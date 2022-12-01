Read full article on original website
Authorities said a child's body was discovered on the passenger side of a tiny plane that crashed off Venice Beach.EddyEvonAnonymousVenice, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
St. Pete Receives Perfect Score From Human Rights CampaignModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Longboat Observer
Man found sleeping in sports car on Longboat beach waiting for sunrise
Boating citation: A boater was cited for his failure to carry the required safety equipment during a police encounter prompted by the boater's creation of a wake in a slow-speed, minimum-wake zone. Following up on the stop, the marine-patrol officer explained the reason for his attention on the water and asked to see the legal essentials of boating. The operator could not produce a fire extinguisher, a throwable flotation device or the vessel’s registration paperwork. The boater was given two citations.
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide conditions improve Saturday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide conditions improved slightly Saturday afternoon. No dead fish were reported at Siesta Key Beach or our Manatee County beaches. Siesta Key also reported no respiratory irritation and on other beaches only had slight irritation. We will see the return of average winds pushing onshore for the next few days. That could increase the effects of red tide. Our dry weather pattern means no more nutrient runoff to feed the red tide bacteria, but this problem will only improve slowly.
Longboat Observer
Meals on Wheels collects shoeboxes filled with gifts for senior clients
Bradenton's Gini Mitchell, East County's Shawna Cranston and Lakewood Ranch's Christina Ballard greet people and collect shoeboxes. Lakewood Ranch's Diane Collom and Bob Collom donate 13 shoeboxes. Diane Collom says they have donated 13 shoeboxes to Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee for the past eight years. Esplanade at Lakewood...
Longboat Observer
St. Armands tree-lighting begins Sarasota's holiday season
Marjorie Reda and Migda Cubero wait for the lighting of the 60 foot tree. Eden Williams, Rian Dunn, Jane Goins and Lincoln Dunn are excited for the St. Armands tree lighting. Christina Denuijl, Brenda Watty and Devron Minion came out to support Sarasota Mayor Battie. Sgt. Riffe, Kate Haris and...
Longboat Observer
Local couple illuminates Selby Gardens for 'Lights in Bloom'
Carolyn Babas counted all the lights for Lights in Bloom once before. And she’s not going to do it again. Babas and her husband Phil are the duo behind Affairs in the Air, a Bradenton-based wedding planner, and she has been hanging the effects for Lights in Bloom for 11 years now.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County assessing debris situation
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Government officials are dispatching debris assessment teams throughout the county. Crews will be traveling throughout all storm debris collection zones over the next few days to identify areas with remaining debris and mark them for second pass collections. Residents in unincorporated Sarasota County are...
Mysuncoast.com
A warm, sunshine weekend, with a side of Red Tide
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our weekend weather is pure sunshine with low humidity and average winds. Absolutely perfect, if we did not have any red tide concerns. Sarasota County continues to report the highest levels of red tide, but they dwindle as you head north across Manatee County. Dead fish were reported Friday at all of our beaches, more at the southern beaches, fewer at the northern beaches. Only the north tip of Anna Maria Island reported no dead fish or respiratory irritation.
cbs12.com
USCG looking for missing person and single engine aircraft in Florida
VENICE BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A person is missing off the coast of Venice Beach. The United States Coast Guard is helping local agencies look for a person and single engine aircraft. Any information can be reported to Coast Guard Sector St. Pete at 727-824-7506.
Longboat Observer
Child seriously injured in University Parkway accident in Lakewood Ranch
A 6-year-old girl from Bradenton was seriously injured Sunday morning in a two-car crash on University Parkway at Deer Drive. A Florida Highway Patrol report said the westbound sport utility vehicle in which she was a passenger made a left hand turn toward Deer Drive into the path of an eastbound SUV on University Parkway.
Plane that crashed in the Gulf of Mexico was discovered
A private airplane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Saturday night, with two people, including a teenage girl, confirmed dead as authorities searched for a third person, police said.
995qyk.com
Bradenton Florida Man Hits $1 Million On Publix Scratch Off
Bradenton Florida Man hits $1 Million on Publix scratch off. How cool is that? It only hurts a little bit because we were playing scratch offs too this weekend and I only won $95 bucks. LOL. I do not buy the often but share when friend/family are in town for fun. Fun because these is a 1 in 3.9 chance you will win something.
Mysuncoast.com
A Suncoast tradition in downtown Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 26th Annual Holiday Parade rolled out on December 3 on Main Street. Thousands of spectators watch floats, dance groups and marching bands make their way through the city. The theme this year was “Winter Wonderland”. The team at ABC7 was there to wish everyone a...
Bay News 9
Neighbors worried about high speed in Bradenton neighborhood
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Neighbors are worried about speeding in a residential area of Manatee County. The speed limit of El Conquistador Pkwy in Bradenton is listed at 30 MPH at 61st Ave Dr West, near the Palm Court Villas neighborhood. It varies in other parts of the road, too.
Longboat Observer
Circus Ring of Fame Foundation announces Awards Ceremony Inductees
The Circus Ring of Fame Foundation has announced four inductees to the Circus Ring of Fame Class of 2023. The Circus Ring of Fame recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to the art and culture of circus throughout their career. The Ring of Fame has more than 150 inductees from around the world as a way to honor distinguished circus art performers and the circus heritage of the Sarasota area.
Longboat Observer
Penthouse, home sales set Longboat Key price records
The recent sale of a home in Bay Isles and a penthouse in En Provence both represented Longboat Key price records. The building 3 penthouse in En Provence, at 2161 Gulf of Mexico Drive, sold for $8.2 million, the highest ever for a gulf-front condominium on Longboat Key. The home...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice plane crash victims were family from St. Petersburg
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a Saturday night plane crash in the Gulf near Venice were a family flying from St. Petersburg for dinner, official said Monday. Venice Police Chief Charlie Thorp said Monday three people were aboard the rented Piper Warrior when it left Venice Municipal Airport at about 7:30 p.m.; a 42-year-old man believed to be the pilot, his 43-year-old wife and their 12-year-old daughter. The family was not identified.
Longboat Observer
East Bradenton school employees honored for dedication to education
Cynthia Saunders, the superintendent of the School District of Manatee County, made surprise visits to four East County school employees. At each visit, Saunders presented the employees with balloons and an award. Kelly Smith-Williams, an anatomy and physiology teacher at Lakewood Ranch High School, and Tiffany Barrett-Greer, a second grade...
fox13news.com
‘Huge win for our region’: Mega-developer reportedly plans to transform 25 acres in the Channel District
TAMPA, Fla. - The building blocks for Tampa's growing Channel District were already coming together quickly, but now developer Ken Stoltenberg said the news is even better. His new apartment building called Park Madison is scheduled to open next year. It's right across the street from the Ybor Channel, where mega-developer Darryl Shaw will reportedly transform 25 acres from industrial use to residential and commercial.
Last day to interview for D-SNAP benefits in Manatee County
Hundreds of people spent their morning lining up at the Bradenton Convention Center in Manatee County to get some help after Hurricane Ian.
ssesgauntlet.org
Shot in the foot: Dr. Asplen’s shameful termination
On Tuesday, November 29, after nearly five hours of citizen comment and discussion, the Sarasota County School Board voted 4-1 to negotiate a separation agreement for the county’s Superintendent, Dr. Brennan Asplen. It was the wrong choice. Hired in summer of 2020, Dr. Asplen has led Sarasota County Schools...
