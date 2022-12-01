Read full article on original website
Supreme Court hears clash between LGBTQ and business owners' rights
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Monday in a potential landmark case that pits two cherished constitutional principles against each other. On one side are laws that guarantee same-sex couples equal access to all businesses that offer their services to the public. On the other are business owners who see themselves as artists and don't want to use their talents to express a message that they don't believe in.
Understanding 'immunity debt', or why so many kids seem to be falling sick at once
(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) GABE GUTIERREZ: Inside Connecticut Children's Hospital in Hartford, doctors and nurses are sounding the alarm. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER: In cases of RSV. Now, that's a common respiratory illness that's left some children in need of hospitalization. So the surge... AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. It's...
Legal losses keep coming for Biden's student loan relief plan
Another appeals court rejected President Biden's bid to reinstate his student debt plan on Wednesday, marking the latest legal setback in the administration's effort to forgive up to $20,000 in debt. At the 5th Circuit Court, the U.S. Education Department had requested a hold on a November decision, where a...
A Democratic panel OKs a Biden-backed shakeup of the party's presidential calendar
A Democratic committee on Friday approved a proposal, pushed by President Biden, that would upend the party's presidential primary calendar, elevating South Carolina to the first spot, moving the swing states of Georgia and Michigan up to the early slate, and putting Iowa back in the pack. The president is...
Supreme Court will hear challenge to Biden's student debt-relief program
The Supreme Court on Thursday put President Biden's student loan relief program on ice for now, agreeing to hear arguments about the program in February. The court's action means the rollout of debt cancellation will remain blocked until then. The case will be argued in the February 2023 argument session,...
CDC updates the status of the 'tripledemic'
Top U.S. health officials today warned that three dangerous respiratory viruses are all spreading widely now, threatening to disrupt the holiday season. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein has the story. ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Health officials have been warning for months that the nation could be facing a tripledemic this winter...
