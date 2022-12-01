ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
International Business Times

Uncertainty Hovers Over Jimmy Garoppolo's Future After Sustaining Season-Ending Injury

Jimmy Garoppolo appeared to be getting his act together, but the two-time Super Bowl champion's run has come to an abrupt end. The 31-year-old play-caller suffered a season-ending foot injury on Sunday, December 4 in the San Francisco 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo will need to undergo...
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy