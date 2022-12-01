Read full article on original website
KiLLA GAMING
4d ago
I'm glad she got the apology she deserved she is a nurse who just wants to help people and do what she loves Respect and Love each other And thank you to all the nurses you are very needed alot during these crazy times

9
rob
5d ago
No matter where we go no matter what we do we can’t seem to escape the hatred
Reply(3)
21
subway55
5d ago
THAT'S BCAUSE HATRED IS A PART OF THEIR DNA it's in their bloodlines they gotta from their Mama
Reply
15
Related
BBC
Judge condemns racist abuse faced by Bayoh family
A judge has condemned the racist abuse experienced by Sheku Bayoh's family during a public inquiry into his death. Lord Bracadale said that in some instances the abuse "may amount to a hate crime" and he called for it to stop. Sheku Bayoh, 31, died after he was restrained on...
BBC
Family angry at Dorset school's response to racism claims
A father has said his three daughters suffered five years of bullying, harassment and racism at their school. In a complaint to Gillingham School in north Dorset, Jagrut Patel detailed more than 30 grievances, but felt his concerns were trivialised. The girls now attend another school and their mother Amisha...
BBC
Belfast: 'People are having to leave their home due to racism'
Many ethnic minority residents of Belfast still face "racism, isolation and poverty," according to a new report. Many of them also view local politics as "inaccessible and irrelevant" due to a "green/orange emphasis". The research examined the experiences of Black, Asian, ethnic minority and Traveller people living in Belfast. It...
Former councilman calls police on Black girl, 9, who was spraying against lanternflies
A Black mother says that her daughter has been left traumatised after her neighbour, a white man, called police on the 9-year-old because he says he was “scared” after seeing her spray the grass to protect against an invasive species.The 22 October incident has come back into the public discourse after body camera footage and a recording of the 911 call was released by the Caldwell Police Department in New Jersey earlier this month.In the 911 call, Gordon Lawshe, a former co-chair and treasurer of the Caldwell Republican Party, can be heard flagging the 9-year-old Black girl’s presence to...
Police Captain Accused of ‘Humiliating’ Black Cops With Racist Rant Gets Suspended
The New York police captain at the center of a lawsuit against the city of Buffalo and its police department has been suspended without pay after being accused of going on a racist diatribe during a cop training session earlier this year and retaliating against officers who complained.According to the nonprofit news outlet Investigative Post, an interim director will take over Capt. Amber Beyer’s duties as the head of the Buffalo Police Department’s Behavioral Health Team. The division manages mental health incidents “with professionalism, compassion, and concern for the safety of all involved,” according to the department’s website.Three Black officers...
BBC
Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules
A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
Advocate
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
In a religious scandal in medieval England, the body of a nun who was considered "perverse" was buried face down
Engraving of a medieval nunCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. The scandal of a nunnery called Littlemore Priory took place in the early 1500s in Oxfordshire, England. Littlemore Priory was first founded in 1110 but it had a troublesome history with the bishops that dated back to the 1400s. However, the scandal only became public knowledge in 1517.
The Jewish Press
‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation
The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
Essence
These Black Vets Were Even Bigger Targets Of Racism After Their Service
On Veterans Day, we remember the Black men and women who fought to protect a country that often didn’t protect them. For Black veterans who served in America’s early wars, their return home was plagued by violence and mistreatment — a far cry from the celebratory recognition that was reserved for their white counterparts. These Black men and women risked their lives to protect a country that didn’t respect their full humanity. They fought for the liberation of a country that denied them of their personal liberties.
BBC
Apology ordered over abrupt pain drug withdrawal
An apology has been ordered from a GP practice in the Borders over the abrupt withdrawal of a patient's medication. It follows a complaint by a parent on behalf of their adult child. The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found the practice had failed to manage the prescription appropriately...
Rape Suspect Who Faked Death Discovered After Being Identified by Tattoos
Rape suspect Nicholas Rossi has been identified by a court in Scotland, some 4,600 miles away from Utah where he is alleged to have carried out an attack.
Phys.org
Black and minoritized ethnic communities at disproportionate risk of homelessness in the UK
In the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement, there has been a heightened awareness of ethnic inequality in the UK. Despite some recent studies on housing conditions in the context of the pandemic, little attention has been paid to how racial inequality and homelessness intersect. Even before the current...
Fury as Dorset MP reports retired teacher, 70, and yoga instructor to POLICE who quizzed them about their 'intentions' after the women said they wanted to question him about sewage spills
A police force has been slammed for its 'heavy handed' approach after an officer turned up at the homes of two women who wanted to quiz their MP on sewage spills. Retired teacher Fran Swan and yoga instructor Beverley Glock both tried to register for a meeting in a nearby village, hosted by West Dorset MP Chris Loder.
BBC
El Salvador: Thousands of troops surround city in gang crackdown
Around 10,000 troops have surrounded the city of Soyapango in El Salvador as part of a massive crackdown on gangs, President Nayib Bukele has announced. All roads leading to the city have been blocked, and special forces have been searching houses for gang members. Officers have also been stopping everyone...
Jury retires in trial of builder accused of murdering two escorts
A jury has retired to decide the verdict in a double murder trial.The trial of Mark Brown, who is accused of murdering two escorts six months apart in 2021, came to a close on Tuesday at Hove Crown Court, East Sussex.The jury of 10 men and two women must now decide whether Brown is guilty of murdering 33-year-old Leah Ware in May 2021, and Alexandra Morgan, 34, last November.Brown, 41, hired both women as escorts through the same adult services website.His relationship with Ms Ware deepened and was “on again, off again” from 2018 until early 2021.Brown is accused of...
BBC
Prisoners could be held in police cells to cut overcrowding
About 400 police cells will be used to temporarily hold inmates after an "acute and sudden increase" in the prison population. The justice minister said there was a "highly unusual" surge of more than 800 prisoners in the last two months. Speaking in the Commons, Damian Hinds said the overcrowding...
BBC
Strep A: Mum warns of symptoms after child's illness
A mother is warning other parents to be aware of the symptoms of Strep A infections after both her daughters came down with the disease. Joanne Jones, from Llandudno, Conwy county, initially thought her daughter had a chest infection. "If something doesn't seem right, go straight to the doctor," Ms...
Tributes paid as girl, five, dies after Strep A case reported at Belfast school
Tributes have been paid to a young Belfast girl who died as a case of Strep A was reported at the primary school she attended.Black Mountain Primary School described the death of P2 pupil Stella-Lilly McCorkindale as a “tragic loss”.“The thoughts of the entire school are with Stella-Lily’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time,” the school said in a statement.“Stella-Lily was a very bright and talented little girl, and very popular with both staff and children, and will be greatly missed by everyone at school.We recognise that this news may cause worry amongst our school community and...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
