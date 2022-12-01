Select AMC locations screening ‘Elf,’ ‘The Grinch’ and more for $5

Select AMC theaters are getting into the holiday spirit beginning this weekend for two weeks of holiday throwback screenings as part of AMC’s ongoing $5 “fan faves” series. Here’s the current schedule of holiday films, which are playing locally at the Altamonte Springs and Disney Springs AMC locations:

Dec. 2: “Love, Actually”

“Love, Actually” Dec. 3, 13-14: “Elf”

“Elf” Dec. 4, 12: “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018) Dec. 5, 9: “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” Dec. 6: “The Best Man Holiday”

“The Best Man Holiday” Dec. 7, 11: “Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

“Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000) Dec. 8, 10: “The Polar Express”

Currently, the event is scheduled to conclude Dec. 14 (one day before the opening of “Avatar: The Way of Water” ) but more screenings could be added later in the season. Showtime varies by location, but most films have at least two options per day.

In addition to the $5 fan faves holiday lineup, select AMC theaters will also be hosting a Fathom Events 75th-anniversary screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life” later this month on Dec. 18 and 21. Because this is a special event, ticket prices are a little higher and AMC Stubs A-List members can not use their entitlements for this film.

For film fans 21 and older, the theater’s MacGuffins Bar is also getting into the holiday spirit with limited-time drink options this month, including a New Belgium VooDoo Ranger IPA.

Tickets for all holiday screenings are available now, and more information can be found on the official AMC website .

