ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 0

Related
People

Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed

General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
In Touch Weekly

It’s a Boy! ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kara Bass Gives Birth to Baby No. 1 With Guillermo Rojer

Congratulations! 90 Day Fiancé star Kara Bass gave birth to baby No. 1 with husband Guillermo Rojer. “We are so thrilled to introduce our sweet baby boy Nicolas Antonio.” Kara, 29, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, December 3. “We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him already and how perfectly sweet he truly is. Thank you for all the well wishes and messages.”
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Jenelle Evans Hints That She Wants Another Baby; Critics React In Horror

Jenelle Evans is inarguably one of the worst mothers ever to be featured on reality television. We say “one of” only because the new Casey Anthony docuseries might technically qualify as a reality show. Anyway, Jenelle has lost custody of each of her kids at one time or...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
120K+
Post
1056M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy