Select AMC locations screening ‘Elf,’ ‘The Grinch’ and more for $5

By Amanda Kondolojy, Orlando Sentinel
Select AMC theaters are getting into the holiday spirit beginning this weekend for two weeks of holiday throwback screenings as part of AMC’s ongoing $5 “fan faves” series. Here’s the current schedule of holiday films, which are playing locally at the Altamonte Springs and Disney Springs AMC locations:

  • Dec. 2: “Love, Actually”
  • Dec. 3, 13-14: “Elf”
  • Dec. 4, 12: “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)
  • Dec. 5, 9: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
  • Dec. 6: “The Best Man Holiday”
  • Dec. 7, 11: “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)
  • Dec. 8, 10: “The Polar Express”

Currently, the event is scheduled to conclude Dec. 14 (one day before the opening of “Avatar: The Way of Water” ) but more screenings could be added later in the season. Showtime varies by location, but most films have at least two options per day.

In addition to the $5 fan faves holiday lineup, select AMC theaters will also be hosting a Fathom Events 75th-anniversary screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life” later this month on Dec. 18 and 21. Because this is a special event, ticket prices are a little higher and AMC Stubs A-List members can not use their entitlements for this film.

For film fans 21 and older, the theater’s MacGuffins Bar is also getting into the holiday spirit with limited-time drink options this month, including a New Belgium VooDoo Ranger IPA.

Tickets for all holiday screenings are available now, and more information can be found on the official AMC website .

Want to reach out? Email me at akondolojy@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

