The cost of building a new Central Middle School in Greenwich is rising. The finance board wants to know why.

Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
Ridgefield schools to add security director for $110K a year
RIDGEFIELD — The local public schools are hiring nine school security officers and aim to create a new security director position in the wake of a year-long study of school safety. The school system is shifting from a security guard model to a school security officer model, and Superintendent...
With Danbury Super 8 homeless shelter set to close, city to reopen 20 emergency beds at New Street
DANBURY — A former hotel that has served as a homeless shelter for over two years may be required to shut its doors at the end of the month, forcing clients to relocate to a smaller facility reopening downtown. The COVID-19 emergency orders enacted by Gov. Ned Lamont that...
Taking a pie in the face for charity — pie wars raises money for Branford’s Community Dining Room
GUILFORD — At 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at The Marketplace, the Andriole Group’s Charlie Andriole dramatically opened his checkbook. Someone handed him a pen. The crowd of 30 audibly gasped. “Hail Mary,” his colleague Rob DeLucca called out, shaking his head. The occasion: the Pie...
Greenwich's Rob Mathes is back before a live audience for his traditional Christmas show
GREENWICH — Rob Mathes is back and it wouldn’t be the holiday season without him. The award-winning singer, composer and producer has made his Rob Mathes Holiday Concert into a beloved local tradition. COVID-19 concerns kept him from performing in front of the typically packed audiences he brings in, forcing him to record and stream his concert. But things are back for 2022.
Opinion: Remembering a true son of Bridgeport
Reading “Central-Harding: A Thanksgiving Rivalry” (Nov. 20) caused me to reflect on my dad, John Soboeiro, who we lost more than 22 years ago. He played in that game four times (1951-1954), was an assistant football coach under Ed Reilly at Central, and then ran the game for many years in his role as athletics director at Central. Just as the Central-Harding rivalry exemplifies many of the qualities of Bridgeport — the neighborhoods, the ethnic groups, immigration, working-class values — my dad was also a living example of many of Bridgeport’s qualities. I would like to think he personified Bridgeport.
Bridgeport man pleads guilty in Fairfield home invasion
BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man, accused of forcing his way into the home of a Fairfield woman and robbing her at knifepoint, is facing 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to the charges against him. Guilherme Lima-DaSilva, 41, of Houston Street, pleaded guilty to home invasion, first-degree robbery,...
I-84 East re-opened in Danbury after tractor trailer crash
DANBURY — A portion of Interstate 84 east closed this Sunday after a tractor trailer overturned and spilled a load onto the highway, according to fire and state officials. Danbury firefighters, along with emergency medical technicians and state police, responded to the crash soon after 2:30 p.m., officials said on Facebook.
