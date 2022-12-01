Forty-nine families in the St. Amant area received help this Thanksgiving from the Catholic Daughters of the Americas at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Members of the St. Rose de Lima Court 1194 made sure that each of these families received boxes of food, which were filled to overflowing with turkey and a variety of other food items to help in making their Thanksgiving meals, according to a news release.

