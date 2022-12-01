Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Tourist beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel loved the blues and New Orleans
Three days after the launch of a brutal murder investigation, the New Orleans coroner released the identity of a tourist beaten to death by an intruder in his Lower Garden District hotel room while his wife of more than 50 years looked on. David Sorenson, 73, was a fixture of...
theadvocate.com
On Frenchmen, French president samples New Orleans' 'best street to do parties'
After two days of diplomacy, business and promoting his native tongue in Washington and New Orleans, French President Emmanuel Macron sampled the Crescent City's nightlife up close and personal, strolling the Frenchmen Street entertainment strip and soaking up live music at three clubs. Hundreds of people gathered there to see,...
theadvocate.com
Curious Louisiana: How is Louisiana's legal system different from other states and why?
There are many things that Napoleon Bonaparte was known for — his leadership abilities, his rise and fall, his height, his hand tucked in his coat, Josephine. In Louisiana, however, he is widely known for establishing the Napoleonic Code adopted from France that guides the legal system in the state.
theadvocate.com
Ascension's Lisa Lavigne named Louisiana Educational Diagnostician of the Year
Ascension Public Schools employee Lisa Lavigne has been named the 2022-23 Educational Diagnostician of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Educational Diagnosticians. The award is known as the Merry Jane Bourgeois Award. "We are always so proud of and for our employees when their hard work, dedication, skills, and...
theadvocate.com
Some Christmas tree ornaments are made from the unexpected, especially in Louisiana
Christmas isn't Christmas in Louisiana if your tree isn't decorated with driftwood, oyster shells, dried okra pods and gourds. Well, admittedly, that's a blanket statement. Not everyone would want these castaway products hanging on their Christmas trees. That is, until they see how some Louisiana crafters work their magic. Take,...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Hospital partnership will position New Orleans to thrive
As a native New Orleanian born and raised in the 9th Ward, I love this town and am committed to making our community a better place to live. That’s why I’m thrilled to support the proposed partnership between Tulane University and LCMC Health. These two anchor institutions have long track records of success, and they share a vision of bringing the best of community health care and academic medicine to patients.
theadvocate.com
Heavy smoke from field burn blamed for fatal crash; why are fields burned in Louisiana?
Chelsea LaPoint had given little thought to the practice of agricultural field burning until the day Louisiana State Police troopers showed up at her Lake Arthur door with the news that her husband had been killed in a Vermilion Parish car crash. LaPoint, 23, knew something was wrong even before...
theadvocate.com
LSU Executive Education launches public manager program, new small business workspace open
LSU Executive Education launching certified public manager program. LSU Executive Education is launching a certified public manager program in January. The program is nationally accredited, specifically designed to prepare students for careers in federal, state and local government, and in other organizations with a public or not-for-profit purpose. This CPM...
theadvocate.com
Mourners crowd St. Peter Church as slain priest, Otis Young, is laid to rest; watch live
A large crowd of mourners gathered Monday in Covington to grieve the death and mark the life of a popular north shore priest, the Rev. Otis Young, one of two victims of a brutal double murder a week ago. A wooden casket had been wheeled to the front of St....
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge woman implicated in husband's, boyfriend's deaths stands trial before judge
Arthur Noflin Jr. was barely recognizable as a human being when authorities found his charred remains inside a truck that had been burned to a crisp in New Orleans. The grisly discovery happened in March 2016, about nine months after another man died in Baton Rouge under what initially appeared to be natural causes.
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Dec. 07, 2022
For the holidays, submission deadlines for The Livingston-Tangipahoa Advocate will be at 5 p.m. Wednesdays for the following week's publication. We have early deadlines for the Dec. 21, Dec. 28 and Jan. 4 issues. So, the deadline is 5 p.m. Dec. 14 for the Dec. 21 issue. Please send us photos of your holiday displays, Christmas parties and holiday gatherings.
theadvocate.com
St. Amant Catholic Daughters make Thanksgiving meals possible for 49 families
Forty-nine families in the St. Amant area received help this Thanksgiving from the Catholic Daughters of the Americas at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Members of the St. Rose de Lima Court 1194 made sure that each of these families received boxes of food, which were filled to overflowing with turkey and a variety of other food items to help in making their Thanksgiving meals, according to a news release.
theadvocate.com
Box of Joy packages headed to children in need thanks to St. Amant Catholic Daughters
So much about the joy of Christmas has become overly commercialized, but a project called Box of Joy has brought Christmas spirit and joy to the Catholic Daughters St. Rose de Lima Court 1194. Dana Abadie brought this project to the attention of the CDA Court at Our Lady of...
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Nov. 7-10, 2022
Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Nov. 7-:10 Harold Dupree and Diane Dupree v. Ascension Premier Dental LLC, Calvin Bessonet DDS and Fortress Insurance Co., damages. Discover Bank v. Derick E. Harman Jr., executory judgment. Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance Inc. v. Corley Alexis Sisson, abandonment. Cavalry SPV I LLC...
theadvocate.com
DAR chapter to honor veterans from Pearl Harbor and the Bataan Death March
On Nov. 16, members of the Alexander Stirling Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution heard the stories of two veterans, serving at the same time, but with vastly different experiences. Also, the community is invited to a memorial service honoring Navy Seaman 1st Class John Russell Melton and...
theadvocate.com
Finally home. Sorrento Boucherie returns to where it all started 40 years ago
The aroma of frying cracklins and bubbling jambalaya waffled over the site of the Boucherie and Balloons Festival. The three-day festival included jambalaya and cracklin-cooking contests, hot air balloons, music, carnival rides and shopping. The festival started at the Airline Highway location and moved 10 years ago after the Ascension...
theadvocate.com
NAACP says Ponchatoula Police fired officer in retaliation for reporting misconduct
The Tangipahoa NAACP has accused the Ponchatoula Police Department of defaming and wrongfully terminating an officer the police department says interfered with the arrest of his stepson. The civil rights organization claims the firing of Capt. Melvin McGary was in retaliation for reporting workplace discrimination. Police Chief Bry Layrisson said...
theadvocate.com
Family of 'top elf' donates bulletproof vests to honor late Livingston sheriff's dispatcher
A year after a beloved Livingston Parish sheriff's deputy and dispatcher died of COVID, her husband is carrying on her legacy as the department's "guardian angel" by donating bulletproof vests to colleagues who served alongside her. Just before Thanksgiving, the family of deceased deputy Laura James, along with "Officer Levi,"...
theadvocate.com
Looking for a creative outlet? Sign up for library events.
Ascension Parish Library is hosting several events where residents can slow down and create memories during the holiday season. Whether it’s making time to relax and read or bond over game nights and movies, the library is the place to "Book Your Holiday." To kick off the festivities, kids...
theadvocate.com
Was a death in police custody preventable? Video raises questions, law enforcement experts say.
For five crucial minutes, Bogalusa police officers stood by, some with their hands in their pockets, as a suspect they had shocked with a stun gun and dragged along the ground lay limp and handcuffed on the police station pavement. Twenty-eight-year-old Eric Nelson Sr. might have survived the December, 2021...
Comments / 0