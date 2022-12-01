Read full article on original website
Covid surges in Virginia
The Commonwealth is seeing a surge in COVID-19. Numbers from the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association show that coronavirus hospitalizations were up by 40-percent last week. Some parts of Virginia are also seeing high levels of community spread, mainly in the southwestern part of the state. However, the current number...
Revenue collections in WV surpass expections
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that the mountain state’s General Revenue collections for November 2022 are nearly 113 million dollars above estimates and over 10 percent ahead of prior year receipts. In his press conference this morning, Justice said the year-to-date record collections are 687 and a...
Food bank using apples for awareness
A local food bank is receiving 18,000 big red apples as a way to raise awareness about local hunger. The Blue Ridge Area Food bank celebrated Eat A Red Apple Day yesterday by partnering with grocery store chain Martin’s to distribute 144 bushels of apples in the Shenandoah Valley area.
Real I.D. deadline extended
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced Monday that residents will now have an additional two years to apply for a REAL I-D compliant driver’s license or identification card. The D-M-V’s Brandy Brubaker explains the federal government announced the extension of the enforcement to May 7th, 2025. Brubaker...
Artists encouraged to apply for National Park residency
Local artists are being encouraged to apply for an upcoming artist-in-residence program at Shenandoah National Park. The program will offer a chance for a professional artist to hone their craft in a beautiful natural setting. Park spokesperson Leah Cawthorn says artists come from far and wide to find inspiration in the valley.
