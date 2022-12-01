Read full article on original website
Permanent Ink: Finding space for diversity in the tattoo industry
Joubicks grew up in Central Mass., drawing as a form of escapism and dreaming of working in a tattoo shop. She was working the front desk at another shop when her former boss offered her a tattoo apprenticeship, and although she enjoyed the work itself, she started making plans to move to a shop that she felt cared more about gender equality and clients’ comfort.
Worcesteria: Watching downtown Worcester come alive at night
It wasn’t until I hit traffic near the DCU Center Saturday night that it sunk in how much was happening downtown. I knew Chelsea Handler and Sebastian Maniscalco were at the Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts and the DCU Center, respectively, as well as the Petty Larceny Band playing over at Off the Rails. I also knew there was a lot happening at my destination, the Jean McDonough Arts Center.
You too can be 'Saved by the 90s' at Off The Rails
If you were at a party in the 1990s, you probably didn't listen to a number by Nirvana followed immediately by a song from the Spice Girls, with everyone knowing all the words to both. "At the time they did not go together," said Alex Rossiter. At the "Saved By...
