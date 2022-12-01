The cost of building a new Central Middle School in Greenwich is rising. The finance board wants to know why.

Reading “Central-Harding: A Thanksgiving Rivalry” (Nov. 20) caused me to reflect on my dad, John Soboeiro, who we lost more than 22 years ago. He played in that game four times (1951-1954), was an assistant football coach under Ed Reilly at Central, and then ran the game for many years in his role as athletics director at Central. Just as the Central-Harding rivalry exemplifies many of the qualities of Bridgeport — the neighborhoods, the ethnic groups, immigration, working-class values — my dad was also a living example of many of Bridgeport’s qualities. I would like to think he personified Bridgeport.

2 DAYS AGO