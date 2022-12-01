Read full article on original website
Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
Gabourey Sidibe’s ‘Surprise’ Marriage: ‘Precious’ Star Reveals She Married Fiancé Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago
Surprise! Gabourey Sidibe has been a Mrs. for a whole year! The Precious actress, 39, revealed she and Brandon Frankel secretly married back in 2021 during a stop by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday. Gabourey Sidibe. While Gabby was thrilled by Brandon’s 2020 proposal, she knew she wasn’t...
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
North West Posted a Slicked-Back Ponytail Tutorial on TikTok—We Decoded Every Single Product
North West is committed to keeping us on our toes, and that even applies to her curly hair slick-back ponytail tutorials. The nine-year-old Tiktok star blessed us with another sped-up motion video on her hair routine, which would probably be handy for any fellow 3A or 3B curlfriends. North West...
Exhausted Bartender Cheered for 'Ruining Wedding' by Walking Out Mid-Shift
"It goes without saying that I no longer have a job there, but it's a relief," said the former bartender.
It’s a Boy! ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Kara Bass Gives Birth to Baby No. 1 With Guillermo Rojer
Congratulations! 90 Day Fiancé star Kara Bass gave birth to baby No. 1 with husband Guillermo Rojer. “We are so thrilled to introduce our sweet baby boy Nicolas Antonio.” Kara, 29, captioned an Instagram post on Saturday, December 3. “We have been spending the days since his birth in utter awe of how much we love him already and how perfectly sweet he truly is. Thank you for all the well wishes and messages.”
John Travolta, Tim Allen, More Stars React to Kirstie Alley's Death at 71
"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," Travolta wrote in a heartfelt tribute following news of his co-star's death.
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes' Affair Joke Goes Viral
Photos of the "GMA3: What You Need To Know" co-hosts' alleged romance surfaced last week.
Woman Praised for Refusing To Go to Stepson's Wedding: 'Not Wanted'
""I have reached a breaking point," wrote the heartbroken stepmom in the viral Reddit post.
Fury as Husband Doesn't Return Home Until 7.30am While With 'Another Woman'
"How do you be 'on a break' from being married? It's not a thing. Until you are divorced, he's just cheating," one Mumsnet user posted.
Spouse Dragged for Not Helping Husband During Family Emergency
Newsweek spoke to a relationship expert who said: "The husband felt abandoned by those he felt should have been his closest allies."
Jenelle Evans Hints That She Wants Another Baby; Critics React In Horror
Jenelle Evans is inarguably one of the worst mothers ever to be featured on reality television. We say “one of” only because the new Casey Anthony docuseries might technically qualify as a reality show. Anyway, Jenelle has lost custody of each of her kids at one time or...
Princess Diana 'Smothers' Prince Harry 'With Love' in Old Clip: 'Best Mom'
A video clip of the royal mother and son duo affectionately interacting at a public event has gone viral on TikTok with over 300,000 views.
'Below Deck' Fans Divided Over Camille Error as Captain Lee Exit is Teased
"I think Captain Lee needs to dole out a plane ticket," one "Below Deck" fan wrote about season 10 cast member Camille Lamb.
Is Mario Lopez Hosting 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 4?
"Too Hot to Handle" fans were surprised to see TV legend Mario Lopez in the trailer for upcoming episodes of the Netflix hit.
Baby Baboon Clings to Dead Mom in Jaws of Leopard in Heartbreaking Photo
The spectacular image is one of 25 shortlisted for the 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award, to be announced on February 9, 2023.
Who is Steve Banerjee's Wife Irene and What Happened to Her?
Annaleigh Ashford told Newsweek about playing Somen Banerjee's wife Irene in "Welcome to Chippendales."
Here Are All The Best Books Releasing December 2022
End the year with these fantastic books.
Police Searching for 'Prince Charming' Who Left Shoes at Crime Scene
Police said the Nike shoes were left at the crime scene by the thief.
Kirstie Alley's Decades-Long Relationship With Scientology Explained
"When I began doing Scientology, I was a drugged-out mess," the late actress wrote. "I understood hell—depression, anxiety, addiction, failure, and loss."
