's why it pays to consider waiting until FRA -- or even beyond -- to file for Social Security.

Don't get confused

If you enroll in Social Security and Medicare at the same time, you'll have your Medicare Part B premium costs deducted from your benefits automatically. That will save you the hassle of having to pay those premiums manually.

But that's not really a reason to claim Social Security up to two years ahead of FRA. Since it's more than possible to sign up only for Medicare at age 65 and wait on Social Security, it pays to consider doing so if you don't have many sources of retirement income at your disposal and expect to rely on your benefits pretty heavily to stay afloat.

Of course, it's easy to see why some seniors might get confused and assume they have to file for Social Security once they're ready for Medicare. After all, Medicare enrollment takes place on the Social Security Administration's website.

But rest assured that you can sign up for only Medicare at the time of your 65th birthday. And waiting to claim Social Security could make for a much smoother retirement, financially speaking.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023

Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?

December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $1,200 coming from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Did you know that the state of Hawaii is currently sending tax refunds back to residents? It's true and the money should be on it's way to you. There was a slight delay recently due to a printing issue, but that issue has been taken care of now.
Hays Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
Jake Wells

Social Security payment increases have been officially announced

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
261K+
Followers
116K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy